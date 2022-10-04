Read full article on original website
ARLINGTON, Texas — Kyle Higashioka was back out there Monday night squatting behind home plate at Globe Life Field for the first time since May 19, 2021, another big day in Yankees history. Two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber’s one injury-plagued season as a Yankee included the biggest highlight of the season, the 12th no-hitter in franchise history and first in 22 years.
Wednesday is the end of the MLB regular season. It’s also the end of Aaron Judge’s quest for the Triple Crown. The New York Yankees slugger enters game No. 162 as the major-league leader with 62 home runs. He also leads the American League with 131 RBI. But his career-best .311 batting average is second to Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez, who’s hitting .315.
Judge hits 62nd HR, Cole Ks record as Yankees split in Texas
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge led off the nightcap with his American League-record 62nd home run and Gerrit Cole set the franchise single-season strikeouts record even as New York lost 3-2 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night for a doubleheader split. Leody Taveras hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning of the second game to put the Rangers ahead to stay, after their 5-4 loss in the opener had extended their losing streak to seven games. The AL East champion Yankees have won 99 games, the Rangers 67. Judge drove the third pitch of second game, a 1-1 slider from Rangers opener Jesus Tinoco, into the first row of seats in left field to end his long, tiring chase to break Roger Maris’ AL mark that had stood since 1961. “It’s part of the game. I challenged him and he just hit the home run,” Tinoco said through a translator.
With Aaron Judge resting, Yankees miss out on 100 wins losing a snoozer of a finale
ARLINGTON, Texas — The stands were half empty and the buzz was gone with Aaron Judge on the bench for the Yankees’ regular-season finale. There was no need to play No. 99 again because Roger Maris’ home run record had been slayed the night before and a Triple Crown was out of reach with Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez virtually assured of winning the AL batting title.
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
NEW YORK (AP)After wrapping up a 101-win season with an easy romp, the New York Mets know their next challenge will be much tougher. Francisco Lindor and the Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most victories in franchise history.
Still no 62nd homer, but Aaron Judge ignites Yankees rally in Game 1 win over Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas — There were scattered boos at Globe Life Field during Game 1 of Tuesday’s doubleheader when Aaron Judge led off the Yankees’ eighth inning with a first-pitch line single to center facing Texas Rangers lefty reliever Brock Burke. Mostly a pro-Yankees crowd, everyone wanted to...
Yanks Lose Finale, Mets, Red Sox Win; Playoffs Start Fri; TNF Ind/Denver
In MLB, on the final day of the regular season, the Yankees lost to the Rangers 4-2. Jose Trevino homered for New York. The Yankees get a first round bye and will await the winner of the Tampa Bay/Cleveland Wild Card Series(Best of 3). The Mets beat the Nationals 9-2....
Yankees star slugger is clicking at the perfect time before the playoffs begin
The New York Yankees need to be firing on all cylinders during the playoffs when teams elevate their performances. While there are some remaining concerns in the Yankees bullpen and a few individual hitters lagging behind the rest, the team is in pretty good shape as they prepare for the ALDS with just one game remaining in the regular season against the Texas Rangers.
