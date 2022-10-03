Read full article on original website
stpetecatalyst.com
Stoneweg secures $50M for Lake Maggiore Apartments
Real estate investment firm Stoneweg, which specializes in multifamily acquisitions and developments, has closed a $50 million construction loan for its first ground-up development in St. Petersburg. First Horizon Bank, which has a long-standing relationship with Stoneweg US, provided the loan for the Lake Maggiore Apartments, a 330-unit, mixed-income apartment...
businessobserverfl.com
Office company opens space for displaced workers
If you lost your office to Hurricane Ian, a major shared workspace company is making space for you at no cost. IWG, which operates Regus and Spaces, is opening its offices to individuals or organizations whose businesses have been affected by the storm. The company is allowing free access to its lounges giving displaced workers a place to use the internet and a charge their devices.
sarasotamagazine.com
Vintage Marché in St. Petersburg Is a Vintage Shopping Utopia
Vintage shoppers rejoice. Vintage Marché, the free monthly extravaganza of vintage treasures in St. Petersburg, is holding its market this weekend, Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, after canceling last weekend because of Hurricane Ian. And as usual, they’ll be holding their ticketed First Dibs Friday tomorrow night, Oct. 7. If you’ve never heard of it, Vintage Marché is a shopping adventure. And, let’s face it, right now, many of us need an easy escape from clean up, rebuilding and sad news.
businessobserverfl.com
Seminole employees to lose jobs as company outsources services
DZS, a Dallas telecommunications company, is laying off 58 employees in Seminole as the global company outsources its manufacturing operations. The company announced the job cuts in a letter to the state saying the cuts were “caused by business circumstances that were not reasonably foreseeable as of the time that notice would have been required.”
floridapolitics.com
Frank Hibbard backs $400M Bluffs project, associated referendum
'This referendum has the ability to move downtown Clearwater forward like nothing we have seen in over 20 years.'. Clearwater Mayor Frank Hibbard and some members of the City Council are backing a citywide referendum that would allow a $400 million mixed-use development downtown. “This referendum has the ability to...
ospreyobserver.com
Liquorsplit ‘Smart Liquor Store’ Opens First Local Location In Former AJ’s Liquor
It started two years ago in Miami. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, LiquorSplit launched a delivery service for wine, beer, liquor and more, and in less than two years the company secured a loyal customer base that has propelled it into adding a new Valrico location. After opening two locations in Miami and just releasing its new mobile app in March 2022, LiquorSplit will be offering its delivery service in Tampa and opening the first smart liquor store in the nation.
stpetecatalyst.com
Tampa among top cities for canceled home contracts
October 6, 2022 - Homebuyers flocked to states and cities in the nation’s Sun Belt during the pandemic, causing prices to soar. According to data from Redfin, the market has shifted. The real estate brokerage platform showed that 64,000 home purchase agreements fell through in August, or over 15% of the total contracts. That represents a year-over-year increase of 12.1%. The Tampa metro area had the seventh-worst rate of canceled contracts, at 21.5%. Florida was home to four of the top seven cities, with Jacksonville coming in first at 26.1%. Las Vegas, Atlanta, Orlando, Ft. Lauderdale and Phoenix rounded out the top seven, respectively. Fort Worth, San Antonio and Houston followed Tampa.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater to have final say on transit hub land swap
After a decade in the making, the Clearwater City Council will cast a vote Thursday evening for a land agreement that will determine the future of the new transit hub. The land swap deal with the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority would allow PSTA to build the high-tech transit center on a vacant city-owned lot at the corner of Court Street and Myrtle Avenue. If passed, the agreement will be signed in person during a ceremony Friday morning, according to PSTA.
thatssotampa.com
Potbelly Sandwich Shop plans major expansion in Tampa and St. Pete
Potbelly is moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative with two signed agreements that will bring a total of 14 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area. This sandwich shop does way more than just tasty subs. Potbelly Sandwich Shop serves up wild cold brew shakes, lemon cheesecake cookies, oatmeal chocolate chip dream bars and huge breakfast sandwiches.
City of Dunedin dealing with ‘cybersecurity incident,’ network shutdowns
The City of Dunedin says its dealing with a "cybersecurity incident" that has shut down a number of systems in its network.
businessobserverfl.com
Credit union donates $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts
Tampa-based Suncoast Credit Union has donated $600,000 to Hurricane Ian relief efforts, with $500,000 going to Volunteer Florida and $100,000 earmarked for the Foundation for Lee County Schools. According to a news release, Volunteer Florida will disburse the funds to more than 85 emergency management organizations, according to greatest need,...
Hurricane Ian damage ignites fight over rental home, lease
In the destruction of Hurricane Ian, many homes in Valrico saw tremendous damage, including trees through roofs. But the former tenants of one rental property say they saw it coming.
Seafood franchise Shuckin’ Shack Oyster Bar heads to Wesley Chapel
The North Carolina-based chain is known for fresh seafood and refreshing cocktails.
St. Petersburg: No Smoking on the Beach
City Council Votes Unanimously to Ban Smoking and Vaping in Parks and on Beaches
Cotee River Bike Fest revving up in New Port Richey despite mayor's diss
All over downtown New Port Richey, people are getting ready for the Cotee River Bike Fest, a three-day event that brings thousands of people to the city.
Clearwater brewery to send thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A brewery in Clearwater is preparing to ship thousands of gallons of water to southwest Florida. Big Storm Brewing Co. will send 4,700 gallons of water and other supplies to the survivors of Hurricane Ian in southwest Florida Tuesday morning. Tampa Bay community members also donated...
Hundreds of dogs from Tampa Bay area shelters available at mega-adoption event
Hundreds of dogs from eight Florida counties will be featured at a dogs-only mega-adoption event this weekend.
roadtirement.com
Tarpon Springs Florida home to historic Sponge Docks
During our travels in Florida over the years we have been fortunate to enjoy Tarpon Springs, Florida, a quaint and pretty town north of Clearwater and Tampa on the Gulf. When we were actively engaged in Flea Market business in Central Florida, Tarpon Springs became one of our favorite spots for R&R.
businessobserverfl.com
Business accelerator launches new initiative for climate tech startups
Tampa Bay Innovation Center, an early-stage tech incubator headquartered in St. Petersburg, will focus its next startup accelerator program on emerging climate technologies. The 12-week program will begin Jan. 9, according to a news release, and can accommodate up to 10 startups. It’s sponsored by Duke Energy and PODS Moving & Storage, whose support will provide a combination of mentoring, expertise, financial backing and other resources for TBIC and its startups. Financial support also comes from Pinellas County.
Neighbor’s massive tree falls on Seminole woman’s house during storm
Who is responsible when a neighbor's tree falls on your house? That's what Maria Komprath wants to know.
