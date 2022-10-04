Read full article on original website
Suspects use small child to hide skimming device in Exton 7-Eleven, police say
According to investigators, the suspects placed a small child on the counter to block the cashier from seeing the skimmer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man steals, crashes vehicle in Bucks
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Hit-and-run driver accused of striking girl near South Jersey elementary school turns himself in
The Bellmawr Police Department says the pickup truck driver hit the 9-year-old girl just before the start of school.
One Rescued After Car Crashes Into Pickup Truck Outside Fire Station In Bucks County
One man was rescued after the car he was driving crashed into a parked pickup truck outside a fire station in Bucks County, authorities said. The crash happened just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in front of the Croydon Fire Company on State Road. Department volunteers were working in...
Man accused of breaking into occupied home in Bethlehem Twp. to steal credit cards
Stolen credit cards allegedly used for online gambling helped Bethlehem Township police track a home burglary suspect. Ben Alan Parichuk, a 51-year-old man believed to be homeless, is accused of breaking into an occupied home in the 1700 block of Blush Court through the garage during the night between Aug. 31 and Sept. 1.
Woman shot in the head in Cobbs Creek, police unsure if she was hit by stray bullet
A woman was shot in the head while walking up to a porch in Cobbs Creek.
SEPTA launches safety and cleaning program to provide social services to people using stations as shelters
SEPTA is ramping up its services to people experiencing homelessness in Philadelphia as part of a new effort to make the overall system cleaner and more appealing to returning riders. The program is called SCOPE: Safety, Cleaning Ownership, Partnership, and Engagement. “What makes this different is a holistic approach to...
Philadelphia police working to ID woman found shot in Parkside
Officers say the gunman fired 10 shots from across the street.
1 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash leads to fight, shooting in Philadelphia
At least six gunshots were fired at some point during the fight, police say.
Charges issued against 3 for robbing mail carrier, stealing hundreds of checks from Delco mailboxes
Three men are facing federal charges, accused of forcibly robbing a postal carrier, and stealing hundreds of checks out of mailboxes in Drexel Hill.
CBS News
Trailer truck stuck under bridge causing road closure in Delaware County
RADNOR, Pa. (CBS) – A trailer truck got stuck under a bridge in Delaware County, police say. The bridge is near the Radnor SEPTA station. King of Prussia Road was closed between North Radnor Chester and Matsonford Roads. The road has since been reopened. The accident also impacted access...
Montco pharmacist accused of preying on teen girl will serve time in jail
According to the criminal complaint, Angela D'Alessandro befriended the then 14-year-old victim and her mother at the Giant Pharmacy in Plymouth Meeting.
Group seen on video jumping from van, stealing car at gunpoint in Germantown
Surveillance video shows four armed men jump out of a white van that was parked at the pumps.
fox29.com
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes
PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
'Suspicious Man' Arrested On Villanova University Campus
A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30 after police say he was walking around the Villanova University campus without permission and became combative with officers. Anthony Dimaio, of Bryn Mawr, was released without having to post bail after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and other related offenses, Radnor Township police said.
Video shows suspects opening fire on people riding bicycles in West Philadelphia
The video shows two men getting out of a minivan and shooting at the victims.
sanatogapost.com
Police Response Emptied Bechtelsville Walmart
BECHTELSVILLE PA – Operations at the Bechtelsville Walmart Supercenter continued Sunday evening and throughout Monday (Oct. 2-3, 2022) without further interruption to customers, following police investigation of a weekend bomb threat there. It caused the retail store at 567 Route 100 North to be temporarily emptied, and its parking lot cordoned off, for more than two hours Sunday afternoon.
Man dies during fire in North Philly rowhouse with illegal electric, officials say
A fire official said crews initially had a difficult time making their way inside due to objects outside the property, such as wood pallets and empty barrels.
delawarevalleynews.com
$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop
Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
WHYY
