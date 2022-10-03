Read full article on original website
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
FilmToledo Fundraiser & Mixer to network creators, develop local film commission
Nonprofit film commission FilmToledo is aiming to network filmmakers and actors interested in utilizing the local area. Its first fundraiser will be an opportunity for residents and visitors to do just that. The FilmToledo Fundraiser & Mixer will bring regional producers together to get to know each other and discuss...
C.C. gifts natural hairstyling, food provisions to Toledo community
A mobile hairstylist is showing some of the most meaningful generosity in the Toledo area. Transformations Natural Hair Salon helps its customers accentuate natural beauty and even offers free hairstyling on Tuesdays. Owner C.C. also operates Savanna's Soul Kitchen which provides free holiday dinners and has a food pantry at...
STEM Goes Red inspires new career paths for girls
TOLEDO, Ohio — As a junior high school teacher, Chris Hoover doesn’t see his students dreaming about their futures like they used to. “They’re worried about the technology, they’re worried about Facebook, they’re worried about all this stuff and they don’t think about what they could be. They just follow along," said Hoover, a STEM teacher at Jefferson Jr. High.
Toledo Humane Society rescues six dogs impacted by Hurricane Ian
MAUMEE, Ohio — Dudley, Silvia and Finn were already without a home before hurricane Ian struck their shelters. "Unfortunately, they did ride out the storms in the shelters and their shelters sustained substantial damage to their buildings so the key was to get them out and safe," said Abbey Hall, the development manager for the Toledo Humane Society.
Professional Skills Institute equips students with essential career readiness components
Sometimes there's deceptively more to starting a career than having a four-year degree, be it experience or additional certifications. Deanna Lamb with the Professional Skills Institute explains how the school's programming can help aspiring students start training, earn appropriate licenses and network with professionals so they can hit the ground running when they start their career — whether they continue to pursue higher education or start working right away.
Suspect in 'active shooting scene' at Michigan hotel surrenders to police
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) — Police on Thursday negotiated with an armed man accused of shooting and wounding one person and who has barricaded himself inside a room at a suburban Detroit hotel. They said later in the evening that the suspect was in custody. The shooting stemmed from a...
North Toledo shooting injures 3, including suspect in Damia Ezell case
TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people were hurt in an early Thursday morning shooting, one of whom is a defendant in the case regarding 10-year-old Damia Ezell's death. According to a police report, 23-year-old Carmanetta Wilson had been the passenger in a vehicle with 21-year-old Lamaya Carter and 26-year-old Johnathan Coleman.
Monroe County assault victim presses charges, files civil rights complaint
MONROE, Mich. — New developments have emerged regarding an August assault at a liquor store parking lot in Lambertville, Michigan that left one woman with a broken nose and a concussion. Tracy Douglas is pressing charges against the people involved and for civil rights violations against the responding officers.
