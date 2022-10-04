Read full article on original website
Emporia High volleyball, boys soccer in action Thursday
Two Emporia High teams are in action Thursday. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a triangular with Great Bend and Hillsboro. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Spartans who will honor three seniors. Rebecca Snyder is one of them and is looking forward to celebrating her...
Emporia High boys soccer shutout Wichita Trinity
A penalty kick by senior Rudy Bedolla was the only goal the Emporia High boys soccer team needed Tuesday night against Wichita Trinity. Bedolla’s goal came in the 51st minute of play, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage they didn’t relinquish. Before the season began, the Spartans decided on Bedolla being their kicker to attempt the penalty kicks. He said his team had complete trust in him.
Emporia High girls tennis takes fifth at league
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place in the Centennial League tournament held on the Emporia High tennis courts Monday. Freshman Kali Keough was the top finisher for the Spartans. She finished in fourth place with a 2-2 record. The doubles team of Peyton Chanley and Lillee...
Emporia State volleyball swept by Fort Hays State
The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Fort Hays State Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-22, and 25-20. The Lady Hornets will host Central Missouri Friday evening as they return home after playing 6 straight road matches.
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco named MIAA womens soccer offensive player of week
Emporia States Mackenzie Dimarco has been named the MIAA women’s soccer offensive player of the week. Dimarco recorded back-to-back hat tricks in wins over Northwest Missouri State and Missouri Western. First player in MIAA history to record Back to Back hat tricks. She also became the first Emporia State...
Emporia High girls golf finishes third at Manhattan
The Emporia High girls golf team finished in third place at the Manhattan Invitational Monday. EHS shot a 346 as a team, seven strokes behind tournament champion Washburn Rural and four strokes behind Manhattan. Senior Olivia Eckert led the Spartans with a fourth-place finish with an 80. Senior Avary Eckert...
Audio – Wednesday – 10-05-22
Newsmaker: Sacred Heart School students promote the Mexican Supper. Newsmaker 2: FHTC Foundation Director Mike Crouch previews The Cut. Newsmaker 3: Mike Helbert discusses the Big Head Todd and the Monsters concert and updates the search for a permanent director at the Emporia Granada Theatre. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo...
Emporia Granada Theatre planning ‘complete search’ for new permanent director
The Emporia Granada Theatre is getting set to launch a “complete search” for a new permanent director very soon. That’s according to Granada Board of Directors Member Mike Helbert on KVOE’s Newsmaker 3 segment Wednesday. Helbert says they are looking for candidates with some level of...
Kansas and Kansas State football ranked in top 20. K-Staters earn Big 12 honors
Both Kansas and Kansas State are ranked in this week’s AP and Coaches College football polls. Kansas is ranked 19th in the AP poll and 17th in the Coaches poll. Kansas State is ranked 20th in both polls. The top 5 is the same in both polls, Alabama is...
UPDATE: Non-life threatening injuries reported following two vehicle collision south of Emporia Wednesday morning.
Two vehicles were involved in a morning crash south of Emporia Wednesday. Emporia/Lyon County EMS, Olpe Fire and Lyon County Deputies were all called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 90 roughly 8 miles south of Emporia around 8:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on K99 in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck.
UPDATE: Manufacturing malfunction leads to early morning structure fire at Emporia business
No structural damage was reported following an early morning fire at an Emporia business Tuesday. Emporia, Olpe and Americus firefighters were all called to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver Street in Emporia around 4:45 am. According to Emporia Fire Batallion Chief Tony Fuller, light smoke was visible upon arrival and employees were exiting the building.
Warriors For Hope campaign concluding Friday; Beacon For Hope Director pleased with results and looking ahead to next year
With less than a week remaining before the inaugural Warriors for Hope campaign comes to an end, Beacon for Hope Executive Director Melissa Owen is very pleased with the results of this year’s event. As of Monday, the event has generated right around $5,000 in donations that will go...
Lyon County Commissioners convening for weekly action meeting Thursday morning
Lyon County Commissioners may approve a recent request from a pair of local business owners during their regular action meeting Thursday morning. During the “other business” portion of the meeting, commissioners could approve a lease for parking near the LCAT bus facility in downtown Emporia. The request was submitted on Sept. 8 by Jarom and Melanie Smith, owners of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws in downtown Emporia.
Flint Hills Senior Life Fair making return after two-year hiatus
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair is returning. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. On KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday, Organizer Vicki Brooks says...
Michelin holds grand opening with ribbon cutting
A new era is underway for Michelin in Emporia. The facility formerly known as Camso held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. In a release sent to KVOE News, Michelin Emporia Site Manager Bryan Ziegler says “In the past two years, we’ve invested $6.5 million to improve the site, including the enhancements to the break area and workstations. Today, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate those achievements, along with all the other things that make Michelin Emporia a great place to work.”
Proceedings in Lyon County drug distribution case continued to Nov. 16
Proceedings for a woman accused of drug distribution in Lyon County will continue next month. Proceedings for 30-year-old Nikki Rae Garrison were continued to Nov. 16 during a hearing in Lyon County District Court earlier this week. Garrison has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia.
CORONAVIRUS: 21 new cases, no new deaths reported Wednesday
Positive case numbers remained moderate in the latest COVID-19 update from Lyon County Public Health. Wednesday, Public Health reported 21 new cases, down slightly from the 25 reported Sept. 28. No new deaths were reported after three were noted last week, the first increase in that category in two months.
