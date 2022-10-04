Read full article on original website
wcti12.com
Residents and businesses in Greenville welcome downtown social district
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Starting October 6th, people in Greenville will be able to take alcohol out of a bar and walk to other businesses within designated areas downtown as part of the new social district plan by the city. People and businesses in the area said they have...
WITN
Dickinson Avenue After Dark returns Friday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - When the sun goes down on Dickinson avenue Friday evening, quirky and local breweries are taking over the street!. Dickinson Avenue After Dark is back featuring all the sips east of I-95. Your favorite food trucks, and entertainment on are deck so you can get a...
WITN
Greenville social districts start Thursday
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The City of Greenville’s two social districts will begin operations on Thursday, Oct. 6th. The city says both of its social districts, the Uptown Social District and the Dickinson Avenue Social District, will operate Thursday through Saturday from 5-10 p.m. Social districts allow people to...
Greenville apartment fire displaces six people
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville fire officials were on the scene of an apartment fire at The Madison on Hyde Drive on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Firefighters were called to the scene at 5:13 p.m. There was an active fire on the first floor of one of the apartment complex’s buildings, according to […]
New sushi restaurant in Greenville off to very tasty start
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A new Sushi restaurant in Greenville has opened and customers can’t get enough. Q-Sushi, located on South Memorial Drive, has a menu full of food for everyone. They have a lot of sushi choices and appetizers such as crab rangoon, Takoyaki (fried octopus!), Edamame and more. They also have steak or […]
WITN
Pitt County Register of Deeds Office relocating
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina county building is changing locations. The Pitt County Register of Deeds Office will begin the move to its new location, 100 E 1st Street, Greenville, N.C., at 8:00 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17 and it is expected to take several days. The department will be working out of its old office until the move is complete.
WITN
Lenoir County Fair underway this week
LENOIR COUNTY N.C. (WITN) - For the last three months, Lenoir County has been prepping for five days of fun. “People think you just open the doors and there’s a fair, that’s not how it works,” said Lenoir County Fairgrounds Chairman, Chris Raines. Fair prepping includes landscaping...
WITN
U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir Co. to close for two days next week
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 in southern Lenoir County is scheduled to close for two days next week for drainage improvements. The state Department of Transportation says the road just north of West Pleasant Hill Road in Irving’s Crossroads will be closed Monday and Tuesday to allow state highway workers to replace a crossline drainage pipe.
newbernnow.com
New Bern Historical Society to Hold Upscale ABC Yard Sale
The New Bern Historical Society will hold their next ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) Yard sale on Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., offering a curated array of carefully selected antiques, furniture, collectibles, and art. These special pieces will be displayed at the New Bern Battlefield Park Pavilion, an open-air facility, at 300 Battlefield Trail at the entrance to the Taberna subdivision. This Sale will have six departments: Antiques, Art, Collectibles, Furniture, Jewelry, Tools/Outdoors. This is the 32nd year for this well-known fundraiser for the Historical Society. All items purchased must be picked up by 2 p.m. on the sale day; payment is by cash or checks only for purchases under $150. Credits cards accepted only for sales of $150 and more. All purchases must be picked up by 3 p.m. No deliveries available.
Greenville Housing Authority gets more than $2M for latest project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Housing Authority is receiving over $2 million for a project to help those who are transitioning out of foster care. It’s one of nine projects supported by Congressman G.K. Butterfield (NC-District 1). On Wednesday, Butterfield presented the award where the new apartments will be built. By next fall, that […]
Kinston police get to know residents over cup of coffee
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Olivia’s Catering was filled with conversations of Kinston residents getting to know their police officers, and vice versa during Wednesday’s “coffee with a cop.” “This fosters trust, fosters a way for us to get to know each other and see that we are approachable citizens, too,” said Maj. Keith Goyette, Kinston’s […]
WITN
Metronet says Greenville among first in state to get new high-speed service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Metronet announced on Wednesday that residents and businesses in Greenville are among the first in the state to have access to even faster internet with a new ultra-high-speed multi-gigabit service. Fayetteville and Raeford are the other two cities getting the new service. “Metronet is proud to...
WITN
Pitt County announces 2022 Industry of the Year winner
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has honored Package Craft as the 2022 Pitt County Industry of the Year. Pitt County Economic Development presented the award on Wednesday. The reception was also sponsored by ElectriCities, Greenville ENC Alliance, Greenville Utilities Commission, and the Hilton Greenville. For nearly 30 years,...
publicradioeast.org
Work begins on 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern
Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. Where...
Craven County highway to be resurfaced
NEW BERN, N.C. – Drivers using an 8-mile section of N.C. 43 north of New Bern will encounter daytime lane closures and delays starting this week while crews resurface the highway. A contractor will mill away the old asphalt and lay new pavement on the two-lane highway between N.C. 55 and U.S. 17. The work […]
piratemedia1.com
Classes should be fully canceled in midst of natural disasters
With the recent occurrence of Hurricane Ian, we are again reminded that these natural disasters can cause catastrophic damages of all ranges and it is vital to keep all students safe. Starting on Sept. 28, the state of North Carolina was put into a state of emergency, to brace for...
Former New Bern mayor hospitalized after ‘medical emergency’
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Former New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw has been in the hospital after experiencing a “medical emergency,” current New Bern Mayor Jeffrey Odham said. In a Facebook post, Odham said Outlaw was hospitalized on Sept. 30. Odham said while he is improving, “he remains hospitalized.” Outlaw served as a member of […]
WITN
ECU’s Jesse R. Peel Center to celebrate National Coming Out Day
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Dr. Jesse R. Peel LGBTQ Center will celebrate National Coming Out Day on Wednesday. The awareness day is traditionally held on Oct. 11 and commemorates the 1987 National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights. However, because that is during ECU’s fall break, the center chooses to celebrate earlier. The day recognizes the life event of “coming out of the closet” and living life openly as a members of the LGBTQ community.
WITN
Crews to work on drainage improvements on U.S. 258
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A section of U.S. 258 will be closed for two days as crews work on drainage improvements. The highway will be closed in both directions near the Lenoir-Jones County Line. The closure begins at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and ends late Wednesday night. Drivers should be...
WITN
ECU Outer Banks wraps up sea level change art project
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s Outer Banks campus’ “Was Here” project will be here until October 7. The wrap event will be 5-6 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the ECU Outer Banks Campus, at 850 NC 345 in Wanchese. WITN is told the public...
