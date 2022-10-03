Read full article on original website
Leapin’ Lizards: This Dinosaur-Looking Reptile Lives in Northern Colorado
Northern Colorado is home to hundreds of different species of wildlife. From the tiniest amphibians, such as northern leopard frogs to massive mammals, like moose and elk, all kinds of animals live in the upper region of the Centennial State. Certain types of wildlife are more frequently seen than others....
Facts About Colorado that Out-of-Staters Find Hard to Believe
People visiting the Centennial State often bring with them countless preconceived notions about life in Colorado. You are here to set the record straight. Visitors who think Colorado is a state full of pot-smoking outdoorsmen are wrong. Not everyone chooses to inhale, ski, or eat granola three times a day.
Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years
Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
skyhinews.com
Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado
Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
22 Unwritten Colorado Rules That All Centennial Staters Know
We have rules in Colorado. They're not necessarily on the books, but they do exist. These are 22 unwritten rules every Coloradoan knows by heart. Most of these fall well within the realm of obvious. Some, as well known as they are, can sometimes slip under the radar. Just so we're all on the same page, here's a quick refresher.
Breathtaking 153-Acre Colorado Ranch is What Dreams Are Made of
Animals, mother nature, and a whole lotta land are all you'll need living at this gorgeous Colorado ranch. Oh, and money, lots and lots of money. According to MansionGlobal, a gigantic ranch just outside of Meeker, Colorado is going to auction for a cool $8.475 million on October 12, 2022.
Tour a Beachfront Property you Could Own in Colorado
When you think of beachfront property, one of the last places you think of is Colorado. However, despite being a landlocked state, Colorado is full of bodies of water such as rivers, streams, and lakes. One of the most beautiful parts of Colorado as far as ski resorts go is...
Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?
A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado
Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR
It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
Warning: Another Colorado Email Scam Going Around. Don’t Fall For It
Yet another email scam is going around Colorado that you need to be on the lookout for. We know it's hard to keep track of what's real and fake sometimes, but we're here to help. Be On The Lookout For This Colorado Scam. It feels like we're getting a scam...
3 Great Burger Places in Colorado
What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
Nom Nom: Which Restaurant Has the Best Nachos in Colorado?
Here's a pro tip for you. Anytime you make tacos at home, make a little extra filling and whatever your family doesn't eat, mix it all together in a bag and toss it in the fridge overnight. I'll toss whatever chicken, beef or pork I have left with a bit of whatever fresh salsa I make to go with it and let it all ooze together overnight in a Ziplock bag... then... the next day? Heat it up and pour it all on top of some tortilla chips. Add some cheese. Toss it under the broiler for a couple minutes and bam, restaurant quality nachos.
Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to Florida
Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
These 5 Colorado counties rank the lowest in overall 'well-being'
A company called Share Care publishes an annual report on community well-being in different places around the country. While Colorado did well compared to other states around the nation, a county-by-county breakdown reveals where 'well-being' is the highest and where it is the lowest across the Centennial State. In order...
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
Date From Hell: Colorado Tinder Date Takes Dark + Disturbing Turn
Meeting up with strangers on the internet is always a big risk and a Colorado man learned firsthand just how scary it can get. According to a report from KDVR, a Colorado man was held against his will for several hours by a woman he met on Tinder. Colorado Online...
Let’s Eat: Competitive Eater Coming to Loveland, Longmont and Greeley
You may not have heard of her, but she's bringing her crazy eating abilities to Northern Colorado. You may want to clear your calendar to attend one of these stops. She's famous for having eaten the entire menu at Panda Express, and she's doing a tour of Colorado that includes stops around the Fort Collins area. Who's in?
Meth-fentanyl use causing irreversible overdoses
The drug crisis is a big issue circulating across the state of Colorado and creating new concerns for health professionals.
This Colorado town ranks as 1 of best fall vacation getaways
If you are looking for a fall getaway in Colorado, look no further. A town in our state was just named as being one of the best places for a fall getaway.
