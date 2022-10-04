ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fort, AL

utv44.com

City eyes zoning for Mobile Civic Center

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile mayor's office is recommending a zoning plan for the Mobile Civic Center. It comes after architects in August presented two potential plans to redevelop the 22-acre site. "The belief is, is that it will help developers to come look at that site and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Food trucks coming to Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - At Monday’s city council meeting, an ordinance passed which now allows food trucks to open shop within city limits, and city leaders said this will not step on toes of brick-and-mortar restaurants. Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillan said this has been a long-time request,...
SPANISH FORT, AL
OBA

Craft 'hopeful' after bid opening for new ICW bridge

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores Mayor Robert Craft still isn’t sure a new bridge will be built over the Intracoastal Waterway east of the city’s airport but he said there is good news on the possible construction moving forward. Craft spoke at the...
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG

Crews are ahead of schedule on Spanish Fort road project

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Road work continues on Eastern Shore Blvd and Eastern Shore Drive in Spanish Fort after years of neglect, but it’s moving along ahead of schedule. “The road was in terrible shape,” said Spanish Fort Mayor Mike McMillian. “The islands and the lighting were...
SPANISH FORT, AL
utv44.com

Crews could return to renovated Midtown fire station by the end of October

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — To a firefighter, the fire station is more than a place to work. A fire station is a home away from home. "A third of our lives. We're on shift every three days. We're on shift for 24 hours and off shift for 48 hours,’ says department spokesperson Steven Millhouse. “So it's a third of our lives. It's more than work place. We live here. "
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Road Closures and Shuttle Info for Shrimp Festival

Two more days until the 4th Annual National Shrimp Festival. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The 49th Annual National Shrimp Festival kicks off on Thursday, October 6th and runs through Sunday, October 9th. Festival goers are encouraged to be aware of road closures and detours and to use shuttles to avoid traffic delays.
GULF SHORES, AL
WKRG News 5

Bay Sheriff: ‘We are officially out of the bonfire business’

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after the agency accidentally caused an explosion at a bonfire during Mosley High School’s homecoming. “Tonight, there was an incident at Mosley High School where the annual homecoming bonfire exploded. This has been a tradition at Mosley started by a previous school resource deputy and […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor’s Job Fair draws large crowd in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Wednesday was life-changing for some people looking for work. FOX10 News teamed up with the governor’s office and the state department of labor to put on a job fair which included everyone, especially those with special needs. “We represent the largest untapped labor pool in...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach Police looking for beer thief

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department said they are looking for a man who they accuse of stealing beer. According to officials, the man who is accused of stealing the beer has done this before. He has allegedly stolen beer from a number of convenience stores on multiple different […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin County marks “Walk to School” day

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — More students in Baldwin County are walking to school this morning. Today is National Walk or Bike to School Day. Supporters want to build on their success on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County. We’ve seen it for a while in Fairhope. The Walking School Bus in Fairhope stands out as […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews begin tearing down Hollywood Theaters in McGowin Park

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Demolition is underway at the Hollywood Theaters at McGowin Park. Wrecking crews starting to tear down one side of the building Tuesday. Topgolf is set to take its place. Developers hope to start constructing the two-story building starting in December, with an opening date set for late 2023.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

'Pink meanies' wash up on Baldwin County beaches

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Images of gigantic jellies washing up on Baldwin County beaches are popping up on social media. They’re Drymonema larsoni, more commonly known as “pink meanies.” Dauphin Island Sea Lab Marine Biologist Brian Jones says this happens on Gulf Coast beaches about every 10-12 years.
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place

Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
GULF SHORES, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile police: Man shoots wife, takes her to hospital

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Mobile Police Investigators still trying to figure this one out. They say 52-year-old Larry Collins shot his wife during an argument, then took her to the hospital, before he disappeared. According to investigators, last Sunday, Collins and his wife were arguing over some of her Facebook posts,...
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

New Life for Old Wood

The term “old-school joinery” is not often spoken these days, nor is it practiced. It is defined as physically joining pieces of wood together with precise notches rather than screws and bolts. The practice is best reserved for master woodworkers such as Adam Scardamalia. Actually, “woodworker” is just...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

Semmes Police Department to swear in first officers

SEMMES, Ala. (WKRG) – The City of Semmes’ Public Safety Department is expanding. It has been a year since Semmes created its own police force, and now it’s preparing to swear in its first officers. Semmes’ law enforcement needs were previously met by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office. Now, the city is establishing its own […]
SEMMES, AL

