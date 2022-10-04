ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOYLESTOWN BOROUGH, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County are asking for the public's help after they say a man stole a vehicle and crashed it Tuesday. The Plumstead Township Police Department said it responded to a call to assist Central Bucks Regional in looking for a person who stole a vehicle. The man crashed the vehicle in Doylestown Borough and then ran towards the Colonial Village Motel, township police said.
Officials: 3 Philadelphia-area men charged with stealing nearly 400 checks from USPS mailboxes

PHILADELPHIA - An alleged mail fraud scheme could mean prison time and up to $8.5-million-fines for three men from the Philadelphia area. Sam Wolo, 21, of Philadelphia; Bruno Nyanue, 20, of Philadelphia; and Gransae Manue, 20, of Clifton Heights are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, conspiracy to commit mail theft, possession of stolen mail and robbery of a postal carrier.
'Suspicious Man' Arrested On Villanova University Campus

A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday, Sept. 30 after police say he was walking around the Villanova University campus without permission and became combative with officers. Anthony Dimaio, of Bryn Mawr, was released without having to post bail after being arraigned on charges of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and other related offenses, Radnor Township police said.
Police Response Emptied Bechtelsville Walmart

BECHTELSVILLE PA – Operations at the Bechtelsville Walmart Supercenter continued Sunday evening and throughout Monday (Oct. 2-3, 2022) without further interruption to customers, following police investigation of a weekend bomb threat there. It caused the retail store at 567 Route 100 North to be temporarily emptied, and its parking lot cordoned off, for more than two hours Sunday afternoon.
$13,000 Bicycle Stolen From Southampton Bike Shop

Some bicycles cost about $100.00 or so and then there are precision instruments of travel, that can command a more heft price tag. Guy’s bicycle shop had a bike for sale that cost $13,000. it is called a Cannondale Super Six. Police in Lower Southampton just released photos of...
