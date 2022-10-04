Read full article on original website
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Trailer Reveals First Full Look At New Black Panther Suit
The full-length trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is finally here, and it’s even more action-packed and emotional than we expected. Marvel released the latest trailer of the Black Panther sequel on October 3, just a little over a month before the highly-anticipated film is released in theaters. The...
‘Wakanda Forever’ Trailer: New Black Panther Emerges in Sequel After King T’Challa’s Death
The latest trailer for Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sequel gives the best look yet at the new Black Panther. The trailer, as it tells the emotional story of the loss of the late Chadwick Boseman’s character, the son king, T’Challa, also teases the next Black Panther, while not directly revealing the new protector of the African nation of Wakanda.More from The Hollywood ReporterMarvel Shakes Up 'Armor Wars': Don Cheadle Series Now Being Developed As a Movie (Exclusive)Marvel's 'Blade' Loses Director Bassam Tariq (Exclusive)'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Joins Pantheon of Long Superhero Pics at Two Hours and 41...
Pear Nova Drops Its First ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Luxury Faux Nail Collection
Pear Nova has teamed up with Marvel to bring their customers a collection of luxury faux nails that feature exotic, Wakanda-inspired designs.
wegotthiscovered.com
An R-rated atrocity that failed as a sequel, reboot, and crossover gets dismembered on Disney Plus
If there was an award to be given out for the most consistently inconsistent franchise in the history of cinema, then Predator would be a very strong contender to lift the trophy. We’ve seen the good, the bad, and the very ugly from the sci-fi saga over the last 35 years, but it’s hard to imagine anything worse than Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem emerging from the rubble.
Trailers Dropped!: Will Smith Is Back With His First Film Post-Oscars In ‘Emancipation’ & Who Will Be The New Black Panther in 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'?
Two big films are set to drop soon, and the trailers will have you craving more. First, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever just dropped its second official trailer for the highly anticipated film, adding more color to the story for fans. In the beginning, we see Angela Bassett dressed in all-white,...
"Great British Bake Off" Did A "Mexican Week" