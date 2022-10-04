ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign County, OH

Urbana Citizen

Legacy Place efforts win statewide award

An honorable mention for the Best Public-Private Partnership Award was presented to the City of Urbana and F&C Legacy Place LLC for the rehabilitation projects at the Douglas Hotel and North and South elementary schools in Urbana. The Best Public-Private Partnership Award is presented to an organization and/or municipality that...
URBANA, OH
1017thepoint.com

250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH

(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
LEWISBURG, OH
ocj.com

More farmland preserved in Ohio

More Ohio farmland will remain Ohio farmland. The Ohio Department of Agriculture (ODA) is proud to announce 110 acres have been added to the Farmland Preservation Program. Brother and sister owners David Saunders and Mary Schlemmer in Clark County become the 25th Ohio farm to join the program this year.
OHIO STATE
Urbana Citizen

It’s apple season in Champaign County

It’s Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch time in OSU Extension, Champaign County. OSU Champaign County Extension Office is joining classes at Graham Elementary, and Stevens Bakery & Orchard along with the Great Lakes Region states of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, and Iowa, in the eighth annual Great Lakes Great Apple Crunch.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Watch Communications parent company purchased

LIMA – The company behind Watch Communications has announced its acquisition by an outside investment firm. The Benton Ridge Telephone Company, founded in 1902 in Lima, has the shareholder approval of the acquisition of the company and its subsidiaries, including Watch Communications, by Cequel III, a St. Louis-based investment and management firm. Pending regulatory approvals, the acquisition is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022, and the purchase price was not disclosed.
LIMA, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools

DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

New business eyes ‘community pharmacy’ concept

LIMA — A new pharmacy opened its doors in Lima on Wednesday with the goal of returning to the days of a more personal relationship between health care providers and the patients they serve. As national chain stores have come to dominate the way medications and services are dispensed,...
LIMA, OH
Ada Herald

Ada in a Pickle

As there could be more street lightening, wider sidewalks, more downtown parking, “…and all kinds of other possibilities,” said an enthusiastic Village Administrator Jamie Hall during Tuesday night’s Ada Village Council Meeting. Mr. Hall said the village is in the initial brainstorming phase in regard to,...
ADA, OH
dayton.com

Primo Middletown steak house given $200K forgivable loan to open in city

City Manager Paul Lolli calls it a ‘calculated risk’ and he expects restaurant to become destination. Middletown’s city manager called it a “calculated risk” to approve a $200,000 forgivable loan agreement with an upscale Cincinnati-based steak restaurant that wants to expand into Middletown. “We need...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Urbana Citizen

Local EMA provided hurricane relief guidance

After disasters, the Champaign County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) often receives calls from those wanting to assist in some way. The Champaign County EMA is providing the following information out to the community to make sure donations and volunteers are coordinated. Based on Florida’s Emergency Operations Plan (EOP), the state...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
Urbana Citizen

CLUB NEWS

The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met Saturday, September 17, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Freedom Grove, Urbana, Ohio, sponsoring a Bell Ringing Ceremony open to the public in honor of the 235th anniversary of the United States of America Constitution. Constitution Week is September 17-23. Chaplain Lynda.
URBANA, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio's newest getaway lodge starts taking reservations

Ohio has a new spot for weekend getaways about an hour southeast of Columbus. The new 81-room Hocking Hills State Park Lodge & Conference Center is taking reservations for as early as Sunday, October 8, 2022. Less than a five-hour drive from Youngstown, the lodge is located near some of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Xenia Daily Gazette

Airport offering rides aboard historic plane

XENIA — Dayton might be the birthplace of aviation, but the skies over Xenia will be filled with a different piece of flying history. This weekend, vintage aircraft enthusiasts have the opportunity to book a 20-minute ride aboard a 1928 5-AT-B Ford Tri-Motor prop-driven airliner known as, “The Tin Goose.” Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 382 based at the Greene County Lewis A Jackson Regional Airport is hosting the event as a fundraiser for its scholarship program.
XENIA, OH

