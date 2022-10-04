A new era is underway for Michelin in Emporia. The facility formerly known as Camso held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. In a release sent to KVOE News, Michelin Emporia Site Manager Bryan Ziegler says “In the past two years, we’ve invested $6.5 million to improve the site, including the enhancements to the break area and workstations. Today, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate those achievements, along with all the other things that make Michelin Emporia a great place to work.”

EMPORIA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO