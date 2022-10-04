Yankees Severino faces minimum in 6 no-hit innings vs Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has not allowed a hit and has faced the minimum 18 batters through six innings against the Texas Rangers in the same game that his slugging teammate Aaron Judge is looking for his 62nd homer.

Severino made only his third start since missing two months with a right lat strain.

After Josh Smith walked in the third, he was immediately erased when No. 9 batter Bubba Thompson grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Severino had five strikeouts, including striking out the side in the fifth inning. He has thrown 54 of 81 pitches for strikes.

The no-hit bid by Severino comes two days after José Suarez of the Los Angeles Angels lost a perfect game in the seventh inning against the Rangers when Marcus Semien led off with a single.

Texas was last no-hit in 2021, when Joe Musgrove of the San Diego Padres and Corey Kluber, then with the Yankees, both threw no-hitters at Globe Life Field about six weeks apart.

