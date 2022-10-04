ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kitty Hawk, NC

Comments / 0

Related
outerbanksvoice.com

Roy Robert Murray, Jr. of Kill Devil Hills, October 3

Roy Robert Murray, Jr., 74, of Kill Devil Hills, NC died Monday, October 3, 2022, at his home. Born in Trenton, NJ on October 6, 1947, he was the son of the late Eleanor Johnston and Roy Robert Murray, Sr. In 1969, Roy graduated from the Combs College of Music...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Marcia S. Harrell of Camden, October 4

Marcia Stallings Harrell, age 83, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at her home. Born in Gates County, NC on December 10, 1938 to the late Talmadge Julian Stallings and Selma Rogerson Stallings, she was the wife of Ernest Ray Harrell. Marcia worked with the local telephone company as an outside engineer for thirty-five years until her retirement. She was a faithful member of Sawyers Creek Baptist Church where she was very involved in church activities. Miss Marcia loved life and her family, especially her grandchildren. She was a fashionista with the greatest smile and had that rare ability to make all people feel that they were important. She enjoyed flowers and birds and liked to travel. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
CAMDEN, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

William C. Schmidt of Kill Devil Hills, September 30

LCDR, USN (Ret.) William “Bill” C. Schmidt, 85, of Kill Devil Hills, NC passed away Friday, September 30, 2022. Born as a first-generation German/American in Akron, OH on October 10, 1936, he was the son of the late John and Teresia Schmidt. Bill enlisted in the Navy, at...
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kitty Hawk, NC
Obituaries
City
Wilmington, NC
State
Florida State
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Walter Henry Widmer of Manteo, September 27

Walter Henry Widmer, 71, of Manteo, NC died Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. Born in Elizabeth, NJ on August 21, 1951, he was the son of the late Raffaella Burrascano and Walter B. Widmer. Walter was an avid fisherman and hunter and after 27 years, he...
MANTEO, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Glider involved in fatal ocean crash washes ashore

The Town of Kitty Hawk announced on Oct. 5 that the glider that crashed into the ocean off Southern Shores on Sept. 21, killing one of the two men aboard, has washed ashore on the 3600 block of N. Virginia Dare Trail in Kitty Hawk. The glider has been removed...
KITTY HAWK, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Dupont#New Castle De
leisuregrouptravel.com

U.S. Tours Brings Rockin’ the Boardwalk to Virginia Beach

The annual Virginia Beach party features two evenings of Rock’n Roll Shows with music from the ’60s and ’70s. Fill your days with optional sightseeing options. This U.S. Tours Spectacular Event is for small groups and motorcoach operators. Highlights include two big evening shows, Beach Boys Boardwalk Bash with Still Surfin and Let’s Hang On! a tribute to The Jersey Boys. Dinner and dancing are part of the evening. Groups will enjoy a free evening on the boardwalk. Three nights of first-class oceanfront hotels and three hotel breakfasts. Optional sightseeing excursions offered are lunch and tour at the Virginia Beach Military Aviation Museum; Dolphin Watching Cruise and Lunch, or a Spirit of Norfolk Lunch Cruise.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
thecoastlandtimes.com

Man reunited with rod and reel 50 years after Outer Banks fishing trip took a turn for the worse

In the mid-1970s, Dennis Dudley was visiting his then-brother-in-law Russell Twiford at his Nags Head cottage when a unique fishing rod and reel caught his eye. It was about 9 feet long and hanging on the wall like a show piece. Dudley said Twiford told him it was found in a commercial fishing vessel’s net. “I was admiring it and he said, ‘Why don’t you take it home?’” Dudley recalled.
NAGS HEAD, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
outerbanksvoice.com

Kill Devil Hills Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour

The Historic Landmarks Commission for the Town of Kill Devil Hills invites you to attend its 2022 KDH Historic Landmarks Open Homes Ceremony & Tour. The event is set for Friday, October 7, 2022. It is a self-guided tour (from 2 – 5 p.m.) that offers a sampling of the historically designated homes in KDH. Prior to the tour, a brief ceremony will be held at the KDH Town Hall beginning at 1:30 p.m. Directional material to the participating homes will also be provided, following the ceremony.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
forsythwoman.com

The Wild Horses of the Outer Banks

There are many unique features that make up North Carolina’s coast. This area is known for its beaches, for being first in flight, the setting for multiple Nicholas Sparks’ books, and home to historic lighthouses and the Battleship North Carolina. It is also home to the chain of barrier islands off the coast in Dare County which are commonly known as the Outer Banks.
DARE COUNTY, NC
outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head moves for development halt in C-2 Zone

Move comes amid concerns over essential housing project. In response to opposition by nearby residents to a possible affordable housing project at U.S. 158 and Hollowell Street, as well as some homeowner concerns about a local pizza shop, the Nags Head Commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously moved to enact a 150-day moratorium on development in the municipality’s Commercial-2 Zone from Danube Street to Hollowell Street.
NAGS HEAD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy