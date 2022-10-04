There are no reported injuries after a car was hit and pushed by a train after getting stuck on the tracks in Edmonds on Saturday night. Witnesses tell KIRO 7 that the driver of the vehicle accidentally turned onto the tracks. After that, the driver was able to get out of the car while a group of people nearby attempted to lift and move the car out of the way. They were unsuccessful in their efforts before a train arrived, hitting the car and pushing it a ways down the tracks.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO