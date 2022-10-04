(West Fargo, ND) -- In a shocking turn of events, The varsity boy's soccer team at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo will not be headed to the state tournament. The West Fargo Public School District released a statement to WDAY Radio Tuesday morning detailing "a routine review of learner records" that took place Monday, finding that one of the student-athletes on the team was ineligible to play in games for the Fall 2022 season. That student-athlete played in the majority of games during the season, resulting in those games being forfeited. As a result, the team is now out of the state tournament.

