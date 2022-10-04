Read full article on original website
Legacy Place efforts win statewide award
An honorable mention for the Best Public-Private Partnership Award was presented to the City of Urbana and F&C Legacy Place LLC for the rehabilitation projects at the Douglas Hotel and North and South elementary schools in Urbana. The Best Public-Private Partnership Award is presented to an organization and/or municipality that...
Master Gardeners tour Old Souls
Master Gardener Volunteers from Miami, Madison and Champaign counties gathered for an informative tour of the Old Souls Farm & Greenhouses in St. Paris. This hydroponic facility is state of the art, providing healthy salad greens grown right here in Champaign County. Greenhouse manager Hannah Bertison explained the process from seed to shipping, the recycled and purified rainwater, soil compounds and natural light conditions that make Old Souls Farm a success, while providing healthy, nutritious products to stores and restaurants. Pictured is Bertison displaying the root systems to the master gardeners.
Chili festival winners announced
It was a perfect autumn day and the streets of downtown Urbana were filled with people enjoying the recent 15th Annual Simon Kenton Chili Festival on Saturday, Sept. 24. Twenty teams entered the competition with hopes of winning the grand prize of $1,000 for the best chili in Champaign County.
UHS announces homecoming court, finalists
Urbana High School’s 2022-2023 homecoming festivities began with Spirit Week at the high school on Monday. During Spirit Week, students are encouraged to dress according to daily themes: PJ Monday, Adam Sandler Tuesday (dress as your favorite Adam Sandler character), Generation Wednesday (seniors dress as senior citizens, juniors dress as soccer moms and BBQ dads, sophomores dress as college students and freshmen dress as elementary students), Dynamic Duo Thursday and Climber Crazy Driday.
WL-S students of month
West Liberty-Salem Middle School has awarded its September Students of the Month. Pictured from left to right are: 8th Grade: Grace Jones and Thaddeus Kitchen; 7th Grade: Ryrie Matthews and Beckett Sullivan; 6th Grade: Emily King and Tyler Hershberger.
