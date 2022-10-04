Read full article on original website
Ezekiel Elliott Has Scary Message For Rest Of The NFL
It might not be pretty, but the Dallas Cowboys have been stacking up wins over the past few weeks. Speaking to the media this Wednesday, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said it's a good thing the team has won games despite playing flawless football. If anything, it shows that Dallas...
Yardbarker
Best and worst NFL teams to bet on through four weeks
Detroit Lions (3-1) Los Angeles Chargers (3-1) Philadelphia Eagles (3-1) Atlanta has now won two straight games, and while it's not always pretty, you have to admire that they've continued to cover games. They'll get their toughest test yet, visiting Tampa Bay this weekend. Atlanta is currently 8.5-point underdogs to the Bucs.
Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Antonio Brown For Gisele Picture: “AB Is A Clown… That Man Revived Your Career”
There’s been a lot of chatter about the marriage status between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen over the past few months. It all started when the future Hall of Fame quarterback took 11 days off from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ training camp, and many were starting the rumor that there were struggles between Brady and his wife.
Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
Video of unfortunate moment between Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons goes viral
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons clearly still need some time to adjust to each other as teammates. Video went viral this week of a rather unfortunate moment the two Brooklyn Nets stars had prior to Monday’s preseason contest against the Philadelphia 76ers. Simmons badly missed a shot attempt in warm-ups, and the ensuing carom struck an unsuspecting Irving in the head and face area. Take a look.
NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread
NFL Week 5 is here. Picking NFL games straight up is hard enough, but picking against the spread is even tougher. Here are the NFL week 5 picks against the spread. (Spreads are from Tallysight as of Tuesday morning) Last Week: 9-5-2, Season: 30-32-2 Thursday Night Football. Indianapolis Colts at...
Cardinals Released Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday
The Arizona Cardinals made a couple of roster moves on Tuesday afternoon. The team announced that they have waived wide receiver Andy Isabella and have signed center Billy Price off the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad. Isabella had been the subject of numerous trade rumors over the last several months....
Odell Beckham Is Reportedly Visiting With 3 NFL Teams
On Wednesday afternoon, Buffalo Bills star pass rusher Von Miller did his best NFL insider attempt. Miller said that he talks to free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr "every week" and revealed that OBJ has a few meetings scheduled with NFL teams. According to Miller, the star wide receiver...
Yardbarker
LeBron James Lights NBA World On Fire After Dominant Performance Against Phoenix Suns: "This Ain't The Year Y'all See The Downfall"
The opening night of the Lakers' preseason campaign didn't end up going well as the team fell to a 30-point loss at the hands of the Sacramento Kings. The starting lineup looked good together in the first half, but LeBron James was having an absolutely nightmarish performance. He ended that game with 4 points, going 0-7 from the field.
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Fans Booed Their Team In The First Preseason Game As They Lost By 30 Points Against The Sacramento Kings
The new season tends to bring about hope of greater things to come for teams around the league and the Los Angeles Lakers were no different. With new head coach Darvin Ham now at the helm, there seemed to be a different feeling about them as compared to last season and fans were starting to believe that they were going to turn things around after that disastrous 2021-22 campaign.
Yardbarker
Suns Owner Robert Sarver Will Reportedly Sell The Team At A Record-High Price: "It'll Be The Highest Ever Paid For An NBA Team."
Fresh after ending last season with the NBA's best record, the Phoenix Suns are undergoing a change at the top that could have major implications on the future of the franchise. According to various sources, team owner Robert Sarver has started the process of selling his stake and it is...
Popculture
LeBron James Says He Has 'No Relationship' With Los Angeles Lakers Legend
LeBron James made it clear he is not close to a Los Angeles Lakers legend. The Lakers star recently spoke to reporters following the team's first preseason game on Monday night and was asked about passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the top spot on the NBA's all-time scoring list. James gave a short but strong answer when asked about the record and if he has a relationship with Abdul-Jabbar.
Cowboys Have Signed Quarterback To Their Active Roster
For the past three weeks, the Dallas Cowboys have elevated quarterback Will Grier to the active roster. Since the front office can no longer utilize that move on Grier, it decided to officially sign him. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that Grier has been signed to the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Karl-Anthony Towns Lost 17 Pounds After Being Hospitalized
Towns recently got to speak about the scary illness. Karl-Anthony Towns is gearing up for a huge season with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The team has added Rudy Gobert to the roster, and there is this feeling that the team will be contending in the Western Conference, at least on a level that the franchise hasn’t seen in quite some time.
hotnewhiphop.com
Draymond Green Punches Jordan Poole At Practice, Twitter Reacts
Draymond Green could find himself with a hefty punishment. Draymond Green is known for being one of the most aggressive defenders in the entire league. Over the years, he has also been known for having a temper that more often than not, gets him into a lot of trouble. This was especially true during the 2016 NBA Finals, however, his mentality has allowed him to win four NBA titles.
NBA・
Popculture
Super Bowl Champion Linebacker Says His 'Playing Days Are Over'
A former NFL linebacker who won a Super Bowl has unofficially announced his retirement. Clay Matthews, who spent 11 seasons with the Green Bay Packers recently told Packers Wire that he's done playing football. The last time Matthews played was in 2019 when he was a member of the Los Angeles Rams.
wrestlinginc.com
Jade Cargill Recalls Celebrity Acting Cocky Before Big AEW Match
Many celebrities have decided to dip their toes into the professional wrestling world, whether that be to make an quick appearance, wrestle one match, or in a case like Bad Bunny and Logan Paul, be accepted into the wrestling community and wrestle more than once. Jade Cargill had no prior wrestling experience before making her AEW debut, and since that debut, she has not lost a single match by pinfall, submission, countout, or disqualification, and that all started when she teamed with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. In an interview with Whoo Kid, current TBS Champion Cargill recalled working with O'Neal and how it was working with both he and Cody Rhodes.
WWE・
hotnewhiphop.com
Le’Veon Bell’s First Professional Boxing Opponent Revealed
Le’Veon Bell is keeping his boxing career alive. Just about a month ago, Le’Veon Bell went up against Adrian Peterson in a boxing match. Bell ended up winning this fight via knockout, which was expected given the fact that he is much younger than Peterson. With that being...
hotnewhiphop.com
The Game Names His Top 5 L.A. Rap Albums On “Fresh Pair”
Of course, he includes his own record on the list. What albums would you pick?. Another Top 5 is being offered by The Game, but he clarified that these are his personal choices, not the end all, be all. Fresh Pair is a new series over at Uproxx that highlights the merging of sneaker and Hip Hop culture. The two have been intertwined since the genre’s inception, and on Fresh Pair, viewers will see Just Blaze and Katty Customs catch up with some of our favorite voices.
