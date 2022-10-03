ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikeville, KY

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Green Dragons blank Hornets

Phelps was beaten for the 12th time in 13 games as Harlan rolled to a 50-0 win at Marty Casey stadium on Friday night. Harlan held Phelps to just 25 total yards. Will Austin caught a pair of touchdown passes, returned a punt and fumble for scores. The Hornets, now...
PHELPS, KY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Shelby Valley dominates in road win at P’burg

Shelby Valley’s high-octane offense was on full display as the Wildcats totaled 773 yards in a 68-21 district win over previously unbeaten Prestonsburg in the district matchup played at Josh Francis Memorial field on Friday night. It was the Wildcats fifth straight win over the Blackcats. Wildcat running back...
PIKEVILLE, KY
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Golden Eagles pull away, beat Clay County

Johnson Central used a solid second half to beat Clay County, 56-20, in a district game played on the road on Friday night. The Golden Eagles, now 4-2, rushed for 528 yards. Running back Zack McCoart ran 13 times for 192 yards and three touchdowns while Chase Price added 187 yards and two scores on 15 rushing attempts.
PAINTSVILLE, KY
COLLEGE SPORTS: UPIKE leaving MSC to join AAC

The Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Council of Presidents voted unanimously to approve the University of Pikeville (UPIKE) for full membership earlier this week. UPIKE will transition to compete in the conference beginning in the fall of 2023. UPIKE becomes the third AAC member from Kentucky, joined by Kentucky Christian and...
PIKEVILLE, KY
UPike inducts new members of Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame

PIKEVILLE, Ky. – The University of Pikeville honored the 2022 Distinguished Educators Hall of Fame inductees at a ceremony held on October 4, in Booth Auditorium. Since 2010, UPike has carried on the yearly tradition of celebrating those educators whose contributions to learning have inspired generations of students, providing them with unwavering support in their life-long commitment to the field of education.
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
FORMER KY. REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE & CANDIDATE FOR KY.GOVERNOR IN 2019 SENTENCED ON WIRE FRAUD CHARGES

FORMER KY. REPUBLICAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE & CANDIDATE FOR KY.GOVERNOR IN 2019, ROBERT GOFORTH, GETS OVER 2 YEARS IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR FRAUD AND MONEY LAUNDERING. GOFORTH WILL ALSO HAVE TWO YEARS OF SUPERVISED RELEASE AFTER HE FINISHES HIS PRISON SENTENCE,. FORMER KY STATE HOUSE REPRESENTATIVE, REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR CANDIDATE, AND SOON...
KENTUCKY STATE
State Police investigating deadly single truck crash

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville continues to investigate a crash this past weekend that left a man dead. KSP was called to the scene on KY-680 in the Langley community of Floyd County just after 4:30 Sunday afternoon. The investigation concluded that 45-year-old Jason...
LANGLEY, KY
Lieutenant with Buffalo Creek VFD involved in crash

AMHERSTDALE, WV (WOWK) — Lieutenant Dustin Hurley with the Buffalo Creek Volunteer Fire Department in Logan County, West Virginia was in a car crash on Friday morning, the fire department says. According to the East Fork VFD Station 600 says Lt. Hurley is an EMT with the Boone County Ambulance Authority along with being a […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
West Virginia officials propose $125K settlement with coal company￼

West Virginia regulators have proposed a $125,000 settlement of a penalty order with a Kentucky coal company for alleged water pollution violations, according to a published report. The state Department of Environmental Protection says Lexington Coal Co. LLC is responsible for pollutant exceedances on three active coal mining water pollution control permits in Wyoming, Boone […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
Floyd woman charged with meth trafficking in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — A Floyd County woman was arrested on drug trafficking charges after being pulled over in a traffic stop. A Pikeville Police officer spotted Susan Rae Akers, 43, of Harold, driving through Pikeville Friday afternoon and knew that she was wanted on an outstanding warrant. When he...
PIKEVILLE, KY
Lost Creek flood survivor struggles after losing homes

LOST CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Flood damage still scars creek banks running down Highway 476 in Lost Creek. The destruction is a constant reminder of tragedy to survivors. “I’ve definitely walked through the houses, just the gutted out houses, I can’t even imagine what they look like anymore,” flood survivor Parker Miller said.
LOST CREEK, KY
Candidate holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A retired high school teacher who’s running for office is being praised in his neighborhood for catching a suspect accused of trying to get into homes. “Emotions were sky high crazy here, just fear,” Katelyn Kelly said. “In that moment, you don’t know what...
WAYNE COUNTY, WV

