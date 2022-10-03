ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvania, OH

C.C. gifts natural hairstyling, food provisions to Toledo community

A mobile hairstylist is showing some of the most meaningful generosity in the Toledo area. Transformations Natural Hair Salon helps its customers accentuate natural beauty and even offers free hairstyling on Tuesdays. Owner C.C. also operates Savanna's Soul Kitchen which provides free holiday dinners and has a food pantry at...
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

STEM Goes Red inspires new career paths for girls

TOLEDO, Ohio — As a junior high school teacher, Chris Hoover doesn’t see his students dreaming about their futures like they used to. “They’re worried about the technology, they’re worried about Facebook, they’re worried about all this stuff and they don’t think about what they could be. They just follow along," said Hoover, a STEM teacher at Jefferson Jr. High.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Toledo Humane Society rescues six dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian

MAUMEE, Ohio — Dudley, Silvia and Finn were already without a home before hurricane Ian struck their shelters. "Unfortunately, they did ride out the storms in the shelters and their shelters sustained substantial damage to their buildings so the key was to get them out and safe," said Abbey Hall, the development manager for the Toledo Humane Society.
TOLEDO, OH
nbc24.com

Professional Skills Institute equips students with essential career readiness components

Sometimes there's deceptively more to starting a career than having a four-year degree, be it experience or additional certifications. Deanna Lamb with the Professional Skills Institute explains how the school's programming can help aspiring students start training, earn appropriate licenses and network with professionals so they can hit the ground running when they start their career — whether they continue to pursue higher education or start working right away.
MAUMEE, OH
nbc24.com

North Toledo shooting injures 3, including suspect in Damia Ezell case

TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were hurt in an early Thursday morning shooting, one of whom is a defendant in the case regarding 10-year-old Damia Ezell's death. According to a police report, 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman.
TOLEDO, OH

