Read full article on original website
Related
State High School Football Rankings; Sauk Rapids-Rice Ranked #6
The weekly high school football rankings are out. Sauk Rapids-Rice is ranked #6 in Class 5A. The 5-0 Storm will play at St. Francis Friday night at 7 p.m., pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 6:45. Dave Overlund calls the action. In Class 4A Hutchinson is ranked...
Matchups to watch this week in Central Minnesota prep football
ST. CLOUD — The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm take their perfect record on the road as they square off against St. Francis Friday night. The Storm are 5-0 and now ranked No. 6 in the state Associated Press Class 5A poll. St. Francis is also 5-0 and tied at No. 7 in the AP poll with Chanhassen.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sheyenne Boys Varsity Soccer out of state tournament due to ineligible player
(West Fargo, ND) -- In a shocking turn of events, The varsity boy's soccer team at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo will not be headed to the state tournament. The West Fargo Public School District released a statement to WDAY Radio Tuesday morning detailing "a routine review of learner records" that took place Monday, finding that one of the student-athletes on the team was ineligible to play in games for the Fall 2022 season. That student-athlete played in the majority of games during the season, resulting in those games being forfeited. As a result, the team is now out of the state tournament.
KFYR-TV
West Fargo Sheyenne eliminated from state tournament before it even starts
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The West Fargo Sheyenne boys soccer team was forced to forfeit all its games this season due to an ineligible player. The North Dakota High School Activities Association said in a letter, “The deliberate or inadvertent use of an ineligible participant in a team sport includes the prescribed penalty of forfeiture of all matches in which the student participated.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Bismarck State College brings back homecoming after a 37-year absence
BISMARCK, N.D. - Nothing says fall like a homecoming celebration, whether that’s at high school or college. It’s a tradition that’s been missing at Bismarck State College for nearly 40 years. But the good news, for the first time since 1985, BSC is once again celebrating homecoming...
High School Sports Results Monday October 3
(Jack Stang scored 3 goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral is 12-1 overall and 6-0 in the Granite Ridge Conference) Tech 0, Apollo 0 (overtime)
Lincoln enters top-5 in South Dakota volleyball media poll: Where everyone landed
Sioux Falls Lincoln entered the top 5 in the Class AA volleyball media poll following a 2-0 week that featured a win over then-No. 4 Huron. Huron fell out of the poll as Jefferson moved up one spot to No. 4. Burke continued to climb in Class B, swapping spots...
Black Hills Pioneer
High school golfers tee up the state tournament
SPEARFISH — Boys’ golfers from Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood, Belle Fourche, and Sturgis Brown completed the first day of the state tournaments in eastern South Dakota. Spearfish and Sturgis Brown are playing at the state Class AA tournament in Mitchell. Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche are part of the state Class A field in Aberdeen.
Comments / 0