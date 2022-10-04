ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WBBJ

Dogs attack family in Tennessee, killing two children

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Two young children died and their mother was hospitalized after two family dogs attacked them at their home in Tennessee, officials said. The dogs attacked a 2-year-old girl, a 5-month-old boy and their mother Wednesday afternoon in the home located north of Memphis near Shelby Forest State Park, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet.
FireRescue1

Tenn. firefighter's 'white folks' Facebook post prompts FD inquiry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is conducting an internal investigation after a firefighter's post caused a controversy on his personal Facebook account. Steven Chillis posted that he was watching the movie “The Woman King” and wrote, “I hope there are some white folks killed,” Action News 5 reported.
actionnews5.com

Shooting on Mt. Moriah leaves one person injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Mt. Moriah near Bill Morris Pkwy leaves one victim injured. Around 8:15, officers responded to a shooting on Mt. Moriah. When officers arrived at the scene, they found one female victim that had been shot. She was transported to Regional One Health Hospital...
actionnews5.com

MSCS students plan to speak out about fight to keep 3Gs in school district

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Students within the 3Gs here in the Mid-South say they want their voices to be heard. The 3Gs are Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School – currently governed by the Memphis Shelby County School District but could soon become the responsibility of the Germantown Municipal School District after a recent law.
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Verizon customers experience issues calling 911

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Office of Emergency Management tweeted that Verizon customers are having trouble making 911 calls. Verizon informed FOX13 that they are working on the problem. The issue is also occurring in other parts of Tennessee, according to Verizon. if you are having issues dialing 911,...
Viola Davis
actionnews5.com

Collierville appoints new Town Administrator

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting that appointed a new Town Administrator for Collierville. The newly appointed Town Administrator is Molly Mehner, who most recently served as the Deputy Administrator for Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and has over 25 years of experience working in municipal government.
actionnews5.com

Accused stalker charged after police say he threatened neighbor with large machete

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Raleigh man has been charged with stalking and assault after police say he threatened his neighbor with a large machete. On Sept. 24, the victim told police that her neighbor, 52-year-old Ricky Thompson, had been harassing her for over a year. She said every time Thompson drove by her house, he slowed down and revved his engine.
WBBJ

Report reveals former booster club president stole money

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A former Cordova High School Baseball Booster Club President stole money. An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s office has resulted in the indictment of Tarus Anderson, the former president of the Cordova Homerun Booster Club in Shelby County. The booster club’s purpose is to...
actionnews5.com

West Memphis faces allegations of $7M in city funds misreported in 2020

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Action News 5 is following allegations of city funds being misreported out of West Memphis. West Memphis city leaders are investigating how more than $7 million in spending was incorrectly reported. This was shown in the 2020 Arkansas Legislative Audit. Many mistakes came from “misstatements...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man found shot to death, Memphis Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found shot to death in Memphis around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the gunfire happened at the intersection of Park Avenue and Prescott Road. When police arrived, one man had been shot and was pronounced...
WREG

Man accused of dragging a man with stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of pushing another man out of a car and dragging him down the road is behind bars after being on the run for months. It’s been a long three months for one family living in a Raleigh neighborhood.  The incident happened in July along McGowan road.  Memphis Police said […]
