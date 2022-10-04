ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Lou P
2d ago

Nobody cares… we are going to work with Covid, no different than going to work with flu, sore throat, bad cold etc….

NBC Chicago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID v. Flu Risk, Winter Wave Potential

How concerned are experts about a winter surge in either COVID or flu or both?. With temperatures cooling, some are expressing concerns. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Will We See Another COVID Wave This Winter? What Experts Are Saying. Could another COVID...
Government Technology

Cook County Launches Guaranteed Income Pilot With Help from Tech

This month, Cook County, Ill., announced the upcoming application window for its Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot. The initiative will use technology to support the process from the application itself to the distribution of funds. The idea of a universal basic income has gained popularity in recent years, although some are...
COOK COUNTY, IL
fox32chicago.com

The 5 lesser-known symptoms of menopause

A lot of women know what the common symptoms of menopause are, but there's some hidden ones they would never associate with "the change of life." Menopause educator Andrea Donsky joined Good Day Chicago to talk about the five lesser-known symptoms.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

United Airlines Is Aiming to Have Electric Planes Flying by 2030

United Airlines is aiming to have electric aircraft flying regional routes by the end of the decade. Chicago O'Hare International Airport and Denver International Airport are viewed as key markets for the first batch of electric aircraft it recieves. Electric aircraft is just one of the lower-emission forms of aviation...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

Mooseheart Tree Housing Bald Eagles To Come Down October 26

​Mid-morning on Oct. 26, Mooseheart Child City & School will take down a tree housing the nest of a bald eagle pair. The pine tree has been dying for years, creating a dangerous situation for the eagles and the eaglets they raise in their nest every spring. The nest is also located above an asphalt parking lot, near a football field and a busy road.
MOOSEHEART, IL
WGN TV

What you need to know for early voting & vote by mail

CHICAGO – Illinois’ 2022 general election will be held on Tuesday Nov. 8. Voters will head to the polls to decide several races including Governor, U.S. Senate, U.S. House of Representatives, Illinois Senate, Illinois House, statewide officers, an IL Supreme Court seat, plus several local amendments and one statewide constitutional amendment.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

West Sub owner declares bankruptcy, continues to negotiate sale

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story which will be regularly updated.) Pipeline Health, the current owner of West Suburban Medical Center, declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy Monday morning in the Southern District of Texas. For months Pipeline has been negotiating the sale of both West Sub and Weiss Memorial...
CHICAGO, IL
wlsam.com

Where Does the Truth Lie in Discussions of the SAFE-T Act? Two States Attorneys Give Their Takes

John Howell is joined by Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart and then Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow. Rinehart discusses why the SAFE-T Act will make us safer and the pros in keeping violent offenders, unable to buy their way out. Glasgow brings to the table why he believes the SAFE-T Act is bad for Illinois and what is wrong with the new process.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

