SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
According to the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority, a multi-vehicle accident was reported on Sunday. The officials stated that a person in a car was hit by a train in Kent. The officials stated that the victim suffered critical injuries. According to the dashcam video footage, the train had sent...
A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
There are no reported injuries after a car was hit and pushed by a train after getting stuck on the tracks in Edmonds on Saturday night. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the driver of the vehicle accidentally turned onto the tracks. After that, the driver was able to get out of the car while a group of people nearby attempted to lift and move the car out of the way. They were unsuccessful in their efforts before a train arrived, hitting the car and pushing it a ways down the tracks.
WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
A 30-year-old Centralia man who died after crashing into a tree in the 700 block of Middle Fork Road south of Chehalis on Sept. 24 was identified in a news release from the Lewis County Coroner’s Office Tuesday. Kyle R. Perkins, 30, was driving a 1998 Toyota Camry westbound...
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - A brazen thief used their pickup truck to break into three businesses located in the Federal Way Business Park plaza. Investigators with the Federal Way Police Department are looking for the suspect that caused several thousands of dollars in damages and stolen items. Detectives believe all three cases are connected.
KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
According to the Washington State Patrol, a motorcycle accident was reported on Sunday night in Mason County. The officials reported that the crash happened on the southbound U.S. 101 at milepost 355. According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Katherine Weatherwax, the motorcyclist and his passenger were taken to Harborview Medical...
Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
SKYKOMISH — Fire officials say it will likely take weeks, if not months, to determine the cause of the Bolt Creek Fire that has burned 12,486 acres. Investigators have determined the fire was human-caused but an official determination of the cause has not been made. The fire, started Sept....
Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
Bail has been set at $500,000 for a man accused of shooting at two people after trying to steal from their vehicle near Packwood on Tuesday. The defendant, Jesse G. Bailey, 40, of Randle, was charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison.
The Lewis County Coroner’s Office is requesting the public’s help in finding family members for the cremated remains of an infant who died in 1992. The remains belong to Ian Glenn, who was stillborn, referred to by the coroner’s office as a fetal demise, on May 20, 1992, in Anchorage, Alaska.
The officials stated that a woman was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a vehicle struck her in the 1400 block of Aurora Avenue North. The officials are yet to reveal the identity of the injured victim. No additional information regarding the crash was provided. The police are...
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - A Pierce County judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for running over and killing a 68-year-old man in a Jack-in-the-Box drive-thru. Detectives called it a case of mistaken identity. "I still feel numb ... hollow inside from losing the love of my life,"...
WENATCHEE - Air quality in the Wenatchee area has dropped to hazardous as smoke from several North Cascades fires has blanketed the area. The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for both Chelan and Douglas counties for Wednesday. The alert is in effect until further notice.
