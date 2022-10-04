ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU vs. Tulane: Setting The Stage

Setting the stage for East Carolina's American Athletic Conference contest between the Pirates and Green Wave. Location: Yulman Stadium (New Orleans, La.) Head Coach: Mike Houston (4th year, 17-21 overall at ECU) 2022 record: 3-2 (1-1 AAC) 2021 record: 7-5 (5-3 AAC) Returning Starters: 15 (7 offense, 8 defense) Key...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Five Tulane players to know ahead of ECU’s road trip this Saturday

The Pirates are heading into New Orleans on a high note after beating the Bulls of South Florida. However, the Green Wave of Tulane is also riding high. They are coming off a statement win vs Houston where third string quarterback Kai Horton led the team to victory. Tulane comes into this game with a record of 4-1, in which they have also beaten what seems like a Heisman Trophy candidate in Adrian Martinez. The Green Wave are a solid team in all phases, with their only loss coming versus a solid Southern Miss football team, 27-24.
