Master Gardener Volunteers from Miami, Madison and Champaign counties gathered for an informative tour of the Old Souls Farm & Greenhouses in St. Paris. This hydroponic facility is state of the art, providing healthy salad greens grown right here in Champaign County. Greenhouse manager Hannah Bertison explained the process from seed to shipping, the recycled and purified rainwater, soil compounds and natural light conditions that make Old Souls Farm a success, while providing healthy, nutritious products to stores and restaurants. Pictured is Bertison displaying the root systems to the master gardeners.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO