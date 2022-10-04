ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

U.S. VP Harris says N.Korea's missile test was destabilising

PANMUNJOM, South Korea, Sept 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on Thursday North Korea's recent missile test was destabilising as she visited the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas a day after the reclusive North's test launch of two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast.
TheDailyBeast

North Korea Flies Warplanes Near South Korea as Tensions Skyrocket

South Korea says North Korean warplanes flew close to the nations’ dividing border Thursday, causing Seoul to scramble its own jets in response. The South Korean military said a formation of eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers were believed to have been conducting air-to-surface firing drills. South Korea scrambled 30 of its own jets when the threat was spotted. The aerial standoff comes after Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday. Seoul responded by carrying out drills alongside the U.S. and Japan off the peninsula’s east coast. Tension in the region has been steadily rising, with Kim Jong Un firing a nuclear-capable missile over Japan.Read it at Associated Press
The Hill

Biden speaks with Japanese PM after North Korean missile launch

President Biden on Tuesday spoke with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida after a North Korean missile launch over Japan a day earlier. “The two leaders jointly condemned the DPRK’s missile test in the strongest terms, recognizing the launch as a danger to the Japanese people, destabilizing to the region and a clear violation of the United Nations Security Council resolutions,” the White House said in a readout of the call.
World

Japan reacts to North Korean missile overhead

North Korea launched a missile over Japan this morning, for the first time since 2017. Alerts went off in Tokyo and other northern cities at 7:30 a.m., and there was fear and confusion about how to take cover. From Tokyo, reporter Thisanka Siripala tells host Carolyn Beeler about the reaction to the missile launch, and how Japanese leaders are responding.
KESQ

Seoul: North Korea fires another missile toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made Thursday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. Thursday’s launch came two days...
WVNews

N. Korea fires ballistic missile that flew over Japan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan, its neighbors said, escalating tests of weapons designed to strike key targets in regional U.S. allies amid stalled nuclear diplomacy. The Japanese prime minister’s office said at least one missile fired from North Korea...
Axios

U.S. slams Beijing and Moscow after latest North Korean missile tests

The U.S. ambassador to the UN accused Beijing and Moscow of "enabling" North Korea's military after it fired two more ballistic missiles on Thursday following a Security Council meeting on the country's recent launches. Why it matters: Thursday's launch was the sixth in 12 days, occurring after the U.S. redeployed...
The Associated Press

AOL Corp

North Korea launches second missile this week amid US and South Korean drills

North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Thursday morning local time, just two days after Pyongyang sent an intermediate-range ballistic missile flying over Japan, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said. About 40 missiles have been launched by North Korea this year, including six...
The Hill

North Korea condemns US, South Korea military drills

North Korea on Thursday pushed back at the U.S. military’s recent activity in the region, calling it a “serious threat to the stability” of the Korean Peninsula.  It marked the first time Pyongyang has responded publicly since the country began its most recent round of missile launches on Sept. 24.  The isolated nation fired two more…
The Associated Press

