ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Hurricane Ian death toll rises, the majority reported in Florida

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xd3S5_0iKkarY600

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — As recovery and relief efforts continue following Hurricane Ian’s devastating landfall last week, the death toll continues to rise.

In a Monday night update, the Florida Medical Examiners Commission confirmed 68 deaths. The Associated Press reported an additional three deaths in Florida, as well as four in North Carolina and three in Cuba, bringing the death toll to 78.

More deaths are expected in the coming days.

Search and rescue efforts were still ongoing Monday in Florida. More than 1,600 people have been rescued statewide, according to Florida’s emergency management agency.

DeSantis says recovery efforts to focus on Ian impact zone

While search and rescue operations continue in the most remote affected areas of the state, thousands of utility workers continue to patch Florida’s battered electrical grid as many are still left without power. On Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis said over 95% of Floridians who lost access to electricity during the storm have already had their power restored .

However, thousands living in Charlotte, Lee, DeSoto, Hardee, southern Sarasota, and Collier counties are still without power.

“Now it’s time to bring all the resources to help everyone here,” DeSantis said standing in front of the ravaged Cape Coral Pier in Lee County.

The governor said his focus is shifting to restoring vital roads and bridges that were washed away by powerful flood surges.

He added that Florida Department of Transportation trucks will begin surveying the damage to bridges connecting Pine Island and Sanibel Island to the mainland. DeSantis said he hopes FDOT will have a temporary bridge in place by the end of the week to connect residents on Pine Island with a reliable transportation option off the island.

Forecasters watching 2 tropical disturbances in the Atlantic

FDOT is also in the planning stages to construct a temporary bridge to reconnect Sanibel Island. No expected timeline was announced.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to visit Florida on Wednesday. The president was in Puerto Rico on Monday, promising to “rebuild it all” after Hurricane Fiona knocked out all power to the island two weeks ago.

After moving across Florida, Ian made another landfall in the U.S. in South Carolina as a much weaker hurricane. Officials said Monday that crews were finishing removing sand from coastal roads and nearly all power had been restored.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Florida Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford blood center sending donations to Florida

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Blood from the stateline is heading down to some of the regions hit hardest by Hurricane Ian. Rock River Valley Blood Center is sending 25 pints to Southwest Florida. However, blood supplies for the Rockford area will still take priority. Administrators said that blood donations have dramatically slowed in recent months, […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

130 new asylum seekers arrive in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Chicago city officials said that another 130 asylum seekers arrived on buses from Texas Tuesday. A total of 2,208 individuals, families and children have been sent to Chicago by Texas’ Republican Governor Greg Abbot since August. The City is providing services and shelter, including Rogers Park’s field house. The field house […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County State’s Attorney sues Pritzker over ‘unconstitutional’ Illinois SAFE-T Act

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley has joined a host of other Illinois state’s attorneys in challenging the constitutionality of the state’s new “no cash bail” provision in the SAFE-T Act. “I cannot ignore that, as currently drafted, this law is unconstitutional. Further, it will create unjust results and does not […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toll Roads#Atlantic Hurricane#Hurricanes#Three Deaths#Hurricane Ian#The Associated Press#Floridians#Florida Department
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Watch the Pritzker-Bailey Illinois governor debate at 7pm

NORMAL, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — On Thursday, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey will meet at the Braden Auditorium on the campus of Illinois State University for a televised debate, hosted by Nexstar Media Group. The debate is ahead of the November election, where voters will decide who will represent them as the state’s chief executive […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois might take action over Allstate rate hikes

(WTVO) — Several states, including Illinois, are considering taking action against Allstate insurance rate hikes. Northbrook-based Allstate raised Illinois rates by 14% in August, outpacing the national average and the inflation rate. The Illinois General Assembly will consider legislation next year to respond to the increases, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Measures being considered includes […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
Puerto Rico
News Break
Politics
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy