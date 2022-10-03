Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Inovalon introduces revenue cycle data visualization software
Cloud-based healthcare data analytics company Inovalon has launched RCM Intelligence, a revenue cycle data visualization software it says improves the quality and performance of claims processing for healthcare providers. The software offers providers a comprehensive view of key revenue cycle management indicators, such as payer performance, denial percentages and claims...
beckershospitalreview.com
A single health system among 100 big companies with competitive pay
Tech reigns supreme and healthcare providers are scant when it comes to competitive compensation among companies with more than 500 employees, according to workplace review site Comparably's 6th annual list of Best Companies for Compensation, released Oct. 4. Big tech dominates the top-rated companies. Rounding out the top five after...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships
The Health Management Academy identified three major obstacles to revenue cycle management partnerships and how health systems can address them. The findings come from a Sept. 29 report from the organization, sponsored by R1 RCM. The report was compiled from 40 quantitative survey responses and eight qualitative in-depth interviews with C-suite executives and vice presidents and directors in finance and revenue cycle management roles at leading health systems.
beckershospitalreview.com
Emory Healthcare's CIO on why the health system switched from Oracle Cerner to Epic
Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare switched its EHR from Oracle Cerner to Epic on Oct. 1, joining several health systems that have gone to Epic this month. Becker's reached out to Sheila Sanders, CIO of the 11-hospital system, to see how the go-live is going and to learn more about the reasoning for the swap.
salestechstar.com
Turvo Recognized in FreightWaves FreightTech 100 List as One of the Most Innovative Freight Tech Companies in Supply Chain
Turvo, provider of the world’s leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain, has made it to the list of FreightWaves’ fifth annual FreightTech 100 winners, a juried selection from a list of 423 different freight tech companies. Over a span of months, FreightWaves had received more than...
Gizmodo
U.S. Acknowledges Child Labor in Electric Vehicle Supply Chain
The federal government has, for the first time, included crucial raw materials needed for the clean energy transition under a list of goods that have child or forced labor in their supply chains. E&E News was the first to report on the change, which the Biden administration rolled out on...
Vertical Aerospace Becomes the First British Company in 20 Years to Lift off With a New Aircraft
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- Vertical Aerospace (Vertical) [NYSE: EVTL], a global aerospace and technology company that is pioneering zero-emissions aviation, saw its VX4 eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) aircraft take off from the ground for the very first time over the weekend. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005200/en/ A Vertical test pilot walking towards the VX4 prototype. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckershospitalreview.com
5 recent devicemaker acquisitions, CEO moves
Here are five recent acquisitions and executive moves among medical device companies, listed in chronological order:. 1. Prescott's acquires laboratory sterilizer, washer company. Prescott's, a surgical microscopes repair company, acquired Preventive Maintenance Medical on Sept. 28, marking its second acquisition since Aug. 22. 2. Concordance partners with software company on...
beckershospitalreview.com
Digital health funding sees a sharp decline in Q3
Digital health companies raised $2.2 billion across 125 deals in the third quarter, marking the smallest funding quarter for all of 2022, according to the latest quarterly report from Rock Health. Three digital health funding trends to know:. Digital health funding slowed in the first quarter, with companies bringing in...
salestechstar.com
Tecsys’ End-to-End Elite Healthcare Supply Chain Software Offering Adds Receiving Functionality; In a League of Its Own
With the Addition of Its Mobile Receiving App, Tecsys’ Elite™ Healthcare Becomes the Only Software Solution to Natively Span Dock to Doc with its Supply Chain Management Platform for Health Systems. Tecsys Inc., an industry-leading supply chain management software company, announces a key milestone for its end-to-end Elite...
geekwire.com
Microsoft open-sources farm technologies, planting seeds for data-driven sustainable agriculture
Microsoft Research is releasing the underlying code for a series of agricultural technologies under open-source licenses, encouraging soil specialists, plant scientists and other experts to build tech solutions for sustainable farms. The move comes as U.S. farmers grapple with low yields due in part to the effects of climate change...
beckershospitalreview.com
What 7 revenue cycle leaders have told Becker's about labor challenges this year
Labor shortages are one of the key issues looming over revenue cycle leaders. Here is what seven leaders have told Becker's this year about the challenges they are facing or how they are tackling those issues:. Julie Deason. Director of Single Billing Office at Piedmont Augusta (Ga.). Human capital and...
beckershospitalreview.com
Bridging health disparities requires multi-front action: 3 report findings
Addressing health disparities in the U.S. will require a multi-front approach, including data collection and financial investments, according to an Oct. 4 report from the Healthcare Leadership Council. The report was created in collaboration with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, and consisted of in-depth interviews with 35...
Canadians increasingly expect consumer data to deliver better products and services
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022-- Canadians increasingly expect organizations to use consumer data to deliver the products and services they want and need, a report released today by the Canadian Marketing Association (CMA) shows. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221006005112/en/ Canada’s Privacy Law Priorities (Graphic: Business Wire)
daystech.org
Mars selects Accenture to deliver a large-scale “Digital Factory” using AI, Cloud, Edge and Digital Twins
Accenture is working with Mars to remodel and modernise its international manufacturing operations with synthetic intelligence (AI), cloud, edge know-how and digital twins. Accenture and Mars have been trialing digital twins for Mars’ manufacturing operations since late 2020. Digital twins are digital representations of machines, merchandise, or processes. Fed with real-time knowledge, they will predict and optimise manufacturing processes and tools efficiency, from reliability to high quality to vitality effectivity. Applied to its manufacturing crops, digital twins will allow Mars to simulate and validate the outcomes of product and manufacturing unit changes earlier than allocating time and assets within the bodily house.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Building patient-physician relationships more important than transactions
The U.S. healthcare system should "radically reorient" around relationships rather than viewing patient care as a series of individual encounters, three physicians said in an Oct. 4 Mayo Clinic Proceedings article. The article was co-written by Christine Sinsky, MD, vice president of professional satisfaction at the American Medical Association, Tait...
beckershospitalreview.com
Health insurance costs could help curb rising consumer price index
Insurance companies' lower profit margins could have a dampening effect on the consumer price index, Bloomberg reported Oct. 3. Omair Sharif, founder and president of Inflation Insights told Bloomberg's "Odd Lots" podcast that health insurance data released in the coming months could have an impact on the consumer price index.
altenergymag.com
AlphaESS debuted its groundbreaking energy storage system at REplus 2022, as the first major inroad into North America
AlphaESS, one of the world leading energy storage solution and service providers, has launched its ground-breaking residential energy storage system for the North American market at this year's RE+ (SPI) expo, following the inauguration of the new office and service center in Denver, Colorado the previous week. AlphaESS, one of...
beckershospitalreview.com
AstraZeneca to acquire DNA medicine company
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the drugmaker AstraZeneca, plans to acquire LogicBio Therapeutics, a gene therapy company. AstraZeneca's offer price is $2.07 per share, the company said in an Oct. 3 news release, making the premium 660 percent and the total purchase price $68 million, according to the Boston Business Journal. Both boards of directors have approved the transaction, which is planned to finalize within four to six weeks.
beckershospitalreview.com
29% of US workers looking to quit: report
Workers worldwide are reevaluating their relationships with their employers — and employment itself — according to a recent report. Zurich, Switzerland-based Adecco, the world's second-largest human resources provider, surveyed workers around the world to produce the report "Global Workforce of the Future: Unraveling the Talent Conundrum." Responses were collected between April and May from 30,000 respondents; half of the respondents were office based and half work mostly or fully remote.
