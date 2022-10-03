Illinois Policy Institute: Reforming Chicago’s use of public resources for private interests
Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute , joins John to talk about his article in the Chicago Sun-Times about Chicago selling and leasing public resources for private interests and why it needs to be reformed.
