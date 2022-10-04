Lino Lakes, Minn. – Minnesota companies seeking to fill open positions should look to the highly-qualified individuals being released from Minnesota state prisons, according to participants at a panel discussion that took place Friday, September 30 at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Lino Lakes. Data and research over several decades confirm that when people find stable, meaningful employment upon release from prison they are less likely to reoffend and return to prison. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Department of Corrections (DOC) also announced Friday a new DEED grant program to help reintegrate justice-involved Minnesotans into the workforce.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO