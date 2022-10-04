The Pirates are heading into New Orleans on a high note after beating the Bulls of South Florida. However, the Green Wave of Tulane is also riding high. They are coming off a statement win vs Houston where third string quarterback Kai Horton led the team to victory. Tulane comes into this game with a record of 4-1, in which they have also beaten what seems like a Heisman Trophy candidate in Adrian Martinez. The Green Wave are a solid team in all phases, with their only loss coming versus a solid Southern Miss football team, 27-24.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO