northbaybiz.com
Co-Management Agreement of Tolay Lake Regional Park
The County of Sonoma and the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria have entered into a long-term agreement to co-manage the park. This partnership is believed to be the first of its kind in California between a local government and a federally recognized tribe. The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and...
northbaybiz.com
Board of Supervisors Adopts Well Drilling Moratorium
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today approved a moratorium for new well permits until April 4, 2023 in Sonoma County to allow staff more time to develop recommendations for updating the county’s well ordinance. The board also directed Permit Sonoma, Sonoma County’s natural resources and permitting agency, to establish a Technical Advisory Committee to make recommendations for implementing Public Trust Review requirements.
northbaybiz.com
Funding Approved for Public Transit
The Sonoma County Board of Supervisors today authorized agreements with Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State University to continue the “Fare-Free” transit program for Sonoma County college students through fiscal year 2023-24. County general fund contributions under both agreements may total up to $57,000 based on projected ridership as both transit and college attendance recovers following the pandemic. The County of Sonoma has financially supported free use of Sonoma County Transit since 2015 through the Subsidized Fare Program for College Students.
Petaluma housing plans near completion
photo credit: Courtesy of John Martinez Pavliga/Wikimedia The city of Petaluma is working on a blueprint for where to build hundreds of new houses, condos and apartments. 1,910 - the number of housing units the state says Petaluma needs to build in the next eight years. City planner Christina Paul said the community has outlined a number of housing priorities. "We have a focus on affordable housing equity, infield development, community character, as well as carbon neutrality and diversity of housing types," Paul said. Petaluma requires at least 15% of units at new developments be classified as affordable. With a conservative estimation,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cattlemens plans to close Santa Rosa steakhouse, open in Rohnert Park
Yes, Cattlemens is serious this time about leaving Montgomery Village. There have been rumblings over the years that the Santa Rosa-based chain of steakhouses would close its five-decade-old restaurant in that shopping center, located on the east side of the city, but those ended with a lease renewal there. Early this year, the Business Journal reported that the company bought a shuttered restaurant in Rohnert Park for $2.25 million, but Cattlemens Inc. declined to say what they planned for it.
casarevista.com
4.4 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Santa Rosa, Calif; “ShakeAlert” Network Put to the Test
A mid-sized earthquake hit the city of Santa Rosa on Sept. 13, 2022, registering as a 4.4 on the Moment Magnitude Scale. It was felt for miles around the Bay Area—as far south as San Jose and as far north as Clear Lake. The quake only lasted for a...
lakecountybloom.com
Eastlake Sanitary Landfill Facilities Closure
The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill in Clearlake and the Public Services Office will be closed Monday, October 10, 2022, in observance of National Indigenous People’s Day. The Eastlake Sanitary Landfill and the Public Services office will re-open at 8:00 am on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Regular operating hours at the...
Party with 300-400 people broken up in Santa Rosa: Police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department broke up a large party on Wednesday night. Police said there were as many as 300-400 people coming to and from the residence and 100 vehicles at the scene. SRPD officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Flintridge Drive at about 10:13 p.m. The […]
Willits News
Uptick in police and fire calls reported at Ukiah homeless shelter
The latest six-month report on operations at the Ukiah homeless shelter presented to the city’s Planning Commission included an increase in calls to both the Ukiah Police Department and the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority. According to the staff report prepared for the commission’s Sept. 28 meeting, there were 85...
Sonoma County inmate suspected in prison yard slaying of Southern California killer
FOLSOM -- A inmate serving 23 years in state prison for a series of violent Sonoma County robberies was suspected in the prison yard slaying of a convicted killer from Southern California.Felipe Rodriguez died after being stabbed in the Folsom Prison yard Wednesday with an inmate-made weapons. Selso Orozco Jr., an inmate from Rohnert Park, and convicted Los Angeles killer Mike Calderon were quickly taken into custody by prison guards. Two weapons were recovered.Rodriguez, 36, was sentenced in Oct. 14, 2015, to serve nine years for carjacking. While incarcerated, he was sentenced in Los Angeles County on March 9, 2018,...
