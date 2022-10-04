ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labette County, KS

Two bodies discovered in Labette County

By Knss Staff
KNSS Radio
KNSS Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27UMuk_0iKkaWCx00

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two people were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas.

The Labette County Sheriff’s Office requested KBI assistance and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to the scene to investigate.

The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who had discovered two bodies when he went to

a home in Mound Valley, to check on his friends.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered the decomposing bodies of a man and woman. They have not yet been positively identified. The circumstances of their deaths are considered suspicious. Autopsies are scheduled.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

KBI: Man and woman found dead in rural Labette County

LABETTE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after two subjects were found dead Monday in rural Mound Valley, Kansas, according to a media release from the agency. The investigation indicates that Monday morning around 8:30 a.m., the Labette...
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: escaped inmates, fatal crash in Neosho

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – Officers say the Ottawa County Jail’s sally port door was open in order to give contractors access to the facility, however, four inmates used this opportunity to escape after the OCSO says they pushed their way past jailers leading to the open sally exit. Officers say that three inmates are still unaccounted for. This is a developing story and if you would like to read more, click here.
NEOSHO, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: bodies discovered, murder guilty plea

LABETTE COUNTY, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Labette County Sheriff’s Office open an investigation after finding two bodies in rural Mound Valley, Kansas. On October 3, the Labette County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a subject who discovered the bodies at around 8:30 a.m. Officials say the Labette County Sheriff’s Office then requested KBI assistance at approximately 9:10 a.m. When officers arrived, they located the decomposing bodies of both a male and female. Deputies say they are yet to identify the bodies. Click here to read more about this story.
LABETTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Labette County, KS
State
Kansas State
Labette County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Mound Valley, KS
City
Home, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Investigation opens after 2 decomposing bodies found in Mound Valley home

LABETTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - An investigation has been opened after two decomposing bodies were found in a Mound Valley home. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says it and the Labette Co. Sheriff’s Office have opened an investigation after two Mound Valley residents were found dead on Monday, Oct. 3, in the rural part of the city.
MOUND VALLEY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Crash on E 32nd sends one person to hospital

JOPLIN, Mo. — Thursday morning at 10:05 a.m. two vehicle crash reported near 32nd and Texas, alerting Joplin Emergency 911. Joplin Fire Station 5, Newton County Ambulance 42 and Joplin Police responded. MoDOT Emergency Response were notified. On scene we learn a pickup traveling east on 32nd collided with a red passenger car traveling west. Ofc Dalton Farmer with Joplin...
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

Home Burglary leads to theft of 2 dogs; shooting of 1 dog

WEBB CITY, Mo. – A Webb City Police Officer wounded a dog after the animal charged him down during a burglary investigation. At around 5:30 p.m. today, the Webb City Police Department was called to the 1000 block of West First Street in Webb City in reference to a burglary and assault in progress.
WEBB CITY, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Four Ottawa County jail inmates escaped on foot, sheriff says

MIAMI, Okla. — UPDATE (10/05/22 11:00 A.M.) — The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) said Buck Martindale is in custody, and was located in a house by Devils Promenade. OCSO also clarified they are still searching for Tyler Tavis. A previous report indicated Tavis had been captured,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kggfradio.com

Coffeyville Man Jailed For Drugs & Interference With A Law Enforcement Officer

A Coffeyville man was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana. 48-year-old Christopher Green was taken into custody by the Coffeyville Police Department for also allegedly interfering with a law enforcement officer and failing to provide proof of motor vehicle insurance. Reports of Green’s arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
kggfradio.com

Arrest for Warrant Turns Into New Drug Charges

A Coffeyville man was apprehended by the Coffeyville Police Department for a failure to appear warrant, and that escalated to new charges. In the process of arresting 56-year-old Johnny Glasgow for the open warrant, officers allegedly found an open container of alcohol, methamphetamines, and drug paraphernalia. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges to be filed.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

The fate of 8 is known in Lawrence County 2020 Murder; 1 of 9 remains facing a First Degree Murder trial, all others take deals

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – The fate of eight is now known of nine people charged in the August 2020 Kidnapping and Murder of Sarah Pasco, 27, of Aurora. In a change of venue to Jasper County, Siera Dunham, 20, pleaded guilty recently to Kidnapping. She will serve 15 years for her part in the crimes. She also recently pleaded guilty to an unrelated case of stealing from May 2020. She was sentenced five years for that crime. These are unrelated cases, so they run consecutively.
AURORA, MO
ksgf.com

Fatal Crash In Barton County

(KTTS News) — The Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is dead after a crash in Barton County. Benjamin Harrington, 18, from Lamar died when he lost control of his car and it hit a rock bluff northwest of Lamar on Highway V. Two other teenagers who...
BARTON COUNTY, MO
kggfradio.com

Galena Man Arrested After Breaking into a Residence

A Galena man is arrested early this morning on burglary charges. Around 12:45am, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to a rural residence east of Baxter Springs, after the homeowners were awakened by someone in their house. Deputies arrived minutes later and apprehended 37-year-old William Timothy Paschal inside the home. Paschal was transported to the Cherokee County Jail on allegations of aggravated burglary and burglary and arson, stemming from a fire he is suspected of starting in a nearby barn.
GALENA, KS
KNSS Radio

KNSS Radio

Wichita, KS
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
511K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Wichita region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more.

 https://www.audacy.com/knss

Comments / 0

Community Policy