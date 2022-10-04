Read full article on original website
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6
A burst pipe in Copperas Cove costs Central Texas woman thousands
COPPERAS COVE, Texas — One Copperas Cove community member spent weeks trying to talk to a city member after her home was completely flooded from a broken water pipe. Tuesday, she finally had her voice heard at the October 4th city council meeting. "Water was running like a river...
fox44news.com
Southbound I-35 closure planned in Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation plans to close the southbound Interstate 35 frontage road, from Behrens Circle to Highway 84/Waco Drive. TxDOT says this will take place through 7 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday. During this time, drivers can turn west onto Behrens Circle and use Business 77 to reconnect with the southbound I-35 frontage road.
WacoTrib.com
Waco's 17th Street bridge reopens after $1.3 million project
The 17th Street bridge has reopened, restoring the crosstown link between Interstate 35 and North Waco. The span needed repairing following decades of vehicle pounding and a fire in October 2019 that scorched its supports. Spanning railroad tracks in the blocks between Webster and Franklin avenues, the bridge built in...
This Killeen, Texas Dog Park is Closed For a Good Doggone Reason
KILLEEN DOG PARK CLOSED (FOR NOW) Mickey’s Dog Park at 2201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd will be closed for a the next three weeks starting on Monday, October 10. The Ccity of Killeen actually has a very good reason for closing the park. The closure will allow park staff...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCEN TV NBC 6
Equipment falls off 18-wheeler, backs up traffic on I-35 through Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — Traffic along I-35 was backed up for miles Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed between exit 301 and 302 going northbound. Temple police said a piece of equipment on an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Ave. Drivers were asked to...
fox44news.com
Fluid leak causes delays in Temple I-35 traffic
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – A fluid leak on Intestate 35 caused traffic delays in Temple Wednesday evening. The Temple Police Department said three lanes were closed on I-35 northbound – from Exit #301 to Exit #302. A piece of equipment being transported by an 18-wheeler struck the bridge at Central Avenue, causing the fluid leak.
fox44news.com
Waco HS groundbreaking ceremony coming Oct. 7
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be hosting a special groundbreaking ceremony this Friday. The district says that Waco High School was originally located at 8th Street and Columbus Avenue in downtown Waco. In 1986, Waco High School was consolidated with Jefferson-Moore High School and Richfield High School – the latter of which was named due to its location on the former Rich Field, a World War I airfield.
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
RELATED PEOPLE
Into The Frying Pan: Restaurant Run By Students In Waco, Texas Reopened
WACO, TEXAS: Sometimes learning has to be a hands-on experience. Sitting in a classroom sometimes just doesn't cut it in terms of learning whatever you want to do in life. For example, if you want to learn photography or film, you'd probably want to practice with a camera before you try to put together a photo album or a movie.
48-Year-Old Jennifer Walker Died, 1 Other Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Cleburne (Cleburne, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Cleburne on Friday. The officials reported that the crash took place on [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KWTX
Magnolia Network films Silos Baking Competition in Waco, welcomes Central Texans to watch and participate
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Silos Baking Competition is back for its second season, and Magnolia Network has begun filming episodes of the competition at Magnolia Market where they are welcoming the public to watch the filming and participate in it. Visitors and Central Texans are enjoying watching the baking...
KWTX
“There are no words to explain it”: Central Texas HEB showing support for grieving McGregor families, community
McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A local HEB is showing its support for the grieving community of McGregor by placing balloons at the checkout lines at the popular store. The large gold metallic balloons which spell out M-C-G-R-E-G-O-R have caught the attention of, not only thousands of shoppers, but the family of the victims from last Thursday’s shooting which left five people dead, including two high school students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Preserving history | Home of legendary Central Texas songwriter to be restored
MEXIA, Texas — There has been a lot of talent and fame produced from Central Texas. Amongst the long list is legendary songwriter Cindy Walker. The daughter of a cotton broker, she was born July 20, 1918, in Mart, Texas, but Walker spent most of her life in Mexia, Texas.
KBTX.com
Grass fire closes roadway in Milam County near Cameron
CAMERON, Texas (KBTX) - A grass fire continues burning Sunday night in Milam County. It’s on CR 140 north of Cameron, according to Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore. Nearly two dozen hay bales are on fire and firefighters believe they could burn through the night. Due to the smoke coming from the fire, CR 140 will be closed from FM 485 to CR 139.
fox44news.com
Waco Police Department takes part in ‘National Night Out’
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – National Night Out (NNO) is designed to allow neighbors to join and present a unified force in the fight against crime in the community by hosting or attending block parties, group parties, or your Neighborhood Association meetings. Tuesday evening, Waco residents were able to...
kut.org
Cut off: East Texans fished and hunted here for generations – until a new owner built a fence
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cutoff was a godsend for Dustin Baker’s family. The Cutoff is a long, skinny body of water that runs about 12 miles along the border of Henderson and Navarro counties. It’s public property, owned by the state. It was originally part of the Trinity River, but in the 1920s, a levee project to mitigate flooding along the Trinity changed the river’s path and the Cutoff was separated from its main stream.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
65-Year-Old Dee Brown Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash Near Bellmead (Bellmead, TX)
Troopers are investigating a motor vehicle crash near Bellmead that claimed a life. The crash happened near Aviation Parkway along US-84 at 10:27 a.m. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Fort Hood soldier fatally shot girlfriend multiple times at close range, affidavit says
KILLEEN, Texas — A Fort Hood soldier charged with murder for the shooting death of his girlfriend shot her multiple times at close range, according to an arrest affidavit sent to 6 News. Michael Leonard Moore confessed to shooting his 34-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 19 inside a home at...
News Channel 25
Killeen man killed while attempting to walk across FM 439: Texas DPS
BELTON, Texas — A Killeen man is dead after trying to walk across a roadway just 3 miles west of Belton, Texas DPS said. Around 12:40 a.m. this Sunday, officers said they were dispatched to Farm-to-Market Road 439 on reports of a pedestrian versus vehicle fatality crash. A 2012...
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Emergency crews, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a crash occurred in the 400 block of Veterans Memorial [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Comments / 1