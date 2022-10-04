Read full article on original website
Joseph Dennis Brady, Jr.
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at North Oaks Medical Center in Hammond, LA. He was born May 25, 1956, in Covington, LA, and was 66 years of age. He is survived by his sister, Cynthia Viola and husband Richard; brother, Kenny Brady; nieces and nephews, Harry Nicholas and wife, Dana, Christa Brady, Abriyona Guidry, Madison Nicholas, Lorenzo Nicholas, Noah Engeron, Brandon Canale and Michael Canale. Preceded in death by his father, Joseph Dennis Brady, Sr.; mother, Roberta Pumilia; sister, Debbie Canale; brother, Richard Pumilia; niece, Katelyn Brady. Memorial Services will be scheduled at a later date. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
Eliska Ann “Le Le” Lawrence Kopfler
Eliska Ann “Le Le” Lawrence Kopfler died at home on October 3, 2022, surrounded by her children. She was born in New Orleans to John Francis Lawrence and Marie Eliska Smith Lawrence Lydiard on January 19, 1938. After losing her father, an air traffic controller at Moisant Airport,...
Mable Bates
Mable Bates, a native and resident of Kentwood, LA, answered the Master's call on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. The Bates family asks that you pray with and for them during this time of loss. VISITATION. Richardson F.H. - Amite, La. Friday, October...
Cathleen Faye Taylor Lee
Catherine "Faye" Taylor Lee was born on August 11, 1949 to the late Wiley and Norma Taylor in Bogalusa La. Faye attended and graduated from Washington Parish High School, she later moved to Washington D.C. along with her two sons, and attended Armstrong Adult Education Center, where she also graduated and became employed for the United States Government Publishing Office. On July 21, 1973 Faye married Silas Conerly and to this union one daughter was born Pokeila Conerly Miller, she later divorced and moved back to Louisiana and became employed for the Franklinton Police Department for many years. After her departure from the Police Department, she worked as a CNA where she later retired.
Lena Mae Stacker
A resident of Independence, LA, passed away on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at her home in Independence, LA. She was born September 20, 1936, in Meadville, MS and was 86 years of age. She is survived by her daughter, Debra Jean Parker and husband, Bruce; 4 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 8 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Johnson. Preceded in death by her parents, Willie Stacker and Lena Robertson; a son, Charles Edward; a great-grandchild; and a sister, Willimena. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, from 9 a.m., until religious services at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 7, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Shannon Dinger. Interment Ford Cemetery, Independence, LA. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Richard L. Thomas, Sr.
Richard L. Thomas, Sr., 92, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Funeral service 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2503 Old Baton Rouge Hwy, Hammond, LA 70403. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
Robert Carl "Plum Head" Thompson
Robert Carl “Plum Head” Thompson, a native of Bogalusa, LA and resident of Abita Springs, LA passed away Sunday, October 2, 2022, at St. Tammany Parish Hospital in Covington, LA at the age of 59. Robert made his career as a carpenter for 41 years. He loved hunting...
Deborah Ann Clarke
Deborah A. Clarke a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the age of 70. We are heartbroken to lose our beloved mother and someone so special. She was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed. Deborah was preceded in death by her mother,...
Southeastern announces 2022 Homecoming Court
HAMMOND – Fourteen Southeastern Louisiana University students have been chosen as members of the 2022 Homecoming court. The seven women and seven men will reign over Homecoming festivities this week. Chosen as members of the queen court are seniors Kendall Adams, Prairieville; Jadi Foster, Hammond; Thais Gomes, Porto Alegre,...
Three St. Tammany men indicted for 2022 murder in Lacombe
District Attorney Warren Montgomery reports that on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, a St. Tammany Parish grand jury indicted:. Patrick Earl McCarty, II, 36 of Slidell, Louisiana on second degree murder, obstruction of justice and 2 counts of possession of a firearm by a felon. Jason Robert James, 37 of Lacombe,...
Mack asks Corps to delay action on permit for Lake Maurepas, surrounding areas
Livingston Parish State Representative Sherman Mack has made a formal request to the US Army Corps of Engineers, asking them to delay any action on their permits for the seismic testing of Lake Maurepas and surrounding areas. It’s the latest round in the discussion of a potential carbon capture project...
Olen Hilry Flynt
And a resident of Franklinton passed away early Sunday morning October 2, 2022. He was a longtime member of Crain’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a former self-employed dairyman. Hilry was retired after a long career as a bus driver for Thomas School. He loved riding his Goldwing motorcycle and taking his motorhome on camping trips all over the area and even further destinations. Hilry was an avid basketball fan. He loved to watch games on TV and also attend as many games as he could. He very much enjoyed driving the school basketball teams to their games each season. Hilry liked to work outside in his yard and eat meals with his family, especially his favorite fried oysters.
Southeastern celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University’s College of Business is launching its second cohort of the Hispanic Leadership Program as part of the celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month and the university’s commitment to cultural diversity and the professional development of the Hispanic population. The cohort includes 52 students from high schools in Tangipahoa and Livingston parishes.
Killian, Albany, and French Settlement candidates square off in forum Thursday night
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum for Thursday, October 6, 2022. The event will begin with an open reception from 5:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m. To date, eleven of the eighteen candidates invited have confirmed they plan...
Agencies combine efforts to make arrest in Washington Parish
On October 2, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner. He called the information in to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and he and a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant encountered the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station in Franklinton. The vehicle was identified as the one being driven in a reckless manner.
VOLLEYBALL: Lady Lions look to continue protecting home Thursday versus Lamar
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team looks to improve its record at home to 7-0 on Thursday night in its only match on the week, taking on the Lamar Cardinals at 6:30 P.M. in the University Center. The Lady Lions (14-4, 4-2 SLC) are coming off...
Five inmates arrested in two separate assaults on prisoners at Washington Parish Jail
On October 3, three Washington Parish Jail inmates were arrested for physical assault on a fourth jail inmate. Inmate Elisha Brown initiated the assault and was joined by inmates Travon D. Washington and Aaron Little in the unprovoked assault on the inmate victim. Elisha Brown, 20, of Hammond, has been...
Kentwood woman dies in crash near Wilmer
WILMER---This afternoon, shortly after 1:45 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 10 at the intersection of LA Hwy 1061 in Tangipahoa Parish. The crash claimed the life of 35-year-old Krystina Stewart of Kentwood. The initial investigation revealed that a...
Slidell Police reports busy start to October
Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
