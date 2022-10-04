Read full article on original website
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
New Orleans-Style Vegan Bar Opens in Ann Arbor, MichiganVegOut MagazineAnn Arbor, MI
The University of Michigan Put a Ban on Tobacco Products Across CampusesMarry EvensAnn Arbor, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
Maize n Brew
Three Michigan players to watch against Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines get their second game in a row on the road this weekend against Indiana, who is struggling coming off a loss at Nebraska. Michigan is a large favorite against the Hoosiers but this is a team fighting for bowl eligibility, and you can always expect some chaos when playing Indiana.
Maize n Brew
Discussing 2023 four-star DL Daevin Hobbs’ visit to Michigan this past weekend
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. The Michigan Wolverines were on the road for the first time this past weekend, but they were...
Maize n Brew
Mike Hart talks returning to Bloomington, Donovan Edwards’ impact
For many, the Michigan Wolverines’ upcoming game against Indiana has little inherent meaning beyond a possible “trap game.”. For running backs coach Mike Hart, the game carries a different significance entirely — it’ll be his first trip to Bloomington since departing for Michigan last year. “I...
Maize n Brew
Three key matchups: Michigan at Indiana
The Michigan Wolverines (5-0) secured a win over Iowa last weekend in what was their first road contest of the season. This week, Michigan hits the road again, this time to take on Big Ten East foe Indiana (3-2) this Saturday (noon, FOX). Here are the three key matchups to...
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Michigan among the early favorites for 2024 top-100 in-state prospect
For the first time this season, Michigan did not have a home game with the chance to host recruits on visits. They were still able to get a 2023 four-star on campus on Sunday, though. We’ll dig into that update, as well as a couple other notable updates in today’s Recruiting Roundup.
Maize n Brew
Indiana head coach Tom Allen is ‘excited’ for the ‘great opportunity’ to face Michigan
Just one short year ago, Tom Allen and the Indiana Hoosiers were on top of the world coming off a 6-2 2020 season, arguably one of the best years in program history. However, in 2021, they fell back to earth and finished 2-10, and winless in conference play. The Hoosiers...
Maize n Brew
Brewcast: Michigan, J.J. McCarthy pass first road test of 2022
This podcast is brought to you by MANSCAPED! Get 20% off and FREE shipping with code: MNB20 at Manscaped.com. Unlock your confidence and always use the right tools for the job with MANSCAPED. It was beautiful at times, and not so much at times, but in the end the Michigan...
Maize n Brew
New subscription-based Michigan NIL program announced: Wolverine+
Announced Monday afternoon, Valiant and REVEL Moments have unveiled a new Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunity for University of Michigan student-athletes, and it is an upgrade on something that Cade McNamara was able to utilize over the summer. The subscription-based platform is called “Wolverine+” and it will provide people...
