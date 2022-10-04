Many celebrities have decided to dip their toes into the professional wrestling world, whether that be to make an quick appearance, wrestle one match, or in a case like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, be accepted into the wrestling community and wrestle more than once. Jade Cargill had no prior wrestling experience before making her AEW debut, and since that debut, she has not lost a single match by pinfall, submission, countout, or disqualification, and that all started when she teamed with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. In an interview with Whoo Kid, current TBS Champion Cargill recalled working with O'Neal and how it was working with both he and Cody Rhodes.

WWE ・ 23 HOURS AGO