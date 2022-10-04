Read full article on original website
A New Study Said This City Is the “Best Foodie City” in AmericaKennardo G. JamesPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Woman accused of killing boyfriend 2 months ago remains at largeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OHA says masks still required in health care settings despite updated CDC guidanceEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 3 suspects arraigned for homicides over weekend and more top storiesEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
opb.org
Mini art gallery in Portland hopes to foster community
The PDX Free Little Art Gallery is a diorama that features miniature pieces of art and people browsing the gallery. It’s located in the Foster Powell neighborhood near Southeast 57th Ave and Southeast Rhone St. Onlookers are welcome to take or leave a piece. Gallery patrons stand at about 6 inches tall, and some of the pieces they are viewing measure about 3 inches by 3 inches. We hear more about the gallery and the inspiration behind it from Grant, the creator.
opb.org
Portland author’s ‘Quarterlife’ explores the period between adolescence and midlife
Your browser does not support the audio element. People who are in the period of their lives between adolescence and midlife, from roughly age 16 to 36, might face anxiety, depression and confusion about the next steps in their lives. Satya Doyle Byock is the author of Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood and a psychotherapist in private practice in Portland. Her book dives into this time in people’s lives and how society can better support those experiencing it. She joins us with details about the book.
opb.org
Putting Portland’s downtown elk statute back requires research and big bucks
Robert Krueger is a fine art conservator specializing in three-dimensional works – think ancient pottery, family heirlooms and statues. After the Thompson elk was damaged during the political protests of 2020, the Portland Regional Arts and Culture Council brought Krueger in to see if the statue was fixable. “It’s...
opb.org
Portland approves Zenith Energy’s renewable fuels plan
Portland city officials have approved Zenith Energy’s plan to phase out crude oil at its controversial terminal and transition to renewable fuels over the next five years. On Monday, the Portland Bureau of Development Services signed off on the company’s land use compatibility statement, an essential development certification, and said Zenith’s plans for its terminal in the northwest industrial area are now compatible with the city’s climate action goals.
opb.org
Oregon Remembrance Project works on restorative justice in Grants Pass and Oregon City
Your browser does not support the audio element. Last year, Coos Bay erected a marker commemorating Oregon’s only known lynching. It came to be after years of work by many members of the community, but the marker itself was just the start of a process of restorative justice, says Taylor Stewart. He is the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project and is currently working on more initiatives to remember Oregon’s racist history and ways to move forward. Stewart tells us about efforts in Grants Pass and Oregon City.
opb.org
Nonprofit organizes Eastern Oregon Latinos one conversation at a time
Your browser does not support the audio element. On an early September afternoon in Boardman, the epicenter of Latino community organizing was in a small parking lot buttressed by taco trucks. The temperature was already starting to creep toward its 104-degree high when a woman stepped up to Oregon Rural...
opb.org
Vancouver to spend $5.5 million on body cameras, other gadgets
After years of discussion, police officers in Vancouver will soon be outfitted with body cameras while on patrol. The move is meant to foster transparency and greater trust in the Vancouver Police Department’s investigations and day-to-day policing. Local civil rights groups, who have long called for the cameras, are optimistic.
opb.org
$422M federal grant approved to assist 2020 Oregon wildfire survivors
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has greenlit a $422 million grant to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day fires recover and rebuild. More than 4,300 homes were damaged or lost to the fires throughout Oregon in 2020. While it has taken two years to achieve, this federal funding is intended to ramp up the recovery process.
opb.org
Jury awards $40K to woman injured by Portland police during 2020 protests
Your browser does not support the audio element. A jury awarded a woman who sued the city over police use of force at a 2020 protest $40,272 on Tuesday, agreeing police used unreasonable force against her and committed battery. Erin Wenzel sued the city for assault, battery and negligence, claiming...
opb.org
Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020
The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe’s estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
opb.org
Multnomah County Sheriff’s deputy shoots person near Lloyd Center
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy shot someone near the Lloyd Center Wednesday afternoon. The area is taped off and has multiple crime scenes, according to a tweet by the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, which recommends people avoid the area. A witness saw someone bleeding, who said they had...