ksro.com
Sonoma County Man in Prison Kills Another Inmate
A Sonoma County man serving 23 years in Folsom State Prison is suspected of killing another inmate. On Tuesday afternoon, Felipe Rodriguez of San Bernardino County was attacked by two inmates armed with hand made weapons in the prison yard. Rodriguez was declared dead a half hour later. The suspects include Selso Orozco Jr. of Rohnert Park who is in prison for robbery with the use of a firearm, among other charges. The other suspect is Mike Calderon from LA County, who is serving life without parole for first-degree murder and other enhancements.
Captured Santa Rosa mountain lion battling for his life at Oakland Zoo
OAKLAND -- A young, sickly mountain lion who was trapped in a Santa Rosa backyard for several days was in a battle for his life Thursday in the veterinarian clinic at the Oakland Zoo.Zoo officials tweeted out a photo of the young male cat and issued a warning of his dire condition."His severe hind limb weakness & other serious conditions persist," the zoo medical staff posted. "This guy is fighting for his life, and we are doing everything we can to help him. "Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife, told the San Francisco Chronicle the young 60-pound mountain lion had been limping around a fenced in backyard near an open space in Santa Rosa since last Friday.The sickly cat couldn't get out of the yard despite the homeowners leaving their gate opened.On Tuesday, Fish and wildlife officials tranquilized the 60-pound lion and transported it to the Oakland Zoo for treatment."@CaliforniaDFW brought her to us," zoo officials posted on social media. "She's severely emaciated, loaded with parasites, and could possibly be suffering from a virus."
sonomamag.com
Canevari’s Deli in Santa Rosa Gets a Face-Lift
For more than 100 years, the inimitable Canevari’s Deli and ravioli factory has been a delicious part of the fabric of Santa Rosa. Founded by Italian immigrants in the early 1900s, the family-run shop made hundreds of pounds of meat and cheese-filled pasta weekly. It remained in the Canevari family until 2012.
ksro.com
Missing Larkfield Man Found Dead
The body of a previously missing man from Larkfield has been found in Knights Valley. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office confirms the body of 39-year-old Timothy O’Connor was discovered Monday night. He had been missing since last Friday afternoon. Investigators believe he took his own life.
sonomastatestar.com
Rohnert Park prowler mischief continues
Occurrences of prowlers seen in Rohnert Park have continued following the creepy M-section clown reported on in last week’s issue of the STAR. This week’s trespassers appear to be kids and younger aged teens who’ve been spotted in local neighborhoods. Footage and stories related to these cases have been shared recently by community members on Nextdoor.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo proceeds with firing Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa
VALLEJO – The Vallejo Police Department will proceed with the termination of Det. Jarrett Tonn for killing Sean Monterrosa in 2020, despite the findings of a mandatory review hearing that the termination should be overturned because the department waited too long to act. An announcement by Vallejo police late...
Woman living in motorhome arrested for selling fentanyl near playground in Santa Rosa: police
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman living in a motorhome was arrested Wednesday for selling fentanyl, the Santa Rosa Police Department (SRPD) announced in a Facebook post. Over the past two weeks, police received reports that Tammerina Shimel, 55, was selling the drugs near Howarth Park on Summerfield Road. Around 4 p.m. Wednesday, SRPD […]
ksro.com
Petaluma Driver Suffers Head Injury in Wednesday Evening Crash
A driver ended up with a head laceration after a crash in Petaluma. Yesterday evening, police responded to reports of a crash blocking West Payran Street just south of Petaluma Boulevard North. Apparently a Mercedes coupe traveling northbound on West Payran turned left in front of a southbound Toyota 4Runner. The driver of the Mercedes was issued a citation for not having proof of insurance. The driver of the 4Runner, the one with the head injury, was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital by Petaluma Fire Department paramedics.
mendofever.com
Subject Sleeping In Creek Bed, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After Missing Laytonville Man Found Dead and Buried in Potter Valley Backyard
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to...
