Pinellas candidate for Congress, Eric Lynn (D), tells WMNF “I have committed to vote for the codification of the rights that Roe afforded”

Ana Navarro says on ‘The View’ that Ron DeSantis Had “No Choice” But to Accept Help from “Daddy Biden”
Ana Navarro gleefully reacted to her governor accepting help from across the aisle on this morning’s episode of The View. The co-host delighted in Gov. Ron DeSantis teaming up with President Joe Biden to bring relief to the state of Florida after the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian, one of the deadliest storms the state has seen in decades.
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
Everyone is Paying Attention to Texas and Florida Migrants But Not this State
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are getting all of the headlines lately. But one governor has not made the news headlines as much as these other two governors have.
Migrants Are Leading Clean-up Efforts in Florida, Despite DeSantis’ Crusade Against Them
Migrant workers are flooding-in to help Florida rebuild after Hurricane Ian, even as Governor Ron DeSantis wages a crusade against them.
Opinion: No, Ron DeSantis was not a Navy Pilot nor was he a SEAL.
Ron Pretending to be a Navy Pilot(public use) After a disastrous media ad where DeSantis dresses up in a fighter pilot costume and pretends to be a ‘top gov’ in an obvious attempt to infringe on the commercial rights of the famous movie, ‘Top Gun - Maverick’, some people are questioning Ron DeSantis’ entire military career. In the ad, according to Boing Boing, “he flexes his big boy muscles as he struts around in military garb acting like the toxic schoolyard bully that he is.” Before you start screaming ‘fake news’, lets find out the truth.
DeSantis rejects $175 million in projects in latest brush with state lawmakers
TALLAHASSEE — The $2.5 million that a panel of lawmakers granted last month to the West Klosterman Preservation Group was supposed to save the 14 acres of untouched forest in Pinellas County from development. But the grant was killed along with financial pledges for scores of other projects across...
Seminole Tribe of Florida puts another $1 million behind Gov. DeSantis
TALLAHASSEE - After giving $1 million in August, the Seminole Tribe of Florida last week contributed another $1 million to the Friends of Ron DeSantis political committee, according to a newly filed finance report. The committee plays a key role in Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for re-election in November. DeSantis and the tribe last year negotiated a deal that included allowing the Seminoles to operate sports betting in the state.Lawmakers approved the deal, known as a compact, but a federal judge later blocked it. Also last week, the tribe contributed $1 million to the Protect Our Values Political Committee, which was formed in late August and had not reported spending any money as of Sept. 30, according to information on the state Division of Elections website.
Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’
In wake of Hurricane Ian, the sheriff of Polk County, Florida, Grady Judd, strongly urged armed homeowners to actively defend themselves and their homes.
‘All for one and one for all’ — but only when it’s convenient for Ron DeSantis | Opinion
Florida Gov. DeSantis’ hypocrisy, his secession of convenience from the ideal of the larger us, suggests a different model of Americanism, columnist Leonard Pitts says.
How storm surge kills: Hurricane Ian showed Florida why we’re told to leave
Mitch Pacyna kept his eye on the weather, even before the wind picked up, the first drops of rain fell or the floodwater rose along his street. He’d felt safe on Fort Myers Beach, a place where he knew the bartenders, worked as a greeter at the library and watched orange sunsets with his longtime partner.
Do you want DeSantis to win reelection?
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis so far has an overwhelming advantage over challenger Charlie Crist in the upcoming elections when speaking of political advertising. Ron DeSantis fired more than 13,000 political ads as compared to Crist, who had 881 between Sept. 5 and Sept.18, 2022, according to Wesleyan Media Project analysis. That's a 15-1 difference favoring DeSantis.
Rep. Demings: Rubio ‘playing politics’ with Florida disaster aid
GOP Sen. Rubio was absent for a vote that included disaster relief while saying he’d oppose any aid package for Florida if it included any unrelated items. Rep. Val Demings, who’s running to unseat Rubio, tells MSNBC’s Ali Velshi that Floridians who are struggling “need more than a senator who simply knows how to play politics.”Oct. 7, 2022.
Redrawing school attendance zones sparks strong pushback from Florida parents
The big story: As noted in yesterday’s roundup, Florida school districts are trying to cope with shifting enrollments in tight financial times. The Hillsborough County school district — seventh largest in the nation — has seen its student numbers ebb and flow in different parts of the county. It has booming, overcrowded campuses in some corners, and shrinking, under-uses ones in other spots.
Tampa Bay-area schools announce hurricane make-up days: See county-by-county list
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian approached Florida, schools within the Tampa Bay area sent students home to let families prepare to safely weather the storm. Now that we've moved into the recovery phase, districts are announcing plans to make up for missed days. It's important to note...
More Than 40 Black Business Leaders In Florida County Release Ad Calling For More ‘Equitable Economic Development’
More than 40 Black business leaders in Miami-Dade County took out an ad in the Miami Herald calling for support in helping minority-owned businesses obtain more government contracts. The Miami Herald reports the ad, paid by OneUnited Bank, cited a lack of support and resources from the county to help...
Mitch Pacyna lived the Florida dream. Then Hurricane Ian took him.
Though he’d long ago traded the wrath of Midwest winters for cold beers by the beach, Mitch Pacyna never lost his Illinois roots. He met his partner, Mary Wojciechowski, the day of the Chicago Bulls championship parade in 1992. Together, the couple made their way to their Florida paradise, Fort Myers Beach. For a while, they were also coworkers at the same FedEx office in North Naples. Mary drove a route. Mitch, ever the schmoozer, worked the store.
wastetodaymagazine.com
Florida cities suspend recycling collection in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Several Florida cities and communities have suspended curbside recycling collection programs in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The city of Sarasota, Florida, has announced that it is suspending its recycling collection services “until further notice” because of continued power outages at the city’s recycling processing center. The city reports that it plans to continue to collect garbage from residents on regularly scheduled days, however.
Florida Supreme Court delays case determining whether cops can be considered victims when they shoot someone
This is the third time a hearing has been delayed in the 'Marsy's Law' case
stpetecatalyst.com
City sustainability and resiliency officer resigns
October 7, 2022 - Sharon Wright, sustainability and resiliency officer for the City of St. Petersburg, submitted her resignation letter Wednesday. She wrote that she accepted a position with another organization, and her last day is Oct. 21. Wright started in planning and development services and then the Mayor’s office before her current role. She stated her intention to remain in St. Petersburg and her interest in continuing to work with the city through her new position in the private sector.
Florida Appeals Court Backs ‘Vaccine Passport’ Ban
In a victory for Gov. Ron DeSantis, a sharply divided federal appeals court Thursday rejected arguments by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings that Florida’s ban on so-called “vaccine passports” is unconstitutional. A panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, overturned
