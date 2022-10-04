Election results in for Centreville Town Council — Worth and Beauchamp to take office

CENTREVILLE — A near record turnout of voters looking to elect two members to the Centreville Town Council ended with Dan Worth and Jim Beauchamp declaring victory. Worth received 345 votes and Beauchamp 263 to incumbent Jeff Kiel’s 250 votes and former council member Tim McCluskey’s 204 votes.

According to Town Clerk Carolyn Brinkley, 530 residents cast ballots in-person during the Oct. 3 election and 34 absentee ballots were counted.