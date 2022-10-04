Read full article on original website
Aberdeen Community Theatre hosting a number of events beginning Thursday
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- The Aberdeen Community Theatre will be very busy beginning Friday through next week. Managing Director, Brian Schultz talks about the play being performed at the Capitol Theatre this weekend. Schultz talks about where to get tickets for the show. Schultz talks about auditions coming next week for the...
Holiday Garbage Change
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Due to the Native American Day Holiday observance on Monday, October 10, 2022, City garbage will change. Residents who normally have their garbage picked up on Monday are reminded to have their garbage out for pick-up by 8:00 AM, Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Both Monday’s and Tuesday’s garbage will be picked up on Tuesday.
Aberdeen Central construction students tour A-TEC expansion
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen School District spent $3.6 million of it’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds on expanding the Aberdeen Central’s A-TEC Academy. Students in the residential construction class got to take a tour of the project that is currently underway on...
6th Ave SE North to City Limits will have testing done on fire hydrants today
ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Beginning at approximately 8am on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, weather permitting the Aberdeen Fire Department will begin flow-testing fire hydrants in the following area:. From 6th Avenue SE North to City Limits between Dakota and Roosevelt St. The fire department will be opening hydrants and residents will...
Scattered rain ahead; Much colder later this week
We are starting the day with areas of scattered rain in parts of KELOLAND, including the Miller area. Rain chances should be expanding across KELOLAND the next 24 to 36 hours. You can see the narrow belt of rain from near Winner to Redfield early this morning. There will be more to show on Futurecast later today.
NSU Volleyball Squad Sweeps Dragons
ABERDEEN, SD (NSUWolves.com) – MSUM. Northern led the match with 49 kills, 44 assists, 52 digs, and ten aces. The Wolves’ defense held the Dragons to a .112 attack percentage with just 20 kills and 19 assists in the match, although MSUM committed a season-low 10 attack errors.
