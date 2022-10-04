Read full article on original website
PODCAST: Another crucial matchup between ECU and Tulane arrives
Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe shares his final prediction for Saturday's game between the Pirates and Green Wave, and answers several listener questions in our final game preview podcast. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. This is a podcast centered around...
ECU vs. Tulane: Setting The Stage
Setting the stage for East Carolina's American Athletic Conference contest between the Pirates and Green Wave. Location: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, La.) Head Coach: Mike Houston (4th year, 17-21 overall at ECU) 2022 record: 3-2 (1-1 AAC) 2021 record: 7-5 (5-3 AAC) Returning Starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense) Key...
Five Tulane players to know ahead of ECU’s road trip this Saturday
The Pirates are heading into New Orleans on a high note after beating the Bulls of South Florida. However, the Green Wave of Tulane is also riding high. They are coming off a statement win vs Houston where third string quarterback Kai Horton led the team to victory. Tulane comes into this game with a record of 4-1, in which they have also beaten what seems like a Heisman Trophy candidate in Adrian Martinez. The Green Wave are a solid team in all phases, with their only loss coming versus a solid Southern Miss football team, 27-24.
