Mountain biker flown to Seattle after 'serious' injuries in North Kitsap park

NORTH KITSAP – A mountain biker was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle following a fall on a trail in the Port Gamble Forest Heritage Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Poulsbo Fire Department said the person, identified as a male, had been in the northern section of the trail system in the park and suffered "serious" injuries after what the agency described as a fall on a trail. A friend found the male unconscious and unresponsive on the trail and called 911.

First responders with the department were able to access the patient and took him to the Briedablik Elementary School site, where he was picked up by Airlift Northwest and taken to Harborview.

In a separate incident on Friday afternoon, the department said a Poulsbo resident had suffered a "life-threatening medical incident" while mountain biking in the south end of the park. He was able to make a 911 call but could not provide his exact location. Kitsap 911 was able to provide the caller's approximate location, and first responders with the department were dispatched.

Two other mountain bikers found the patient and assisted first responders in locating the person, who was eventually taken to St. Michael Medical Center in Silverdale. That man was released from the hospital on Monday, Poulsbo Fire Department Chief Jim Gillard said.

"These incidents highlight the importance of some simple safety measures to take while mountain biking: Ride with a partner or group; do not exceed your skill level; keep track of your location; and always wear your helmet," the department said in a news release.

Nathan Pilling is a reporter covering Bainbridge Island, North Kitsap and Washington State Ferries for the Kitsap Sun. He can be reached at 360-792-5242, nathan.pilling@kitsapsun.com or on Twitter at @KSNatePilling.

