2 peopled killed in N. Chester motorcycle crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office has identified a man and woman killed in the Oct. 4 motorcycle crash in Oildale. Thomas David Porter, Jr., 50, was the motorcyclist and Rebecca Hurst Carberry, 55, was the passenger of the motorcycle that collided with a Subaru at the intersection of North Chester Avenue […]
2 women identified in California City crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified two women who were killed in the Oct. 1 head on collision in California City. Inez Figueroa-Villegas, 66, of California City was the driver of the Chevrolet SUV that collided with a Toyota at the intersection of California City Boulevard and Yerba Boulevard, according to […]
vvng.com
Coroner ID’s man found dead in shopping center of 99 Cents Store in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The San Bernardino County Coroner identified a man found dead near the 99 Cents Store shopping center in Victorville as 53-year-old Pablo Barbosa. It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at about 5:30 pm, in the 14600 block of Seventh Street, along the side of...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Authorities Identify Man Who Died After Highway Crash
(CNS) – Authorities Wednesday identified a 29-year-old man who died at Desert Regional Medical Center after being ejected from his vehicle in Landers. At about 5 p.m. Tuesday, a Landers resident was driving northbound in a 2006 Nissan Frontier on State Route 247, according to Officer Michael Radford of the California Highway Patrol.
vvng.com
Michael Myers detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 57-year-old man named Michael Myers was detained for narcotics after a search warrant in Apple Valley. On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at approximately 8:31 a.m., deputies and detectives from the Apple Valley Police Department executed the warrant at a residence in the 13000 block of Kiowa Road.
2 dead after motorcycle vs. car crash: CHP
OILDALE, Calif. (KGET) — California Highway Patrol officers said speed appeared to be a factor in a crash that left a man and woman dead after crashing into a car Tuesday night in Oildale. The accident happened around 11:07 p.m. at the intersection of North Chester Avenue and Bancroft Drive, according to CHP. A 50-year-old […]
Grandson of 'Bonanza' actor Michael Landon fatally struck by Metro bus in Rancho Palos Verdes
The daughter of the late actor Michael Landon, who is best known for his roles in hit TV shows like "Bonanza" and "Little House on the Prairie", is asking for a possible witness in the death of her son to come forward and help in the investigation.
fox10phoenix.com
Police chase: 4 in custody after dangerous pursuit spanning multiple SoCal freeways
LOS ANGELES - Four burglary suspects in a BMW that led authorities on a high-speed pursuit Tuesday morning through the San Gabriel Valley and Los Angeles County were detained on the 91 Freeway after surrendering to police. The chase ended at about 8:30 a.m. when the car crashed and stopped...
Bakersfield Californian
Report: Plane landed hard, then climbed again before crash
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Witnesses reported seeing a small plane make a hard landing at a Southern California airport, immediately take off again and then climb erratically before slamming into the runway nose-first, killing both people on board, according to a preliminary report. A flight instructor and a...
foxla.com
West LA landlord, gardener shot in broad daylight; Neighbors credited with saving victim's life
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Two people, a landlord and a gardener, were rushed to the hospital after they were shot in Mar Vista in broad daylight. Neighbors recalled the surprising sound Wednesday morning, as residents describe the 3100 block of Barrington Avenue as a usually quiet area. "There was...
foxla.com
Walnut homeowner describes terrifying moments where police chase suspects burglarized their garage
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Three suspects and a getaway driver burglarized the garage of a home in Walnut Tuesday morning. Yes, they took sneakers from the garage, a backpack and a wallet from a car. The homeowner described the terrifying moments the suspects tried to break into the home.
z1077fm.com
Landers man dies after vehicle overturns on RTE. 247 after illegal pass
A 29-year-old man from Landers died yesterday (October 4) when his vehicle overturned after an alleged illegal passing maneuver, ejecting him from the vehicle. Just before 5PM on October 4th, the 29 year old man was driving a 2006 Nissan Frontier northbound on 247 near Reche Road when he began illegally passing the vehicle in front of him, according to the report from the California Highway Patrol. After the Nissan completed the pass, the vehicle steered right across the northbound lane and into the open desert, just south of Valli Hi Drive. The vehicle overturned. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the crash. The Nissan then struck a fire hydrant.
vvng.com
Man fishing at the Aqueduct in Hesperia robbed, carjacked at gunpoint
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 36-year-old man fishing at the California Aqueduct in Hesperia was robbed and carjacked at gunpoint by three suspects, officials said. It happened on Monday, October 3, 2022, at about 11:20 p.m., in the area of Nolina Drive and Bentwood Street. Sheriff’s officials said as...
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Homer, CA: Semi truck with trailer crashes into the side of the Homer Wash Bridge along eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road.
Source: San Bernardino County Fire Protection District (Information) Homer, California: A semi truck with trailer crashes into bridge along eastbound Interstate 40 just east of Water Road. The incident was reported at 4:49 a.m. PT on Wednesday, October 5th, 2022 at Mile Marker 120.50. Medical Engine 32 from San Bernardino...
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
sgvcitywatch.com
Suspect Arrested, Accused of Assaulting Teen at Gunpoint After Picking Her Up in Pomona
POMONA – A suspect remains jailed Thursday, accused of forcing a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act on him after he convinced her to accept a ride September 27. Marquise McFadden, 29, was charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of forced oral copulation by force or violence. The girl was waiting at a bus stop near North White Avenue and Texas Avenue when a suspect drove up, according to the Pomona Police Department.
lagunabeachindy.com
Teenage swimmer dies at 10th Street Beach
OC Lifeguards recovered a female swimmer’s body from the ocean approximately 100 yards offshore of Lighthouse Cove on Wednesday, Oct. 5. after reports were made of a swimmer missing in the water. The Orange County Coroner identified the swimmer as 16-year-old Juliet Jung of Los Angeles. After observers saw...
Fontana man arrested after Amazon van carjacking leads to shooting, police chase and crash
A man was arrested Monday after allegedly carjacking an Amazon delivery van, shooting at its owner and leading authorities on a chase in Fontana, police said. The ordeal unfolded around 11:10 a.m. when the Amazon van was parked in front of a business on the 15200 block of Whittram Avenue. Two men approached the driver, […]
San Bernardino police arrest suspect connected to shooting at Inland Center Mall
Authorities have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Inland Center Mall in San Bernardino on Friday. The initial incident, which happened just after 1 p.m. on Sept. 30, took place in the parking lot outside of the mall's food court. When San Bernardino Police Department officers arrived, they found one person suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. During the course of their investigation, police learned that San Bernardino resident Pablo Estrada, 23, was involved in the shooting. They used surveillance footage, witness statements and a statement from...
