Illinois Policy Institute: Reforming Chicago’s use of public resources for private interests

By Jack Heinrich
 3 days ago

Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute , joins John to talk about his article in the Chicago Sun-Times about Chicago selling and leasing public resources for private interests and why it needs to be reformed.

