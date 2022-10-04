Foundation hosts Pint Night and raffle to support Des Moines County parks

Partners for Conservation Foundation, a nonprofit supporting Des Moines County's parks and conservation programs, will host a pint night at 6 p.m. Oct. 13 at Parkside Brewing Co.

The event marks the 60th anniversary of Des Moines County Conservation, which was created through a public referendum in 1962.

The foundation also will conduct a raffle featuring 60 prizes, including a kayak, an e-bike, a trail bike, two rifles as well as hunting, fishing, boating and hiking gear. The raffle also features cabin stays in parks across Iowa, among other prizes focused on outdoor recreation.

For $60, ticket purchasers get one ticket into the Pints for Parks event at Parkside as well as six entries into the "60 for 60" raffle. Tickets are available at retailers throughout the county.

Prizes and ticketing locations can be found on the foundation's website at www.PartnersforConservationFoundation.org or on Facebook by searching #60for60 or the "Pints for Parks" event.

Tickets also will be available at upcoming events including Big Holloween at Big Hollow on Oct. 8. They also can be purchased at the door at the Pints for Parks event on Oct. 13, though advance ticket purchases are encouraged.