MN's largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness sees record demand
MINNEAPOLIS — Staff at the state’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness say they’re seeing a surge in demand for their services. And you could say that surge is due to a perfect storm of factors exacerbating the crisis of homelessness in our greater community. “Unfortunately, over...
redlakenationnews.com
The Front Line Foundation Pledges Increased Funding to Support Minnesota's 60,000 First Responders
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (October 3, 2022) – The Front Line Foundation (TFLF) announced today it will give proceeds from its annual golf tournament to fund the growing requests of Minnesota law enforcement and fire departments. With widespread decreases in police and fire department funding, TFLF has determined that they need to further their philanthropy to provide resources that protect those who protect our communities. At its annual golf tournament on September 12, TFLF raised $210,000 which will immediately be used to support first responders across the state.
University of Minnesota confirms mold found in dorms
MINNEAPOLIS — Students at the University of Minnesota noticed they had stuffy noses and coughs since they moved into their dorms. After a month, some looked into their air vents and found mold. "It's concerning," freshman Abby Meinert told KARE 11 Wednesday. Meinert unscrewed her air vent and found...
Nursing schools form coalition to attract students in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Nursing schools in Minnesota are joining forces to recruit more students in order to address a staffing shortage in hospitals and clinics that is only predicted to get worse.The University of Minnesota and Minnesota State have formed the Coalition for Nursing Excellence and Equity with a goal of making nursing education attractive to more students without increasing costs."Continuing to do what we've been doing won't address the current nursing shortage or the even greater one our state is facing in the very near future," said Connie White Delaney, dean of the University of Minnesota School of Nursing.Delaney said...
Why Minnesotans should get the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine booster
MINNEAPOLIS — While the COVID-19 pandemic has receded into the background of some peoples' minds, the coronavirus continues to claim the lives of hundreds of Americans each day. With the latest COVID-19 vaccine booster, people can lower their chances of getting seriously ill from the coronavirus and their chances...
University of Minnesota confirms "fungal growth" in freshman dorm
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota confirmed it collected samples of a "fungal growth" inside some air vents in one freshman dorm after students raised concerns about their health.A spokesman said in a statement that the school's department of environmental health and safety continued its inspections at 17th Avenue Residence Hall Wednesday and the student housing staff is "working directly with affected students on temporary relocation options."Natalie Heer, a freshman who lives in the dorm, heard rumors about potential mold from other residents in the building so it prompted her to check her vent. "I was just astonished when I looked...
ACLU lawsuit leads to changes in how a Minnesota police department handles citizens filming officers
ROBBINSDALE, Minn. – A church secretary was cited for filming officers, but now it's that police department that's paying up. Amy Koopman started livestreaming on Facebook when she saw Robbinsdale officers pointing guns at two Black men in August of 2018. That stream landed her in legal trouble, but the story doesn't end there. "Three squad cars with three officers out of their cars, guns drawn on what I could see at the time was one Black man," Koopman said.The seminary graduate says she recorded the activity, fearful of the potential outcome."Because what was in my mind [was] Philando Castile," Koopman said.In...
redlakenationnews.com
Two Twin Cities men convicted of embezzling $505K from employer, Park Nicollet clinic
Federal jurors have convicted two Twin Cities men of embezzling more than $500,000 from a Park Nicollet clinic where they worked. Gregory C. Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome D. Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were convicted in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud in a scheme that spanned several years while they worked for the Park Nicollet CPAP clinic in St. Louis Park. Kangas also was convicted of currency transaction fraud.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Employers Contribute to Community Safety by Hiring Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
Lino Lakes, Minn. – Minnesota companies seeking to fill open positions should look to the highly-qualified individuals being released from Minnesota state prisons, according to participants at a panel discussion that took place Friday, September 30 at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Lino Lakes. Data and research over several decades confirm that when people find stable, meaningful employment upon release from prison they are less likely to reoffend and return to prison. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Department of Corrections (DOC) also announced Friday a new DEED grant program to help reintegrate justice-involved Minnesotans into the workforce.
