Voices: John Roberts apparently doesn’t understand what the Supreme Court is
Supreme Court justices are political actors, and as such, they sometimes try to justify themselves to the public. They often do this, ironically, by insisting that they have no need or responsibility to justify themselves to the public.Chief Justice John Roberts unfurled this self-refuting argument once again over the weekend. He did so in a somewhat more strident register than usual, as the Court’s approval has plummeted to a ludicrous historical low of 25 percent.“If the court doesn’t retain its legitimate function of interpreting the Constitution, I’m not sure who would take up that mantle,” Roberts said in his first...
Justice Elena Kagan warns Supreme Court can forfeit legitimacy when overturning precedent
Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan on Monday cautioned that courts look political and forfeit legitimacy when they needlessly overturn precedent and decide more than they have to. Speaking less than three months after a five-justice conservative majority overturned Roe v. Wade's constitutional guarantee of abortion access, Kagan said the public's...
Supreme Court rearranges its seating chart as Jackson takes the bench
Tradition is a long-held value at the US Supreme Court, where the nine justices' adherence to a myriad of historic rules makes the inner workings of America's highest court reliably consistent even as its decisions sometimes send shock waves through the country.
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer refuses to condemn Ginni Thomas over efforts to overturn election
Former US Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has refused to weigh in on the controversy surrounding Ginni Thomas’s involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Mr Breyer told CNN that the wife of Justice Clarence Thomas can make her own decisions about her political activity and whether...
The most terrifying case of all is about to be heard by the US supreme court | Steven Donziger
If the court upholds the rogue ‘Independent State Legislature’ theory, it would put the US squarely on path to authoritarianism
Ruling the US supreme court isn’t enough. The right wants to amend the constitution
In a recent primetime address, President Joe Biden spoke about “the soul of the nation” – calling out rightwing forces for their numerous efforts to undermine, if not overthrow, our democracy. Biden’s speech was prescient, in more ways than one. In addition to many Republicans promoting the “big lie” that the 2020 election was stolen and working to fill elected offices with people ready to subvert the will of the people, there is a conservative movement underway to radically rewrite the US constitution.
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer says he’s ‘very sorry’ about abortion decision
Former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer expressed regret for the high court’s decision to allow states to force women to carry unwanted pregnancies to term, in his first interview since leaving the bench earlier this year.Mr Breyer told CNN’s Chris Wallace he is "very, very, very sorry" about the decision, which overturned a half-century of expanded reproductive rights for women."Was I happy about it? Not for an instant. Did I do everything I could to persuade people? Of course, of course,” he said in the interview for the former Fox News anchor’s new CNN programme, Who’s Talking to Chris...
Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments
WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States.
Florida Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Uphold Its Controversial Social Media Law
Florida asked the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether the Constitution permits social media companies to limit political speech on their platforms. The state made that request in a petition filed Sept. 21 that asks the high court to resolve conflicting rulings by two different federal appeals courts, Reuters reports.
Curtain lifts on another historic Supreme Court term in the new normal
CNN — Chief Justice John Roberts is looking forward to the start of the Supreme Court’s new term on Monday, especially now that the public will be able to attend oral arguments in person and the metal barricades erected to ward off protestors on the plaza have been removed.
US supreme court to hear case on California’s ban on extreme confinement crates
Next week, the US supreme court will hear oral arguments in a case that could put climate, public health and animal welfare regulations across the country on the chopping block – from California’s ban on gas-powered cars by 2035 to state bans on food packaging that contains BPA or lead.
MSNBC
Ketanji Brown Jackson takes the Supreme Court's conservative majority to school
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has made it clear in her first two days on the Supreme Court that she is not just any new justice. She is a justice who is ready to do what needs to be done. I have followed the court closely for most of my life....
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
BBC
Key cases to watch as US Supreme Court returns
The nine justices of the US Supreme Court have returned to the bench, marking the start of a new judicial year and another docket teeming with high-profile cases. During the last full term, which ended in June, the court's 6-3 conservative supermajority expanded gun rights, curtailed efforts to address climate change and eliminated a nationwide right to abortion.
bloomberglaw.com
Bump-Stock Ban Left Intact as Supreme Court Rejects Challenges
The US Supreme Court left intact the federal ban on bump stocks, the attachments that can make a semiautomatic rifle fire like a machine gun, turning away arguments from advocates including the National Rifle Association. The justices without comment rejected two challenges to a criminal ban the. Trump. administration put...
protocol.com
When SCOTUS comes for Section 230
Good morning! It’s the moment everyone has been waiting for: SCOTUS has finally agreed to take up Section 230. But what could happen next is anyone’s guess. The Supreme Court is about to take up two cases that question the very core of social media. It’s the moment tech policy has been waiting for.
bloomberglaw.com
Court’s FCA Ruling Opens Door for SCOTUS Review
The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit’s en banc decision Sept. 23 interpreting the False Claims Act’s heavily litigated “knowledge” element makes it highly likely that the US Supreme Court will grant certiorari on the issue. The meaning of the FCA’s knowledge requirement—the subject...
POLITICO
What to expect from the Supreme Court’s new term
FIRST DAY JITTERS — The Supreme Court justices returned to chambers today after a period of strife marked by an investigation into the Dobbs draft disclosure, uncommonly public jabs among the court’s members and a stretch of intense security amid the court’s overturning of the constitutional right to abortion.
TechCrunch
The Supreme Court takes on Section 230
We’ve discussed Section 230 many times on TechCrunch, and legal definitions and precedents can be found elsewhere, so we need not delve into the particulars for now. It suffices to say that this section of the law essentially says that as long as reasonable measures are taken to address illegal and objectionable material on their platforms, companies like Alphabet and Meta cannot be held accountable for that material.
