ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

China’s millennials and Gen Z are falling out of love with consumerism and fueling a new ‘frugal living’ social media movement as reality bites

People walk in front of the Louis Vuitton store in Chengdu, China, on August 17, 2022. On Douban, a Chinese website that provides information related to current events, music, and more, young Chinese are flocking to groups that offer money-saving tips. One group, named “Crazy Money Savers,” which has over 600,000 subscribers, encourages members to shun takeout and bubble tea, and advises them to delete popular e-commerce apps like Alibaba and Pinduoduo.
CHINA
Reuters

Moderna refused China request to reveal vaccine technology - FT

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) has refused to hand over to China the core intellectual property behind the development of its COVID-19 vaccine, leading to a collapse in negotiations on its sale there, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Translate#Online Censorship#Censorship In China#Mainland China#Alphabet#Chinese#Ai
The Associated Press

Solomon Islands agreed to accord after China references axed

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Solomon Islands agreed to sign an accord between the United States and more than a dozen Pacific nations only after indirect references to China were removed, the Solomon Islands foreign minister said Tuesday. “There were some references that put us in a position where we’ll have to choose sides, and we did not want to be placed in a position where we have to choose sides,” Jeremiah Manele told reporters in Wellington. His remarks represented the first time Solomon Islands has publicly acknowledged it had initial concerns about the agreement and expressed why it had a change of heart. The accord was signed in Washington last week, with President Joe Biden telling visiting Pacific leaders that the U.S. was committed to bolstering its presence in the region and becoming a more collaborative partner.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

Google Just Called It Quits in This Market. Will Amazon and Microsoft Follow?

Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Jose Najarro has positions in Alphabet (C shares) and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet (A shares), Alphabet (C shares), Amazon, and Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Jose Najarro is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
BUSINESS
Reuters

China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Business Insider

China says its J-20 stealth jet is operating with all of its military's theater commands — and it's 'flying farther and farther'

China's J-20 jets are now operating in all five of the Chinese military's theater commands. Beijing is using the domestically produced J-20 to flex its muscles over contested territory. Official praises performance of warplanes, as China continues to expand air force. China's military is now operating its home-grown stealth fighter...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Vice

Antivirus Used by Millions Blocked All Google Sites by Mistake, Sowing Chaos

A popular antivirus that’s used by millions of people around the world blocked all Google sites and services on Wednesday due to a mistake. For around an hour on Wednesday morning, some people who had Malwarebytes antivirus installed on their computers could not visit any Google site or use services like Gmail or the Google Play Store, according to people who complained about the issue on Twitter.
SOFTWARE
Business Insider

Major air combat and special-ops drills show how the US and its partners are trying to lock down an important region amid tensions with Russia

The US and other militaries held major aviation and special-operations drills in Greece this spring. The exercises were held amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, an attack that upended Europe's security. The drills show how the US and NATO are investing in access and influence in southeastern Europe. Tensions in Europe...
MILITARY
BBC

Ukraine war: Czech crowdfunding buys 'Tomas the tank' for Ukraine

A Czech crowdfunding campaign has successfully raised more than $1.30m (£1.17m) to buy a modernised tank for the Ukrainian army. Dubbed "a gift for Putin", the campaign received donations from 11,288 individual donors, and organisers say it is the first purchase of its kind. The modernised Soviet-era T-72 tank...
ADVOCACY
AFP

West bracing for defeat against China at UN rights vote

Western countries trying to pass an unprecedented resolution at the UN's top rights body targeting China for widespread abuses were scrambling Thursday for votes and bracing for possible defeat. But after weeks of frenzied lobbying from both sides, Western diplomats appeared to be bracing that the resolution will not pass in the 47-member council.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy