Colorado State

ESPN Western Colorado

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
skyhinews.com

Avian Flu declared disaster emergency in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has issued an Executive Order declaring a state of disaster emergency due to the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza rising among birds in Colorado. The emergency declaration will allow state agencies to coordinate together to mitigate the spread of the disease. Also known as H5N1 or the avian...
95 Rock KKNN

Backyard Bear Attack In Western Colorado: Where’s the Bear?

A western Colorado man survived an attack by a bear in his backyard, but the bear is nowhere to be found. The bear attack happened Saturday night in New Castle. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the man heard a noise in his backyard, went to investigate, and discovered the presence of a bear. The startled bear immediately knocked the man to the ground and pinned him down. The man reportedly used one arm to protect his face and grabbed his gun with his free hand, firing three shots and scaring the bear away.
NEW CASTLE, CO
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare moose sighting takes place in New Mexico, moose likely from Colorado

Video footage circulating online captures a moose spotted in Questa, New Mexico, with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish noting that only five confirmed sightings have taken place in the state over the last 10 years. The most likely scenario is that this moose wandered across the border into New Mexico from Colorado, as this species continues to increase its range around the state and beyond. Moose were...
QUESTA, NM
CBS Denver

Tranquilized bear falls on bouncy house, thanks to CPW and WMFR

It's a race to eat for Colorado bears as the temperatures begin to drop, and a few are finding their calories in neighborhoods along the front range, rather than the wilderness. On Tuesday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife called on West Metro Fire to help rescue a 6-year-old black bear from a tree in a busy Littleton neighborhood. "The whole neighborhood knew he was there, there were kids out there while we were trying to get him out of the tree so potentially danger to humans if he had remained in the neighborhood any while longer," said Ronda Scholting, public information...
LITTLETON, CO
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Colorado

What is the first thing that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a tasty burger then keep on reading because this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Colorado.
ESPN Western Colorado

Nom Nom: Which Restaurant Has the Best Nachos in Colorado?

Here's a pro tip for you. Anytime you make tacos at home, make a little extra filling and whatever your family doesn't eat, mix it all together in a bag and toss it in the fridge overnight. I'll toss whatever chicken, beef or pork I have left with a bit of whatever fresh salsa I make to go with it and let it all ooze together overnight in a Ziplock bag... then... the next day? Heat it up and pour it all on top of some tortilla chips. Add some cheese. Toss it under the broiler for a couple minutes and bam, restaurant quality nachos.
David Heitz

Opinion: Dog the Bounty Hunter, legendary among homeless, moving to Florida

Before becoming homeless in Denver in 2018, I had never heard of Dog the Bounty Hunter. In fact, I did not even realize bounty hunters still existed. But that all changed one day when a man who claimed he was an associate of Dog’s showed up at the homeless encampment where I had been staying. I remember the man carried pepper spray or mace; I can’t remember which. He wore a uniform identifying himself as a bounty hunter.
DENVER, CO
