Snoqualmie Pass, WA

q13fox.com

PHOTOS: Truck crashes through Snohomish house, no injuries

SNOHOMISH, Wash. - A driver walked away unharmed after they crashed their truck through a house in Snohomish on Wednesday. According to Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue (SRFR), crews responded to reports of a crash near the corner of 106th Ave. SE and 210th St. SE at around 2:00 p.m.
SNOHOMISH, WA
Chronicle

Passenger Killed in Suspected DUI Wreck Near Roy Identified by Medical Examiner

A 19-year-old man who was killed last month near Roy when the driver of the car he was in wrecked at high speed on a rural Pierce County road was identified Tuesday. Alex Pulley, 19, died of multiple blunt-force injuries Sept. 25 near the 800 block of 304th Street East, about six miles east of Roy, according to the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office. Family of the victim said Pulley loved life and his family.
ROY, WA
KOMO News

Train-car collision in downtown Kent leaves one injured

KENT, Wash. — One person was injured Sunday following a collision between a train and a car in downtown Kent. The collision happened around 4:30 pm. at 301 Railroad Ave. North. Members of Puget Sound Fire responded to the collision. Officials said the driver of the vehicle was taken...
KENT, WA
MyNorthwest

No injuries after car gets stuck on tracks, hit by train in Edmonds

There are no reported injuries after a car was hit and pushed by a train after getting stuck on the tracks in Edmonds on Saturday night. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the driver of the vehicle accidentally turned onto the tracks. After that, the driver was able to get out of the car while a group of people nearby attempted to lift and move the car out of the way. They were unsuccessful in their efforts before a train arrived, hitting the car and pushing it a ways down the tracks.
EDMONDS, WA
ifiberone.com

Wenatchee Police investigating after drive-by shooting involving BB gun

WENATCHEE - Wenatchee police are investigating after a person was struck by a bb fired from a moving vehicle Monday night. Wenatchee Police Captain Edgar Reinfeld says a person who was walking in the 1000 block of Walla Walla Avenue near Lowe’s told police they were shot as the vehicle passed by. The bb was found nearby. Fortunately, the bb did not break the skin.
WENATCHEE, WA
KOMO News

Woman arrested for reportedly setting Greenwood apartment building on fire

SEATTLE — Seattle police say a woman was arrested last week after she allegedly started a fire in her apartment unit that quickly spread to the neighboring units. On Sept, 30, Seattle firefighters responded to the fire at the 4-story apartment building in the 300 block of Greenwood Cir. Investigators quickly determined that the fire was intentionally set.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Traffic back to normal on southbound I-5 near Northgate

KIRO Newsradio Real-Time Traffic is reporting the crash that closed three lanes on southbound Interstate 5 near Northgate has been cleared. The lanes are now open. Traffic flow is back to normal. The backup was caused by a crash before the off-ramp to the I-5 Express Lanes. Emergency crews have...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Crews put out fire at dentist office in Kent

KENT, Wash. - Crews put out a fire early Wednesday morning at a dentist office in Kent. The fire sparked around 3:00 a.m. at All Seasons Dental Care on State Ave. Puget Sound Fire officials said that the fire started outside and extended to the roof, but it did not reach any equipment with dangerous gases.
KENT, WA
Accidents
Public Safety
myeverettnews.com

Burning Motorcycle Found In Everett Car Wash Bay

Some minor damage but a quick stop for Everett Firefighters after a motorcycle was found burning in one of the hand wash bays at General Brushless Car Wash on Evergreen Way. The fire was reported around 5 AM and did a small amount of damage to the upper portion of the bay. No word on where the driver went and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Alleged Tacoma street racing organizers face 26 charges

Four alleged street racing organizers have been charged with a total of 26 counts of aiding and abetting reckless driving in Tacoma. According to the Tacoma Police Department, the four men were arrested over the summer in a multi-agency investigation that included the Kent Police Department, Washington State Patrol, Lakewood Police Department, Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, Ruston Police Department and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.
TACOMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Wildfire smoke brings hazardous air quality to Wenatchee area

WENATCHEE - Air quality in the Wenatchee area has dropped to hazardous as smoke from several North Cascades fires has blanketed the area. The state Department of Ecology has issued an air quality alert for both Chelan and Douglas counties for Wednesday. The alert is in effect until further notice.
WENATCHEE, WA

