Minneapolis, MN

redlakenationnews.com

The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
KARE 11

University of Minnesota confirms mold found in dorms

MINNEAPOLIS — Students at the University of Minnesota noticed they had stuffy noses and coughs since they moved into their dorms. After a month, some looked into their air vents and found mold. "It's concerning," freshman Abby Meinert told KARE 11 Wednesday. Meinert unscrewed her air vent and found...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Nursing schools form coalition to attract students in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Nursing schools in Minnesota are joining forces to recruit more students in order to address a staffing shortage in hospitals and clinics that is only predicted to get worse.The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State have formed the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity with a goal of making nursing education attractive to more students without increasing costs."Continuing to do what we've been doing won't address the current nursing shortage or the even greater one our state is facing in the very near future," said Connie White Delaney, dean of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.Delaney said...
CBS Minnesota

University of Minnesota confirms "fungal growth" in freshman dorm

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirmed it collected samples of a "fungal growth" inside some air vents in one freshman dorm after students raised concerns about their health.A spokesman said in a statement that the school's department of environmental health and safety continued its inspections at 17th Avenue Residence Hall Wednesday and the student housing staff is "working directly with affected students on temporary relocation options."Natalie Heer, a freshman who lives in the dorm, heard rumors about potential mold from other residents in the building so it prompted her to check her vent. "I was just astonished when I looked...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
ROBBINSDALE, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Two Twin Cities men convicted of embezzling $505K from employer, Park Nicollet clinic

Federal jurors have convicted two Twin Cities men of embezzling more than $500,000 from a Park Nicollet clinic where they worked. Gregory C. Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome D. Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were convicted in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scheme that spanned several years while they worked for the Park Nicollet CPAP clinic in St. Louis Park. Kangas also was convicted of currency transaction fraud.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Minnesota Employers Contribute to Community Safety by Hiring Formerly Incarcerated Individuals

Lino Lakes, Minn. – Minnesota companies seeking to fill open positions should look to the highly-qualified individuals being released from Minnesota state prisons, according to participants at a panel discussion that took place Friday, September 30 at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Lino Lakes. Data and research over several decades confirm that when people find stable, meaningful employment upon release from prison they are less likely to reoffend and return to prison. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Department of Corrections (DOC) also announced Friday a new DEED grant program to help reintegrate justice-involved Minnesotans into the workforce.
fox9.com

Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI

FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. According to Dayton Police, Opat took a breathalyzer at the scene, which registered a 0.093 BAC but he refused an Intoxilyzer test at the police station.
HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
River Falls Journal

Somerset's My Happy Place Boutique receives retailers award

The Minnesota Retailers Association recognized My Happy Place Boutique, 252 Main St., Somerset, with its Customer Experience award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program. “Located in Somerset, Wisconsin, shoppers–many of them from Minnesota–discover more than just a store when they visit,” Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association...
SOMERSET, WI
fox9.com

Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina

EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
EDINA, MN

