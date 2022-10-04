Hector International Airport looking to add four new gates, additional concessions, following public input meetings

Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Fargo Commissioners Approve 2023 Budget, Look at Options To Save Historic House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo City Commissioners pass the city’s nearly $112 million 2023 General Fund Budget, a 7% increase over 2022. The biggest increases are in employee salaries and benefits. They were also presented with a couple of alternatives to save an historic house. John and Sherri...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Commission Candidate Tony Grindberg looks to bring rural communities concerns to the table if elected
(Cass County, ND) -- A Cass County District 2 Commission Candidate is looking for your vote in the upcoming November General Election. Tony Grindberg is a former North Dakota state senator who served for 22 years and former Fargo city commissioner who served for a single term. He joined WDAY Radio to share how his experience in local and state politics would benefit the county,
viatravelers.com
23 Best Restaurants in Fargo, North Dakota
Visiting Fargo anytime soon? This is a seriously underrated city for foodies, so plan your trip accordingly because you don’t want to miss out on these delicious eateries, many of which are in the heart of historic downtown Fargo. We’ve compiled a list of the best restaurants in Fargo...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Amazon Fulfillment Center celebrates one year in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota's first Amazon Fulfillment Center is celebrating a year of operating in Fargo. Officials say there haven't been many hurdles to overcome in the facility's first year in the state. General Manager Martin Purdy says the facility has brought in over three million unique items and that workers have filled orders for more than two million customers.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Community service officer in West Fargo becomes first to promote to position of sworn police officer
(Fargo, ND) -- A West Fargo Police Officer is the first in the department's history to be promoted to the position from Community Service Officer. "I got to meet a lot of other members of the department, and I got very familiar with the department and they got to get familiar with me, and I think that really helped me as I went through my training process and speed things along," said Officer Tyler Todd.
kvrr.com
Commissioners Respond To Harsh Statements During Downtown Fargo Safety Talk
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn raised some anger at last night’s meeting during a discussion about the need for safety downtown. Piepkorn shared a story about calling 911 on two very intoxicated Native Americans sleeping next to his building downtown. He says police came...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
UPS hiring 130 seasonal workers in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Another national company is looking to hire here in Fargo. UPS says it is hiring 130 seasonal workers in the city. The company is hosting a job fair this Saturday, October 8th in the 39-hundred block of 12th Avenue North. UPS expects to hire more than 100-thousand...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski: city needs facility to support homeless people with mental health issues
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Police Chief says some of the homeless people downtown need more than just a place to stay. "'So we've got a homeless population. There is a fair percentage of those people who have significant mental health issues and we don't have a facility for them," said Dave Zibolski.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pilot program making same day licenses available at two Minnesota locations
(Moorhead, MN) -- A pilot program is making same-day driver's licenses available at two Minnesota sites. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety launched the program Monday at centers in Lakeville and Moorhead. “This pilot program meets the needs of Minnesotans who would require a same-day card," said DVS Director Pong...
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Report: Fargo spend nearly ten percent above national average on household bills
(Fargo, ND) -- As it turns out, living in Fargo is actually fairly expensive compared to the rest of the country. Personal Finance website doxoINSIGHTS has released its 2022 Household Spend Report, which shows that Fargo residents pay upwards of $2,197 per month on household bills, which is 9.7% higher than national average.
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
valleynewslive.com
UPS in Fargo trying to hire 130 workers to handle holiday rush
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPS is hiring for the holiday season, including 130 seasonal workers in Fargo. They will be hosting a job fair on Saturday, October 8 from 9 am – 3 pm at 3901 12th Ave N. Driver positions are paid $21 per hour, $16.80...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County Jail expanding capacity
(Fargo, ND) -- Cass County Jail is expanding its capacity. Population growth projections indicate that an expansion is needed within the next five to ten years. The jail can currently house just under 350 inmates, with an average stay of nearly 20 days. Sheriff Jesse Jahner has previously mentioned to...
kfgo.com
Recent cleanup along Red River meant to help homeless and keep area clean
FARGO (KFGO) – The Fargo Police Department, with the help of Public Works, cleaned up several homeless camps along the Red River last week. The police department said it is to help people living near the river and keep the area clean. Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said the homeless population boomed in the downtown area last summer.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Red Cross volunteer helping with Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida
(Fargo, ND) -- A volunteer with the Red Cross in Fargo is down in South Florida helping with relief and recovery following Hurricane Ian. "We have found some neighborhoods in Sarasota that still don't have their power back on after a week and so they really do need some food and they need drinking water," said Fergus Falls resident Patty Lindholm.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County State's Attorney Candidate Kim Hegvik looks to highlight "Smart on Crime" policies if elected
(Cass County, ND) -- A Cass County State's Attorney Candidate is sharing why she is looking for your vote in the upcoming November 2022 General Election. Kim Hegvik is one of the two candidates looking to become the Cass County State's Attorney. She joined WDAY Midday to share her philosophy towards prosecuting crimes. Hegvik has 16 years of experience, saying beginning her career with juvenile and drug courts greatly influenced how she will lead the county within the role. She says she will place her effort behind research based decisions, screening tools, risk needs assessments, and what will create long term change in a region.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Driver cited after beet truck rolls
Grand Forks - A man was hurt in a beet truck rollover in Grand Forks County yesterday morning. The State Patrol says 37-year old Thor Dahl of Houston, Texas was leaving a field southwest of Grand Forks and was heading to a sugar beet pile in Reynolds when he rolled his semi. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries.
kvrr.com
Motorcycle Driver Has Serious Injuries After Crash With Dump Truck on 52nd Ave. South in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The driver of a motorcycle is in the hospital with serious injuries after a crash with a dump truck on 52nd Avenue South in Fargo. Police say the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. when the dump truck pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The...
