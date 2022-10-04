Read full article on original website
Lompoc Record
Joe Armendariz: 'Strategic pause' needed to ensure Lompoc cannabis industry success | Guest Commentary
On Sept. 20, the Lompoc City Council took up an issue at the behest of cannabis dispensary operators in the city. The item for the City Council’s consideration, in essence, was a “Strategic Pause” and whether it should be adopted to allow time to assess the situation in Lompoc relating to the number of approved retail licenses.
New Times
Clam poaching tops Fish and Wildlife-related crimes in SLO County
Though the Pismo clam broke its decades-long hiatus from Pismo Beach in 2016, the elusive mollusk has reason to leave again. All summer long, the clams have been subjected to undersized—and consequently, illegal—harvesting. From June until early September, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife documented people poaching 1,174 undersized clams in San Luis Obispo County, yielding 23 citations. Some of these notices mentioned clams that were picked by the hundreds.
kcbx.org
California chooses Atascadero to build affordable housing site
Last month California selected five state-owned properties to develop affordable housing projects, and one of the sites is in Atascadero. The state says this decision is a part of a program to address California’s housing shortage. The program is part of a goal to build more than one million...
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supes Move to Banning Natural Gas
By a 3-2 majority, the county supervisors took the first step toward banning the use of natural gas in new residential and commercial developments in hopes of lessening the county’s cumulative greenhouse-gas footprint. Natural gas used for cooking and heating, the supervisors were told by their sustainability experts, accounts for fully one-third of the county’s carbon emissions, and natural gas — methane — is 25 times more environmentally destructive when it comes to climate change. There was considerable debate by dueling public stakeholders, but the outcome was never in doubt. The supervisors’ action puts the county on track to get ahead of new state rules and regulations soon to take effect, but only by a few years. The real fight will be over possible exemptions. Andy Caldwell of the Coalition for Labor, Agriculture & Business asked that agricultural operations be exempt. Activists with a host of environmental organizations argued there was little time left for the supervisors to act, given the pace of climate change. Natural gas, they noted, increased asthma in young children by 40 percent.
kclu.org
A section of State Route 246 on the Central Coast is getting a $1.3 million facelift
Artistic fencing is being installed, along with native plant landscaping, an upgraded irrigation system using recycled water, decorative crosswalks and better directional signage. The beautification project is part of a wider Clean California initiative to remove trash, create jobs and transform public spaces, explained Colin Jones from Caltrans. Caltrans and...
kcbx.org
In the Vines: How drought and climate change threaten the Paso Robles wine industry's future
The water crisis in the American West is made worse every year by climate change and drought, posing an existential threat to agricultural economies across the region. Smaller cities and towns like those on the Central Coast are often the most vulnerable and hardest-hit, forcing these areas to adapt to more heat and less rain.
syvnews.com
Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance
An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
Countless number of dead sea creatures wash up at Ocean Park in Lompoc
Locals out at Ocean Park Wednesday were simply looking to get some fresh air and exercise out by the water, but little did they know what would be waiting for them on the shoreline.
Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta
GOLETA, Calif. - Dozens of agencies across Santa Barbara County participated in the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Program this weekend. Hosted by the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, organizers say this year's training proved to be a success for participants. The training session educated people about disaster preparedness for hazards that may impact their area. The The post Agencies across Santa Barbara County getting trained for emergency disasters in Goleta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Paso Robles: what was the decrease in real estate prices the week of Sep. 25?
The median price per square foot for a home in Paso Robles decreased in the last week to $349. That’s $96 less than the San Luis Obispo County median. Prior to this, the median price per square foot of a home sold in Paso Robles was $359. The most...
Red Light Roundup 09/26 – 10/02/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. September 26, 2022. 18:16— Leticia Alexandra...
mustangnews.net
A ‘hot spot’ for Cal Poly community: New market approved on Monterey Street
After four months of delays due to San Luis Obispo resident concerns, a new community market called The Hub is headed to Monterey Street. The market, spearheaded by local entrepreneur and Central Coast Brewing owner George Peterson, is a culmination of eight local business owners working together to create a space for all San Luis Obispo residents and tourists to enjoy. The project was approved at a Sept. 20 city council meeting.
Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting
e. This proposal is on the agenda for this week's city council meeting. The post Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Santa Maria’s City Manager prepares for the Social Host Ordinance at the City Council Meeting appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Maria City Council to hear plans for senior living housing complexes
Future senior living complexes could be the next additions in Santa Maria, and Tuesday's City Council meeting could set the plans in motion.
Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim
The Santa Barbara Sherriff's Department revealed that 32-year-old Blanca Aguilera from Oxnard was the victim involved in a hit-and-run homicide in Montecito on Friday. The post Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department identifies Montecito hit and run victim appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday
A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-When California gas prices soar drivers on a limited budget are forced to cut back on extra spending. Drivers at a gas station on Milpas St. in Santa Barbara said sticker shock has put the breaks on some non-essential things they enjoy. Some people spend more on gas are canceling restaurant reservations. "Chucks The post California gas prices seep into others kinds of spending appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Colorized 1890 Mission Photo
Here's a 1890 Riviera view of the Mission looking west. The tree line in the background is Mission Creek, and I believe the house in the background is approximately on today's De La Vina St. If any readers have pre-WWII non-commercial B&W photographs of Santa Barbara and vicinity with structures...
Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites
SpaceX launched 52 Starlink satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California. You can watch the launch live in the player below: According to Starlink, the instantaneous launch window is at 4:10 p.m. PT. In previous launches, we've had residents around the Coachella Valley spot the satellites in the sky. One The post Watch: SpaceX to lauch Starlink satellites appeared first on KESQ.
CoastHills donates iPads to Mission Hope Cancer Center
CoastHills Credit Union donated 15 new iPads to the Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
