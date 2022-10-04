Quick Hits: "AFC North Is Mayhem,' As Bengals Prep For Hurst's Old Team In A Tie For Top; Mixon Convenes O-Line Only Meeting; Rookie Gunter Getting His Kicks

Read full article on original website
Ohio Costco Store Goes Major ChangeCadrene HeslopSpringdale, OH
The gift that Italian dictator Mussolini gave to Cincinnati in 1929 was stolen decades laterAnita DurairajCincinnati, OH
Men’s Soccer: Pechota’s late goal propels No. 17 Buckeyes to 3-2 win over Northern KentuckyThe LanternColumbus, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Steelers Offensive Lineman Has Honest Reaction To Quarterback Change
Mitchell Trubisky out. Kenny Pickett in. With the Steelers first-round pick officially in at QB1, Pittsburgh's offense will look a little different going forward. And one member of the offensive line is fully confident in the team's rookie quarterback. Saying via ESPN's Brooke Pryor, "We had all the confidence in...
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase explains why he’s getting frustrated
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase told reporters on Wednesday that one thing about this season so far is frustrating him. But don’t worry — it’s nothing to do with the Bengals’ locker room or the coaching staff. Chase is growing frustrated with the double...
Bengals pick surprising name to play Lamar Jackson role on scout team
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals injured second-round pick Cam Taylor Britt took center stage on his first day back at practice. Britt was cleared to return to practice (alongside defensive end Khalid Kareem) on Wednesday from the injured reserve. The move starts a 21-day clock for Britt to practice without counting against the 53-man active roster.
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) DNP on Wednesday
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is considered day-to-day, according to John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said the Ravens are "hopeful" that Bateman will be available for Sunday's clash with the Bengals. If he is, our models expect him to see 6.6 targets against Cincinnati.
‘We know what kind of team they are’: How Joe Burrow is preparing for showdown with Ravens
Get used to seeing this game in primetime. With quarterbacks Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow in the prime of their careers, this AFC North rivalry has entertainment written all over it. That’s why NBC picked it to be their Week 5 “Sunday Night Football” contest. The Cincinnati...
‘I have to get better’: Joe Mixon calls players-only meeting in hopes to fix run game
Ahead of the Cincinnati Bengals’ Week 4 matchup against the Miami Dolphins, running back Joe Mixon called a meeting. The meeting involved the Bengals’ offensive line and himself. They looked at every run so far this season in hopes to dissect what exactly is going on as to why the run game hasn’t been as effective they hope.
Four-Star Guard Commits to UC
The Bearcats now have two backcourt pieces in their 2023 recruiting class.
Detroit Lions special teams coach has a request for Bill Belichick: Let's go fishing
The Detroit Lions' current special teams coach has great affinity for one of his predecessors at the position. Lions special teams coordinator Dave Fipp turned a question about special teams ace Chris Board into a soliloquy on New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick at the start of his weekly media session Thursday. ...
'Sorry sir': Ted Karras was so excited about the Bengals' win he bumped an official
Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras was miked up during his team's win last week against the Miami Dolphins, and his enthusiasm was contagious. Karras, who is in his seventh NFL season and first with the Bengals, couldn't contain his excitement throughout the Bengals offensive line's dominant performance, which provided quarterback Joe Burrow with what he called the best protection of his NFL career.
‘He's playing terrific’: Why Lamar Jackson requires different preparation than most QBs
Every offseason, the Cincinnati Bengals’ coaching staff picks a day, sometimes two, where the entire day is devoted to film study and scheme discussion about the Baltimore Ravens. Why?. Because of quarterback Lamar Jackson and the style of offense the Ravens run. He’s different than any other quarterback in...
TYFO headed to Bengals’ stadium
What their coach calls a once in a lifetime opportunity will be afforded several Greenfield youngsters and their coaches Sunday when they get a chance to play in the Cincinnati Bengals’ Paycor Stadium. “It’s a great opportunity and I’m super pumped for it and it’s something they’ll remember the...
Week 5 NFL power rankings: Winning streak has Cincinnati Bengals in top 10
NFL power rankings entering Week 5 of 2022 season (previous rank in parentheses):. 1. Eagles (1): The league's lone undefeated team, arguably the league's best-balanced squad and featuring MVP candidate Jalen Hurts. But if one thing sums up the early season success, then how about this – Philadelphia has the most takeaways in the NFL (10) and the fewest turnovers (2).
Steelers set have Pickett take over as QB1
According to Ian Rappaport from NFL Network, the Steelers have decided to move forward with Kenny Pickett taking the reins from Mitch Trubisky.
Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens battle Cincinnati Bengals for first place in AFC North
The Baltimore Ravens will battle the Cincinnati Bengals for first place in the AFC North when they meet on Sunday Night Football. Both teams enter the game at 2-2, the same record as the Cleveland Browns, and no team has stood out as the clear favorite in the division. The...
Don't expect Nelly to wear Darnay Scott jersey for Bengals-Ravens halftime performance
The Baltimore Ravens announced Tuesday that Nelly will perform at halftime of their AFC North showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday night. Former Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis was famous for emerging from the tunnel and doing his "squirrel dance" to Nelly's "Hot in Herre" during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career in Baltimore.
Joey Votto almost had to buy a Cincinnati Reds fan a truck
Reds first baseman Joey Votto said he was tired of no one hitting the Toyota Tundra with a home run for a fan to win the truck at Great American Ball Park. So he decided to make things interesting. Votto, a guest in the Bally Sports Ohio broadcast booth with...
Podcast: Breaking Down Jizzle James' Commitment to UC
Alex Frank and I dumped all our thoughts on another historic commitment for UC basketball
