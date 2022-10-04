Quick Hits: "AFC North Is Mayhem,' As Bengals Prep For Hurst's Old Team In A Tie For Top; Mixon Convenes O-Line Only Meeting; Rookie Gunter Getting His Kicks

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 5's game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Bateman is dealing with a foot injury and is considered day-to-day, according to John Harbaugh. Harbaugh said the Ravens are "hopeful" that Bateman will be available for Sunday's clash with the Bengals. If he is, our models expect him to see 6.6 targets against Cincinnati.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO