Oregon vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Oregon Ducks play the Arizona Wildcats in a Week 6 Pac-12 college football game on Saturday.

Which team will win the game?

Check out these picks, predictions and odds for the game, which is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. MST and can be seen on Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon is a 13.5-point favorite in the game, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Oregon is -475 on the moneyline and Arizona is +340.

The over/under for the game is set at 70.5 points.

Pac-12 football Week 6 picks, predictions, odds:

Sports Chat Place : Take Oregon to cover against Arizona

It writes: "I’m probably going to take a stab on Oregon here. This one’s tough to gauge however, as both teams are coming off great efforts against sub-par opponents. Oregon notched 515 yards of offense (351 rushing) with 7.3 yards per play in the win over Stanford. That said, the Ducks also committed 14 penalties and let off the gas in the second half.  As for Arizona, they hung 673 yards and 36 first downs against a struggling Colorado team over the weekend. The Wildcats took great care of the ball with zero turnovers and also had a nice day on defense. That said, Oregon will be a much, much tougher opponent and I don’t think Arizona will get in there."

Doc's Sports : Go with Arizona with the points vs. Oregon

Josh Schonwald writes: "Arizona has conceded a total of 1,067 yards via the ground game (213.4 yards per game) in addition to 10 touchdowns via the rush so far this season. They have allowed the opposition 10 touchdowns via the pass and 187.4 yards/outing, which has them in 30th in Division 1. The Wildcats defense has been on the field for 315 plays, which is good for 41st in the nation."

More: Jayden de Laura ties school record for TD passes, Arizona offense explodes in win over Colorado

Odds Shark : Oregon 36.6, Arizona 22.7

The site predicts that the Ducks will win and cover the spread against Arizona. It has the total going under.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27DIwg_0iKkahy400

Picks and Parlays : Oregon 37, Arizona 24

It writes: "Oregon will defeat Arizona in Arizona on Saturday, but the play here is OVER. The OVER has cashed in five of Oregon's last six as well as in four of Arizona's last five. Oregon is scoring an average of 40.6 points per game and Arizona scores an average of 32.4 points per game. Both teams are allowing an average of 30.2 points or more per contest."

ESPN : Oregon has a 78.2% win probability

The site fives Arizona a 21.8% win probability in the Pac-12 game in Tucson.

Sports Betting Dime : Oregon 35.2, Arizona 29.6

The site's formula predicts that the Ducks will beat the Wildcats, but not cover the point spread in Saturday night's game at Arizona Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Oregon vs. Arizona picks, predictions, odds: Who wins Pac-12 college football game?

lineups.com

Oregon vs Arizona Betting Odds & Predictions (10/8/22)

Oregon visits Arizona after beating Stanford in a blowout. Arizona also just won in a blowout against Colorado. Arizona is much better than they were last year, so this could be a very interesting matchup. Let’s take a look at the odds and make some pick and predictions for this game!
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Oregon Head Coaches: If You Leave, Your New Team Will Fire You

From a couple of bleacher bums, here’s a revelation that every Oregon head coach should consider: if you jump ship for a new head coaching position, you won’t last three years there. You can look it up. Going back through 128 years of Oregon football, not one Oregon...
EUGENE, OR
thearizona100.com

Making gridiron history at the University of Arizona

An autumn tradition turned historic in 1929 when, during Homecoming Weekend, the brand-new Arizona Stadium was dedicated during a game against California Institute. The Wildcats emerged victorious, 35-0. Almost a century ago, prime seats for the Oct. 12 kickoff cost $2.50, while space on the wooden bleachers along the east...
TUCSON, AZ
University of Arizona professor shot and killed on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A University of Arizona professor was shot and killed on campus Wednesday by a former student, who has since been arrested, authorities said. Arizona state troopers stopped Murad Dervish, 46, in a vehicle roughly 120 miles (193 kilometers) northwest of the Tucson campus, just a few hours after the shooting, University of Arizona Police Chief Paula Balafas said. “We feel so incredibly bad for the professor’s family, friends and colleagues. Our hearts really just go out to them,” Balafas said during a news conference. “It’s just one of those things that sometimes you can’t even predict. I’m afraid I’m a bit at a loss for words because it’s just such a tragic situation.” The incident began around 2 p.m. when someone inside the Harshbarger Building, which houses the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences, called 9-1-1 and requested police escort a former student out of the building.
TUCSON, AZ
Blake Masters Just Got Dumped by Three Republican Women

Blake Masters has women problems. On Tuesday, a trio of prominent Republican women — former state Senator Heather Carter, former Phoenix Vice Mayor Peggy Neely, and business owner and political activist Lisa Hoberg — gathered in the Capitol Rose Garden on Washington Street to denounce their fellow Republican and endorse his opponent and Democrat, U.S. Senator Mark Kelly.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Pac 12 Football#College Football#American Football#The Oregon Ducks#The Arizona Wildcats#Pac 12 Networks#Usc#Oregon State#Stanford#Sports Chat Place
Data: Why is Phoenix gas back above $5?

PHOENIX — The high temperature may be going down in the Valley, but gas prices are going up. After a late summer break of sky-high prices, Phoenix gas stations are averaging above $5 for a gallon of regular fuel. The increases are not just a phenomenon happening in Arizona.
PHOENIX, AZ
Massive Arizona dust storm captured by a drone

A destructive dust storm swept through the Phoenix area, ripping down trees, causing powerlines to fall and sparking fires. Steve Giron caught the wave of dust as it rolled through Peoria on Oct. 3.
PEORIA, AZ
Noem to campaign for election denier in Arizona

On October 4, 2022, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is expected to be in Scottsdale, AZ, at the offices of Jetset Magazine (a publication which seeks to "define affluence with the best in luxury cars, travel, private jets, yachts, fine dining, fashion, and high-end living) for a campaign event for Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.
ARIZONA STATE
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Tucson, Arizona

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Tucson for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Tucson. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
TUCSON, AZ
It’s for sale, and it’s a butte

Sonoran Desert land is for sale and it’s a butte. Owl Head Butte, the only privately owned of seven buttes in the Owl Head Buttes area, is for sale for $600,000. The land includes 9.1 acres and spectacular views. The owner, who prefers to remain anonymous, is a Tucson...
TUCSON, AZ
