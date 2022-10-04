ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheyenne Boys Varsity Soccer out of state tournament due to ineligible player

(West Fargo, ND) -- In a shocking turn of events, The varsity boy's soccer team at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo will not be headed to the state tournament. The West Fargo Public School District released a statement to WDAY Radio Tuesday morning detailing "a routine review of learner records" that took place Monday, finding that one of the student-athletes on the team was ineligible to play in games for the Fall 2022 season. That student-athlete played in the majority of games during the season, resulting in those games being forfeited. As a result, the team is now out of the state tournament.
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team was forced to forfeit all its games this season due to an ineligible player. The North Dakota High School Activities Association said in a letter, “The deliberate or inadvertent use of an ineligible participant in a team sport includes the prescribed penalty of forfeiture of all matches in which the student participated.”
North Dakota State
Bismarck State College brings back homecoming after a 37-year absence

BISMARCK, N.D. - Nothing says fall like a homecoming celebration, whether that’s at high school or college. It’s a tradition that’s been missing at Bismarck State College for nearly 40 years. But the good news, for the first time since 1985, BSC is once again celebrating homecoming...
High school golfers tee up the state tournament

SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
