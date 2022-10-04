Hector International Airport looking to add four new gates, additional concessions, following public input meetings

(Cass County, ND) -- A Cass County State's Attorney Candidate is sharing why she is looking for your vote in the upcoming November 2022 General Election. Kim Hegvik is one of the two candidates looking to become the Cass County State's Attorney. She joined WDAY Midday to share her philosophy towards prosecuting crimes. Hegvik has 16 years of experience, saying beginning her career with juvenile and drug courts greatly influenced how she will lead the county within the role. She says she will place her effort behind research based decisions, screening tools, risk needs assessments, and what will create long term change in a region.

CASS COUNTY, ND ・ 22 HOURS AGO