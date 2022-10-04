ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclennan County, TX

Health District conducts community health assessment

By Malley Jones
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Rwuv_0iKkXKK400

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas ( Fox 44 ) — This Friday and Saturday, you might be getting a knock on your door from the Waco McLennan County Public Health District.

The public health district will be going door to door around the county to figure out health needs in the community.

The health district says with growing health threats today, it’s important for public health officials to know the health concerns of the community.

The survey teams will be going to neighborhoods selected at random across McLennan County asking about things like health concerns and gaps in services.

“We need to cast a wide net to identify that,” Senior Epidemiologist Vaidehi Shah said. “So some of the questions are going to be, what are the strengths of your neighborhood? What are the challenges? What services can be improved? What do they think are the health needs in the community? We also have questions about communications.”

Shah says community assessment for public health emergency response or “CASPER”, will help the health district better understand the top health needs in the community.

“When we get data from this, we will be using that to identify what health needs need to be prioritized, and then we can plan and act upon those unmet needs,” Shah said.

The health district serves the entire community, and it says its important to include different people.

“To directly know from them what their health needs are is one of the best ways,” Shah said. “To be out there, to talk to our community and get information directly from them.”

Assessment administrators will be wearing bright colored public health t-shirts with their City of Waco badge. Participants will get a free gift.

Every persons’ opinion matters, so if they come to your door, please answer so they can better serve the community.

“We don’t want to just hear from community leaders. We definitely want to hear from them. But it’s not just the community leaders. We actually want to talk to the community directly to hear what their needs are so we can better.”

If the team doesn’t make it to your door, you can fill out an online survey that will be open in a few weeks.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
fox44news.com

Community assessment to address McLennan Co. health concerns

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An upcoming community assessment will be addressing health concerns throughout McLennan County. The Waco-McLennan County Public Health District will have survey teams traveling to randomly selected neighborhoods on October 7 and 8. These teams will conduct door-to-door surveys and ask about health concerns, gaps in services, and other factors which might contribute to residents’ health status.
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Bird-Kultgen Ford offering free mammograms on Friday

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – For the third year, Bird-Kultgen Ford is teaming up with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest, to offer free mammograms to 86 Central Texas women in need of a breast cancer screening this Friday, in honor of their 86th anniversary. “It’s absolutely wonderful that we’ve been able to help […]
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
Mclennan County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Sports
County
Mclennan County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mclennan County, TX
Sports
Mclennan County, TX
Government
fox44news.com

Waco Police Department takes part in ‘National Night Out’

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
WACO, TX
fishgame.com

CWD Confirmed at Limestone County Facility

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County. This marks the first positive detection of the disease in the county. As part of a required CWD surveillance program, samples from four deer were...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX
baylorlariat.com

Volunteers needed as local food pantry expands reach

Shepherd’s Heart, a nonprofit food pantry aiming to “feed, clothe, empower and advocate” for families, urges Baylor students to consider volunteering to support its efforts. Located on S 26th Street, Shepherd’s Heart gives back to the Waco community in several ways, one being its mobile food pantry....
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Health#Health Assessment#Casper
Gatesville Messenger

Demolition of old hospital site approved

Although it served the county well for decades, a building that previously housed Coryell Memorial Hospital will be torn down because it has fallen into disrepair. On Sept. 27, the Coryell County Commissioners Court approved Sierra Demolition of Round Rock to complete demolition, clearing and cleaning of the property at 207 N. Lutterloh St. in Gatesville.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Local car dealership to provide free mammograms in October

WACO, Texas — Beginning on Oct. 7, Bird Kultgen Ford in Waco will be offering more than just vehicles, they will be providing free mammograms to the public. This will be the third straight year that the dealership has offered free breast cancer screenings. They have partnered up with Baylor Scott & White Health Center- Hillcrest to run the campaign.
WACO, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
BELTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
fox44news.com

KISD increases security after threat found in high school bathroom

Killeen (FOX 44) — There will be an increased police presence at Killeen High School Wednesday and Thursday. It comes after school leaders found a threat scribbled in pencil in a bathroom. KISD spokesperson Taina Maya tells FOX 44 News that police determined the threat was not credible, but...
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
MCGREGOR, TX
KCEN

Contractor allegedly swindles Bell County woman out of $180,000

TEMPLE, Texas — A Bell County woman is seeking legal action after allegedly losing nearly $180,000 to a contractor she says she hired to do work at her home. Christina Lobdell from Bell County says she hired contractor and owner of Sir Henry Enterprises, LLC (SHE) Phillip Henry to do work at her home in June 2020.
BELL COUNTY, TX
yieldpro.com

The Multifamily Group completes the sale of 150 units in Killeen, Texas

The Multifamily Group (TMG), a Dallas-based commercial real estate brokerage firm, announced that it had facilitated the sale of Hoodview Apartment Homes in Killeen this week. Will Clarke represented the seller and Paul Yazbeck procured the buyer. “We are pleased to have successfully closed another transaction in Killeen, in an...
KILLEEN, TX
KLST/KSAN

Third conductor in Baylor history debuts Oct. 4

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Renowned Maestro Miguel Harth-Bedoya is set to make his debut as only the third conductor in Baylor University history. Harth-Bedoya will be in the Baylor University Symphony Orchestra and Campus Orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building. This concert is free and open to the […]
WACO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Shooting near Hubbard triggers manhunt

HILL / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A manhunt is underway after a Sunday shooting near the Limestone County and Hill County Line. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office received a call Sunday regarding the shooting. The City of Hubbard says it happened between Hubbard and Mt. Calm. Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew says there […]
HUBBARD, TX
fox44news.com

Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Restaurant collects donations for victims’ families after tragedy in McGregor

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - Support keeps rolling in for the two families who tragically lost five loved ones in a shooting in McGregor last week. The Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor is collecting cash donations to avoid GoFundMe fees. Since the tragedy, owners say the mood has shifted in this restaurant, but the community has stepped up to help.
MCGREGOR, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy