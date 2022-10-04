ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

KVOE

Emporia High volleyball, boys soccer in action Thursday

Two Emporia High teams are in action Thursday. The Emporia High volleyball team will be hosting a triangular with Great Bend and Hillsboro. It’ll also be Senior Night for the Spartans who will honor three seniors. Rebecca Snyder is one of them and is looking forward to celebrating her...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High boys soccer shutout Wichita Trinity

A penalty kick by senior Rudy Bedolla was the only goal the Emporia High boys soccer team needed Tuesday night against Wichita Trinity. Bedolla’s goal came in the 51st minute of play, giving the Spartans a 1-0 advantage they didn’t relinquish. Before the season began, the Spartans decided on Bedolla being their kicker to attempt the penalty kicks. He said his team had complete trust in him.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls tennis takes fifth at league

The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in fifth place in the Centennial League tournament held on the Emporia High tennis courts Monday. Freshman Kali Keough was the top finisher for the Spartans. She finished in fourth place with a 2-2 record. The doubles team of Peyton Chanley and Lillee...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia State volleyball swept by Fort Hays State

The Emporia State volleyball team was swept by Fort Hays State Tuesday night, 25-15, 25-22, and 25-20. The Lady Hornets will host Central Missouri Friday evening as they return home after playing 6 straight road matches.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Emporia High girls golf finishes third at Manhattan

The Emporia High girls golf team finished in third place at the Manhattan Invitational Monday. EHS shot a 346 as a team, seven strokes behind tournament champion Washburn Rural and four strokes behind Manhattan. Senior Olivia Eckert led the Spartans with a fourth-place finish with an 80. Senior Avary Eckert...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Audio – Wednesday – 10-05-22

Newsmaker: Sacred Heart School students promote the Mexican Supper. Newsmaker 2: FHTC Foundation Director Mike Crouch previews The Cut. Newsmaker 3: Mike Helbert discusses the Big Head Todd and the Monsters concert and updates the search for a permanent director at the Emporia Granada Theatre. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. Area Coaches Corner. Lebo...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: Non-life threatening injuries reported following two vehicle collision south of Emporia Wednesday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a morning crash south of Emporia Wednesday. Emporia/Lyon County EMS, Olpe Fire and Lyon County Deputies were all called to the intersection of Kansas Highway 99 and Road 90 roughly 8 miles south of Emporia around 8:20 am. According to Lyon County Deputy Jeff Rodriguez, 16-year-old Zoey Vogts was traveling northbound on K99 in a 1984 Chevrolet pickup truck.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Lyon County Commissioners convening for weekly action meeting Thursday morning

Lyon County Commissioners may approve a recent request from a pair of local business owners during their regular action meeting Thursday morning. During the “other business” portion of the meeting, commissioners could approve a lease for parking near the LCAT bus facility in downtown Emporia. The request was submitted on Sept. 8 by Jarom and Melanie Smith, owners of Justice Painting and Raise Your Paws in downtown Emporia.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Flint Hills Senior Life Fair making return after two-year hiatus

After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the Flint Hills Senior Life Fair is returning. This year’s event will take place on Wednesday October 12 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. On KVOE’s Morning Show Tuesday, Organizer Vicki Brooks says...
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Michelin holds grand opening with ribbon cutting

A new era is underway for Michelin in Emporia. The facility formerly known as Camso held a ribbon cutting Wednesday morning. In a release sent to KVOE News, Michelin Emporia Site Manager Bryan Ziegler says “In the past two years, we’ve invested $6.5 million to improve the site, including the enhancements to the break area and workstations. Today, we wanted to bring everyone together to celebrate those achievements, along with all the other things that make Michelin Emporia a great place to work.”
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Proceedings in Lyon County drug distribution case continued to Nov. 16

Proceedings for a woman accused of drug distribution in Lyon County will continue next month. Proceedings for 30-year-old Nikki Rae Garrison were continued to Nov. 16 during a hearing in Lyon County District Court earlier this week. Garrison has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia.
LYON COUNTY, KS
KVOE

CORONAVIRUS: 21 new cases, no new deaths reported Wednesday

Positive case numbers remained moderate in the latest COVID-19 update from Lyon County Public Health. Wednesday, Public Health reported 21 new cases, down slightly from the 25 reported Sept. 28. No new deaths were reported after three were noted last week, the first increase in that category in two months.
LYON COUNTY, KS

