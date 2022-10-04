ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kadn.com

Slightly Warmer Temps Later This Week

It's been a nice and comfortable Tuesday across Acadiana, but we've seen a few more clouds as well. Those clouds are associated with a weak batch of monsoonal moisture that's rolling across the Gulf Coast, but rain is no longer produced.
ENVIRONMENT
wbrz.com

Tuesday AM Forecast: It's getting a little too dry

Low humidity and no rain have brought back minor drought conditions. Today & Tonight: Temperatures this morning a little warmer than yesterday as we have started a gradual warmup. Temperatures this afternoon will be in the mid-80s with comfortable humidity. Skies will be mostly sunny and clear. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Go Horseback Riding at Farr Park Equestrian Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Are you looking for something new and exciting to do in Baton Rouge? Head over to BREC’s Farr Park Equestrian Center for a little horseback riding. They offer classes and so much more. I took a horseback riding lesson and learned so much. Farr Park Equestrian Center is a 300-acre property adjacent to the Mississippi River located at 6402 River Road in Baton Rouge.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Acadiana Center For The Arts Gearing Up For Gulf Brew

Sam Oliver, Acadiana Center for the Arts Executive Director, and Rachel Adams, Acadiana Center for the Arts Marketing Manager joined News15 at Noon to share all about Gulf Brew 2022. Acadiana Center for the Arts presents Gulf Brew, the South's oldest craft beer festival on October 22, 2022 - 1pm-5pm,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Haunted houses, festivals, trunk-or-treats and more: Here's our Halloween events list

Some like it spooky; others prefer it sweet. Whether you want to celebrate Halloween with a frightfully fun trip through a haunted house, or something tamer like a hay maze, or an even milder trunk-or-treat outing with the kiddos, there are plenty of events in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas through Halloween. In case you missed it, we've also included our pumpkin patch list again.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

School threats ramp up across Acadiana

There have been a series of violent threats that put police on high alert at schools throughout Acadiana. Those threats targeted Lafayette and Northside High School in Lafayette... along with Cecilia Junior and Senior High Schools in St. Martin Parish.
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge taskforce launches new litter initiative

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new litter initiative is being launched in Baton Rouge to help create a cleaner and safer community, according to officials. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome’s office released the following statement on Tuesday, Oct. 4, announcing the initiative:. Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and members of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Local Dancer Featured on Billboard Latin Music Awards

Haiden Neuville, Teen Company Member with Distinction Dance Company, and Kristin Daniel, Founder of Distinction Dance Company, joined News15 at Noon to share a huge accomplishment. Haiden recently performed on the Billboard Latin Music Awards, representing Acadiana. Click here to learn more about DDC.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kadn.com

Education through art: From Mexico to Lafayette

Lafayette - We’re at the midway of Hispanic Heritage Month and while Lafayette is known for its Cajun and French heritage, the city’s Hispanic population is steadily growing. That growth now has a visual reminder - a mural being painted in Downtown Lafayette. The mural is the work...
LAFAYETTE, LA
brproud.com

$1.4 million to fight crime in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A nonprofit was awarded $1.4 million dollars to help fight increasing crime rates in three Baton Rouge neighborhoods. The grant was given to Reclamation and Restoration Ministries (RRM) to fund a project dedicated to violent crime prevention in youth and adults, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. The local nonprofit started in 1996 and moved to Baton Rouge in 2005 where it continued its work in preventing crime, drug abuse, and homelessness.
BATON ROUGE, LA

