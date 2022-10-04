Read full article on original website
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Lillibet from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Lillibet — from the SPCA of East Texas. Lillibet is a 6-month-old chihuahua who was surrendered to the SPCA of East Texas about a week ago. The SPCA of East Texas' temporary adoption office is located at the...
UT Tyler Mental Health Awareness walk leads to tips, resources for struggling East Texans
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness. Army veteran, John Mumby, will be walking through Longview in the beginning stages of his walk across Texas to raise awareness of Gulf War Syndrome. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 6 hours ago.
Army veteran visits Longview for state-wide walk for Gulf War Syndrome awareness
An East Texas rescue mission is in a tight spot as food is running out while they need to make hundreds of meals each day. Gov. Abbott talks business during East Texas roundtable discussion. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. With a little more than a month left in his campaign...
Hiway 80 Rescue Mission says urgent need for donations
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
Adoption Fees Waived This Month With A Donation At This East Texas Animal Shelter
Adopt a pet and you will immediately bring nothing but pure joy and unconditional love into your home. Whether you live alone, your partner, or your part of a huge family, there's nothing like being greeted by a four-legged buddy waiting for you on the other side of that door when you get home.
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
31-Year-Old Edrey Hernandez Ramiez Died In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Anderson County (Anderson County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday in Anderson County. The officials stated that two vehicles were involved in a crash on [..]
East Texas State Fair breaks records despite rising inflation
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas State Fair wrapped up on Sunday after a 10-day run. The fair’s president, John Sykes, said despite families being impacted by inflation, the attractions still saw a bigger turnout than ever. “Our entries this year in all of our contests– in some areas, they even quadrupled the number […]
Inflation sending more East Texas families to Salvation Army Angel Tree
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — Inflation has impacted many families this year, and the Longview Salvation Army said they have seen more people sign up. Since 1982, the Angel Tree has helped families across the country have a merrier Christmas, and the need keeps rising these past two years. “There’s been a lot more people. Different […]
Hands on a Hardbody play visits East Texas for the first time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — Patterson Nissan in Longview gained international fame with their Hands on a Hardbody contest, and Tyler Civic Theatre is bringing it back to East Texas putting the truck center stage. Based on the 1997 documentary, the play focuses on 10 contestants all vying for one thing. “Some kind of… desperate people […]
People are Talking About Scary ‘Werewolf Lane’ in Tyler, TX. Care to Share?
People from around the Tyler, Texas area have been sharing their memories of the infamous 'Werewolf Lane' that was south of town back in the day. East Texas is full of haunting legends. This may come as a surprise to those new to our area. After all, in many ways our East Texas cities are some of the friendliest, coziest towns you can find anywhere. But every area has its own local legends and haunted lore. And Tyler is no exception.
Shreveport man arrested in connection with deaths of 2 found along Cherokee County highway
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect in the slaying of two men found dead alongside a Cherokee County highway has turned himself in to authorities. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Devon Harris of Shreveport, Louisiana turned himself in to the Mesquite Police Department on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
SPCA of East Texas: Hawkeye
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The SPCA of East Texas brought Hawkeye to East Texas Live on Wednesday. This Austrian Shepard and lab retriever mix puppy is looking for his forever home. He is going to weigh about 50 pounds and will be a great family dog. For more information visit SPCAEASTTX.com.
Smith Co. Sheriff Warns of Several Car Burglaries in the Tyler, TX Area
Recently, a representative from the Smith County Sheriff's Department shared a post on their public Facebook page with a warning for residents who live in the Tyler, Texas area. According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, they have been receiving several reports regarding various incidents of auto burglaries...
Tyler man charged in connection with fatal weekend crash
Hay baler catches fire, leads to 7-acre blaze in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Several East Texas fire departments worked a seven-acre grass fire on Tuesday. The blaze was on SH 322 North, said the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. The Crims Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Elderville-Lakeport Volunteer Fire Department and Texas A&M Forest Service responded to the scene. Officials said the fire […]
Loretta Lynn’s ties to East Texas include friendship with Neal McCoy
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As the news of Loretta Lynn’s passing spread, we took a dive into the “country queen’s” ties to East Texas. Among them: a friendship with Jacksonville native and Longview resident Neal McCoy. “She was just so sweet,” McCoy said on East Texas...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Fatal wreck in Longview halts traffic
UPDATE: The roadway has been reopened, according to Longview Police. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Police are working a two-vehicle fatal wreck on Wednesday. The wreck happened in the area of West Marshall and Bill Owens Parkway and is blocking all lanes of travel in that area. Police encourage drivers to use an alternative route […]
Sulphur Springs truck stop robber sentenced to 20 years
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - One of two men accused of conducting an armed robbery at a truck stop was sentenced to a term in state prison. Charles Orin Lee Nash, 18, was sentenced in a Hopkins County court to 20 years in prison for his involvement in the armed robbery of a Love’s truck stop in Sulphur Springs in 2021. Nash was reportedly the one to go inside the truck stop, brandish a gun and leave with a box of 35 cartons of cigarettes, while his co-defendant, Cass Sullivan, was the getaway driver.
