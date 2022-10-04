Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Stimulus update: One-time 'hero' payments worth $487 out now to Minnesota residents
Minnesota front-line workers will receive close to $500 from the state as recognition for their key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic. The state began sending payments worth $487.45 to more than 1 million people on Wednesday, according to Gov. Tim Walz's office. Leaders on both sides of the aisle disagreed...
redlakenationnews.com
THC law in Minnesota forces employers to revisit drug testing policies
MINNEAPOLIS — Hemp-based THC products have been legal in Minnesota for a little more than three months now, but employers across the state are still struggling to adjust to the brand-new law. Lauryn Schothorst, the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce director of workforce management policy, said the lack of clear...
redlakenationnews.com
New managed care contracts will serve 600,000
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Department of Human Services finalized managed care contracts for families and children in 80 Greater Minnesota counties and for older adults and adults with disabilities statewide. The new contracts for public health care programs will serve approximately 600,000 Minnesotans, beginning Jan. 1, 2023. The following managed...
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota's lieutenant governor candidates want voters to weigh what they bring to ticket
DFL Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Republican Matt Birk are 40-something parents who live in Twin Cities suburbs and are seeking the second-highest job in the state. One is the nation's highest ranking Native American woman elected to executive office, the other a former pro football player who started a Catholic school. And both say they accepted their No. 2 roles with an agreement they would be partners, not subordinates.
redlakenationnews.com
Build What Matters Tour Kicks-Off at the Capitol, Commissioners Tour Northeastern Minnesota
The Build What Matters tour kicked-off at the State Capitol this morning, where Minnesota Commissioners started their journey north to Cloquet. The commissioners will spend time in eight communities in northeastern Minnesota, visiting companies, schools and public works projects to learn about success stories and gain insight from across the region.
mprnews.org
Fears, frustration mount as Minnesota’s long-term care staffing crisis deepens
Minnesota’s long-term care industry has long struggled with staff shortages. But after two years of COVID-19, the industry is reeling and a hard reality is beginning to take a toll on the residents of these facilities and their families. The pandemic has crippled the industry’s ability to recruit and...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota State, U of M collaborating to address nursing workforce crisis
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota State and the University of Minnesota have entered into a collaboration to address the growing shortage of nurses in the state. The newly formed Coalition for Nursing Equity and Excellence (CNEE) will work with every school of nursing in the state, health care providers, and others invested in improving health care in Minnesota to increase enrollment in nurse education programs, expand equity in the nursing workforce, and increase the success of nursing students.
Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration?
The last time Minnesotans elected a Republican governor, Apple had yet to release the original iPhone. Tim Pawlenty was the last Republican governor, and he left in 2011. Many of his senior advisors have since retired or cashed in on their government service by becoming lobbyists and consultants. If Republican nominee for governor Scott Jensen […] The post Who would serve in a Scott Jensen administration? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
redlakenationnews.com
Minnesota Employers Contribute to Community Safety by Hiring Formerly Incarcerated Individuals
Lino Lakes, Minn. – Minnesota companies seeking to fill open positions should look to the highly-qualified individuals being released from Minnesota state prisons, according to participants at a panel discussion that took place Friday, September 30 at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Lino Lakes. Data and research over several decades confirm that when people find stable, meaningful employment upon release from prison they are less likely to reoffend and return to prison. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) and Department of Corrections (DOC) also announced Friday a new DEED grant program to help reintegrate justice-involved Minnesotans into the workforce.
willmarradio.com
Jensen blasted for comments on school litterboxes for "furries"
(Hutchinson MN-) Educators and political opponents are slamming Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen for spreading a false rumor that there are litter boxes in some Minnesota schools for so-called "furries" -- students who identify with animals and sometimes dress in fur suits and attend conventions. Jensen said at a recent campaign stop in Hutchinson:
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Oct. 4
The latest COVID-19 figures in Minnesota have been released and cases have dropped in the newest report. There was a small increase in deaths over the seven day period compared to the week earlier – with 40 people losing their lives to COVID in Minnesota – and hospitalizations increased in this week's report after falling a bit last week.
KEYC
Gov. Walz proclaims October as Manufacturing Month
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Governor Tim Walz proclaims the month of October as Manufacturing Month in Minnesota. The act is to give recognition of the critical importance of manufacturing to the state’s economy and highlight career opportunities in the industry. Manufacturing accounted for $56 billion of the state’s...
redlakenationnews.com
CFANS Insights survey shows that 76 percent of Minnesotans are concerned about climate change
(MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL) October 3, 2022 - Minnesota's new Climate Action Framework, aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, will affect transportation, energy sourcing and other aspects of everyday life for people living in the state. So how do Minnesotans feel about the effects of climate change, its causes and what society can do to reduce its impact?
valleynewslive.com
Paula Overby, Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate in Minnesota, dies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) - Paula Overby, the Legal Marijuana Now Party candidate running against Democratic Rep. Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner in Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District, has died, her family confirms. Overby’s campaign website touts her core tenets as opposition to war, ending “corporate profiteering” in American health care...
boreal.org
Minnesota’s top leaders are spending time in the Northland to learn about economic developments in the Northeastern region
Cloquet had some of the state’s top leaders in town on Tuesday morning as a part of an annual Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) tour. The 2022 “Build What Matters” annual deed tour made a stop just 20 minutes right outside of Duluth at Sappi Mill. The ten state agency commissioners were looking and learning to see what and how the Walz-Flanagan administration can help make economic development stronger in Northeastern Minnesota.
KEYC
USDA announces $22M for high-speed internet in rural Minnesota communities
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development State Director for Minnesota Colleen Landkamer announced Tuesday that the Department is awarding $22 million in loans and grants to provide high-speed internet access for rural residents and businesses in Minnesota. Funding was provided through the ReConnect...
KEYC
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
