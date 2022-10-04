OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO