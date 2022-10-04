ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

opb.org

Mini art gallery in Portland hopes to foster community

The PDX Free Little Art Gallery is a diorama that features miniature pieces of art and people browsing the gallery. It's located in the Foster Powell neighborhood near Southeast 57th Ave and Southeast Rhone St. Onlookers are welcome to take or leave a piece. Gallery patrons stand at about 6 inches tall, and some of the pieces they are viewing measure about 3 inches by 3 inches. We hear more about the gallery and the inspiration behind it from Grant, the creator.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland author's 'Quarterlife' explores the period between adolescence and midlife

People who are in the period of their lives between adolescence and midlife, from roughly age 16 to 36, might face anxiety, depression and confusion about the next steps in their lives. Satya Doyle Byock is the author of Quarterlife: The Search for Self in Early Adulthood and a psychotherapist in private practice in Portland. Her book dives into this time in people's lives and how society can better support those experiencing it.
PORTLAND, OR
opb.org

Portland approves Zenith Energy's renewable fuels plan

Portland city officials have approved Zenith Energy's plan to phase out crude oil at its controversial terminal and transition to renewable fuels over the next five years. On Monday, the Portland Bureau of Development Services signed off on the company's land use compatibility statement, an essential development certification, and said Zenith's plans for its terminal in the northwest industrial area are now compatible with the city's climate action goals.
PORTLAND, OR
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Business
Local
Oregon Business
opb.org

Oregon Remembrance Project works on restorative justice in Grants Pass and Oregon City

Last year, Coos Bay erected a marker commemorating Oregon's only known lynching. It came to be after years of work by many members of the community, but the marker itself was just the start of a process of restorative justice, says Taylor Stewart. He is the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project and is currently working on more initiatives to remember Oregon's racist history and ways to move forward. Stewart tells us about efforts in Grants Pass and Oregon City.
OREGON CITY, OR
opb.org

Nonprofit organizes Eastern Oregon Latinos one conversation at a time

On an early September afternoon in Boardman, the epicenter of Latino community organizing was in a small parking lot buttressed by taco trucks. The temperature was already starting to creep toward its 104-degree high when a woman stepped up to Oregon Rural...
BOARDMAN, OR
opb.org

Vancouver to spend $5.5 million on body cameras, other gadgets

After years of discussion, police officers in Vancouver will soon be outfitted with body cameras while on patrol. The move is meant to foster transparency and greater trust in the Vancouver Police Department's investigations and day-to-day policing. Local civil rights groups, who have long called for the cameras, are optimistic.
VANCOUVER, WA
opb.org

$422M federal grant approved to assist 2020 Oregon wildfire survivors

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has greenlit a $422 million grant to help survivors of the 2020 Labor Day fires recover and rebuild. More than 4,300 homes were damaged or lost to the fires throughout Oregon in 2020. While it has taken two years to achieve, this federal funding is intended to ramp up the recovery process.
OREGON STATE
opb.org

Vancouver settles with family of man killed by police in April 2020

The family of William Abbe, a man experiencing homelessness who was shot and killed by the Vancouver Police Department in April 2020, will receive a $725,000 settlement from the city. Vancouver City Council on Monday unanimously approved the payment to Abbe's estate. The estate claimed that Abbe was gripped by...
VANCOUVER, WA

Community Policy