2 Park Nicollet employees convicted of embezzling $500,000
Two employees of a Park Nicollet Health Services CPAP clinic have been convicted of embezzling more than $500,000 from their employer. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger announced Monday that Gregory Koch, 59, of Minneapolis, and Jerome Kangas, 58, of Blaine, were found last week of mail fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud.
redlakenationnews.com
Campaign check: Scott Jensen repeats false rumor that schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
At a campaign stop captured on video and distributed on social media, GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen claimed that schools are allowing children to use litter boxes to urinate. "What are we doing to our kids? Why are we telling elementary kids that they get to choose their gender this...
Dave Hutchinson has license suspended for 30 days by Minnesota POST board
Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson will have his police officer license suspended for 30 days beginning next month. The Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Board made the decision in a meeting held on Sept. 22. His suspension will begin on Nov. 22, almost a year after he was arrested for drunkenly crashing his squad car on I-94 near Alexandria.
Mother of Daunte Wright's son seeks GoFundMe money in new lawsuit
MINNEAPOLIS — The mother of Daunte Wright Sr.'s son filed a lawsuit Monday against Wright's parents and her lawyer, claiming she hasn't received "one single penny" from the fundraiser created "for the benefit of Daunte, Jr." According to court documents filed in Hennepin County, Chyna Whitaker, Daunte Wright, Jr.'s...
fox9.com
Dakota County License Center adds same-day driver's license printing
LAKEVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - When Kori Hack walked into the Dakota County License Center on Monday morning, she was expecting the same old Minnesota renewal experience. "You get the yellow piece of paper, you get the corner cut off," she said, "and you sit by the mail for a week."
bulletin-news.com
Pilot in Hermantown plane crash worked for South St. Paul flight school involved in Cottage Grove crash
The flying instructor for the South St. Paul firm that was also responsible for the tragic crash in Cottage Grove two years prior was the pilot of the aircraft that crashed late on Saturday night in Hermantown, Minnesota. Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, and Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville,...
fox9.com
Former Hennepin County commissioner arrested for DWI
FOX 9 - Dayton Police arrested former Hennepin County Commissioner Mike Opat Wednesday night for DWI refusal. Opat, 61, is currently being held in the Hennepin County Jail without bail. According to Dayton Police, Opat took a breathalyzer at the scene, which registered a 0.093 BAC but he refused an Intoxilyzer test at the police station.
fox9.com
Group says Minneapolis could sweep two other large encampments
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - An "autonomous" group that touts itself as defenders of homeless encampments in Minneapolis says the city has posted clearing notices for two other tent encampments. In a statement issued on Friday, following a clearing at the encampment off Bloomington Avenue at East 28th Street, the group...
eaglenewsnetwork.org
Kenya McKnight-Ahad improving the lives of African Americans in North Minneapolis.
Kenya McKnight-Ahad is a 45-year-old woman who is working to improve the lives of many African Americans living in poverty. She established the Black women’s wealth Alliance in Minneapolis to help financially poor black women. She was born in Illinois, Chicago. Her great grandparents moved from Mississippi to the...
River Falls Journal
Somerset's My Happy Place Boutique receives retailers award
The Minnesota Retailers Association recognized My Happy Place Boutique, 252 Main St., Somerset, with its Customer Experience award as part of the 2022-23 Minnesota’s Retail Champions program. “Located in Somerset, Wisconsin, shoppers–many of them from Minnesota–discover more than just a store when they visit,” Bruce Nustad, Minnesota Retailers Association...
fox9.com
Someone is emptying little free libraries in Edina
EDINA, Minn. (FOX 9) - By design, little free libraries are neighborhood book exchanges where readers can take books. But someone in Edina is taking that concept a little too literally and leaving no books behind for other families. At least three homeowners told FOX 9 their little free libraries...
