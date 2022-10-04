Read full article on original website
New clues give hope to loved ones in unsolved killing of Oakland restaurant owner
OAKLAND – One of Oakland's unsolved homicide cases involves a restaurant owner who was gunned down in front of his young child while closing up his restaurant back in May. New information released by Oakland Police is giving the family some hope the killer is caught soon, but it doesn't ease the suffering they're enduring. At Lucky Three Seven, a popular Filipino food joint in the heart of Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood, Mark Legaspi and Malinda Bun are reminded almost every day of the exact spot where Jun Anabo was killed. Five months have passed since Bun held her boyfriend dying...
californiaexaminer.net
Man Died At Oakland Catalytic Converter Heist Site, Authorities Say
On Tuesday morning, police in Oakland shot and killed a man who had been at the scene of a stolen catalytic converter. According to the Oakland Police Department, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 4000 block of Everett Avenue in Oakland’s Glenview neighborhood near Dimond Park in response to a report of a stolen catalytic converter when they received word of a shooting in the area.
KTVU FOX 2
Hundreds of tips coming in for serial killings linked to Stockton and Oakland
Search for Serial Killer: Emotional town-hall meeting held in Stockton. Stockton's police chief disclosed new information about a suspected serial killer at a town-hall meeting Wednesday. The community is rattled by the killer's shooting deaths of five people in Stockton and one in Oakland. About 100 people attended the meeting.
Sunvalley Shopping Center evacuated, one arrested
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — The Sunvalley Shopping Center in Concord was evacuated after a report of a person with a gun Wednesday afternoon, KRON4 confirmed. One person was taken into custody at about 4:45 p.m., and nobody was injured. The incident started at about 2:45 p.m. when a man walked into a jewelry store and […]
Remembering woman killed in Walnut Creek hit-and-run
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. (KRON) – A hit-and-run suspect in Walnut Creek is still at large after the driver struck and killed a woman crossing a street Saturday night. KRON4 spoke with the victim’s grieving husband. Tin Pham describes his late 44-year-old wife Chung Thuy Le as a workaholic who was dedicated to making people happy. […]
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Police Take Subject into Custody After Sunvalley Mall Locked Down
The Concord Police Department responded to the Sunvalley Shopping Center at approximently 2:45 pm after a person was carrying some type of bag with the threat of using a firearm. By 4:40 pm, the suspect was taken into custody. The incident prompted a large police response including the Concord Police,...
Police: Prisoners help save woman’s life after stabbing in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was stabbed Tuesday morning on the Alamo Creek Bike Trail, the Vacaville Police Department announced in a Facebook post. Officers responded to a call at around 10 a.m. regarding the incident in the area of the bike trail near Brookdale Court. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned […]
KTVU FOX 2
Suspected killer arrested for San Jose homicide
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 74-year-old man was arrested on homicide charges in connection to a September 30 homicide in San Jose, police said Wednesday. Sital Singh Dosanjh, 74, is accused of fatally shooting a woman who was later found dead inside a car on Almaden Expressway. On the evening of the homicide, “Officers […]
East Oakland fatal hit-and-run Hegenberger
OAKLAND – A woman died following a hit-and-run collision Monday night along a main thoroughfare in East Oakland, police said Tuesday. Officers responded at 9:49 p.m. to the collision along Hegenberger Road near Hamilton Street. Officers located a person who was critically injured, according to police. She was on the center median south of the intersection, police said. Paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she died there, according to police. A preliminary police investigation shows that the woman was crossing Hegenberger Road outside of a crosswalk when a vehicle traveling south on Hegenberger hit her.A new law in...
San Leandro police arrest armed robbery suspect accused of shooting at officers
SAN LEANDRO – The Alameda County District Attorney's Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police.San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 of an armed robbery of a convenience store in the 300 block of East 14th Street. The suspect, spotted by witnesses across the street from the store, fled the scene on foot and fired a shot at officers, who were not struck by the gunfire.The suspect --...
Alameda police stop catalytic converter theft in progress
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A man has been arrested after police found him underneath a car with a catalytic converter, according to a statement from Alameda Police Department. Over the weekend, an officer on patrol around Clement Avenue and Elm Street noticed a vehicle that didn’t have license plates with an open trunk. Police said […]
crimevoice.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Two on Suspicion of Embezzling from Local Non-Profit
Santa Rosa police have announced the arrests of two people on suspicion of embezzling more than $50,000 from a local non-profit. Back in May, representatives at Social Advocates for Youth (SAY) contacted police regarding suspicion of embezzlement from within the organization. The following month, after obtaining financial documents from SAY, Santa Rosa PD Property Crimes detectives began an investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Man dies in San Jose after truck driver slams into parked car, tree
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A man has died in a freak accident when he was struck by a parked car that was pushed into a tree after being initially hit by the driver of a Dodge pickup in San Jose, police said. He became the 53rd traffic death and 27th...
KTVU FOX 2
Reward in Stockton serial killer case grows to $125,000
The search for information about a serial killer believed to be responsible for five deadly shootings in Stockton and another in Oakland now includes a reward of $125,000. That was an increase of $25,000 with a contribution to the pot from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on Tuesday, the Stockton police announced.
NBC Bay Area
South Bay Family Seeks Justice for Mother Killed in Walnut Creek Hit-and-Run
A South Bay father and his three children are asking for justice after a hit-and-run took their mother’s life. Chung Thuy Le, 44, of Milpitas was struck and killed about 7 p.m. Saturday as she was walking from the nail salon she owned to her car in Walnut Creek.
Sheriff seeks help find missing 13-year-old East Bay girl
Officials are calling on the public to help find a missing 13-year-old girl, officials said.
Man arrested in San Leandro after allegedly firing shot at police
SAN LEANDRO (BCN) — The Alameda County District Attorney’s Office charged an Oakland man Monday with assault with a deadly weapon in connection with an armed robbery in San Leandro late last month when the suspect allegedly fired a single shot at police. San Leandro police responded to a call at 3:45 a.m. Sept. 26 […]
KTVU FOX 2
Man, 60, shot dead in Oakland while confronting catalytic-converter thieves
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday while confronting catalytic-converter thieves outside his home in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Family members identified the victim as Arturo Coronado, 60. "You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" asked Coronado's daughter Amalya Love through tears.
Oakland Police release video to identify those wanted in connection with school shooting
The Oakland Police Department released a video Monday afternoon in an effort to try to identify people wanted in connection with the mass shooting on an Oakland school campus last week.
