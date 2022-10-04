Read full article on original website
Major wholesale grocery store chain opening another new store location in Tennessee this weekKristen WaltersMemphis, TN
3 Great Burger Places in MississippiAlina Andras
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
2022 NBA Draft Review: Memphis GrizzliesAdrian HolmanMemphis, TN
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
WBBJ
Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
FireRescue1
Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
Memphis woman shocked by $6,500 utility bill
A Whitehaven woman was shocked when she went to pay her latest utility bill and the total was more than twenty times what it has been for the twenty years she has lived there.
WSMV
Tenn. Representative Ron Gant airlifted to Memphis after fatal crash in Hardeman Co.
HARDEMAN CO., Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Representative Ron Gant was airlifted to a Memphis hospital Wednesday night after surviving a head-on collision with a driver in Hardeman County, according to the county sheriff. Sheriff John Doolen says that around 6 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 18,...
actionnews5.com
Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
actionnews5.com
MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
Grandma takes cover when shots are fired at Street Ministries, 2 teens wounded
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis grandmother picking up her grandson at Street Ministries had little time to react when someone started firing shots toward the building Monday night. Police said two juveniles were wounded when two males in an older White Nissan drove past Street Ministries on Vance and opened fire. The grandmother, who only […]
Verizon customers experience issues calling 911
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Office of Emergency Management tweeted that Verizon customers are having trouble making 911 calls. Verizon informed FOX13 that they are working on the problem. The issue is also occurring in other parts of Tennessee, according to Verizon. if you are having issues dialing 911,...
Man robs family in East Memphis driveway, drops wallet at crime scene: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing aggravated kidnapping and robbery charges. Police say Taquarius Bynum and an accomplice ambushed a family as they pulled into their driveway in East Memphis last month. The men forced the family inside at gunpoint and then demanded money. At one point, one of the suspects put a […]
actionnews5.com
Collierville appoints new Town Administrator
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting that appointed a new Town Administrator for Collierville. The newly appointed Town Administrator is Molly Mehner, who most recently served as the Deputy Administrator for Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and has over 25 years of experience working in municipal government.
One person killed and State Rep. injured in fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person died, and a Tennessee State Representative was injured in a fatal crash in Grand Junction, TN Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to Senator Marsha Blackburn, House Rep. Ron M. Gant was involved in the "serious" accident. Gant represents District 94, which includes Fayette, McNairy, and part of Hardeman counties.
Officer airlifted after crash on I-40 in Arkansas
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 has learned more about a crash that shut down part of I-40 in Arkansas on Tuesday. An Arkansas Highway Patrolman was involved in a crash on the interstate in St. Francis County, about a half-mile outside of Forrest City, the department told FOX13. The crash...
actionnews5.com
Accused stalker charged after police say he threatened neighbor with large machete
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man has been charged with stalking and assault after police say he threatened his neighbor with a large machete. On Sept. 24, the victim told police that her neighbor, 52-year-old Ricky Thompson, had been harassing her for over a year. She said every time Thompson drove by her house, he slowed down and revved his engine.
WBBJ
Report reveals former booster club president stole money
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
actionnews5.com
New legal filing says MPD had second witness in 2021 Cleotha Henderson rape case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new legal filing against the City of Memphis says the police department failed to arrest Cleotha Henderson for the 2021 rape of Alicia Franklin even after they received details about the crime from a second witness — Henderson’s girlfriend. The amended lawsuit was...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | The clerk's office fiasco is frustrating, embarrassing and inexcusable | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The fiasco that is the Shelby County Clerk's Office is only getting worse. We told you Monday night about poor Thalia Hayman who moved here from the D.C. area a couple of weeks ago. All she wanted was to register her car in Tennessee. She tried three times.
actionnews5.com
West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood. The incident happened in July along McGowan road. Memphis Police said […]
Leftover emergency rent assistance available in Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — Emergency rental assistance is bringing financial relief to the doorsteps of those struggling most to get through the pandemic. While Tennessee received an allocation of money for emergency rental assistance (ERA), Shelby County and the city of Memphis received a different set of allocated money for their emergency rental assistance.
