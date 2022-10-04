Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Slightly Warmer Temps Later This Week
It's been a nice and comfortable Tuesday across Acadiana, but we've seen a few more clouds as well. Those clouds are associated with a weak batch of monsoonal moisture that's rolling across the Gulf Coast, but rain is no longer produced.
wbrz.com
Tuesday AM Forecast: It's getting a little too dry
Low humidity and no rain have brought back minor drought conditions. Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning a little warmer than yesterday as we have started a gradual warmup. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with comfortable humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.
Man Walks Through Henderson Swamp to Show How Dry The Basin Is [VIDEO]
It feels like it's been weeks since we've had a substantial amount of rainfall in south Louisiana and if you think you're yard is dry, wait until you see how dry it is in the swamp. John Bijeaux gave us permission to use his videos from the Henderson Swamp and...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
‘American Idol’ finalist from Gonzales performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A musician from Ascension Parish who had a successful run on American Idol is performing in Baton Rouge on Thursday, October 6. Jovin Webb, of Gonzales made it all the way to Hollywood in 2020 after auditioning for the show in Baton Rouge. Webb...
kadn.com
Acadiana Center For The Arts Gearing Up For Gulf Brew
Sam Oliver, Acadiana Center for the Arts Executive Director, and Rachel Adams, Acadiana Center for the Arts Marketing Manager joined News15 at Noon to share all about Gulf Brew 2022. Acadiana Center for the Arts presents Gulf Brew, the South's oldest craft beer festival on October 22, 2022 - 1pm-5pm,...
Billboard in Livingston Parish is Catching A lot of People's Attention [PHOTO]
billboard in Livingston Parish has caught the attention of many, and now many are talking about it on social media.
2 recovering after fire at Garyville refinery, officials monitoring air quality
Until further notice and as a precaution, crews are monitoring the air to make sure that there is no off-site impact.
brproud.com
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
wbrz.com
Fire outside White Castle sugar mill fills area with smoke Tuesday afternoon
WHITE CASTLE - A bagasse pile at a White Castle sugar mill caught on fire Tuesday afternoon and filled the highway with smoke. According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, the fire started at Cora Texas Sugar Mill along LA-1 around 3:30 p.m. White Castle Fire Department said the flames...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge creates new city task force to address growing trash problem
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– The East Baton Rouge city-parish is cracking down on illegal dumping and trash. A new task force was created to make changes from the inside out and pave the way toward a brighter Baton Rouge. Local leaders say littering has become such a problem that...
theadvocate.com
Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list
Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
kadn.com
School threats ramp up across Acadiana
There have been a series of violent threats that put police on high alert at schools throughout Acadiana. Those threats targeted Lafayette and Northside High School in Lafayette... along with Cecilia Junior and Senior High Schools in St. Martin Parish.
brproud.com
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be in Gonzales: Here's what's going on
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will be Oct. 27 through Nov. 6 in Gonzales. The fair will open at 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and at noon Saturday and Sunday at its new Ascension Parish location, the Lamar Dixon Expo Center, at 9039 S. St. Landry Ave., Gonzales. It will close at 10 p.m. every night.
Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of...
wbrz.com
Massive drug ring operated for years out of lavish home on University Lake
BATON ROUGE – From the outside, the home on East Lakeshore Drive appeared to be nothing more than another upscale address that fronted University Lake. Inside, though, it was a different story. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were stashed in vents and hidden inside of columns. Guns of all...
kadn.com
Local Dancer Featured on Billboard Latin Music Awards
Haiden Neuville, Teen Company Member with Distinction Dance Company, and Kristin Daniel, Founder of Distinction Dance Company, joined News15 at Noon to share a huge accomplishment. Haiden recently performed on the Billboard Latin Music Awards, representing Acadiana. Click here to learn more about DDC.
kadn.com
Education through art: From Mexico to Lafayette
Lafayette - We’re at the midway of Hispanic Heritage Month and while Lafayette is known for its Cajun and French heritage, the city’s Hispanic population is steadily growing. That growth now has a visual reminder - a mural being painted in Downtown Lafayette. The mural is the work...
brproud.com
$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
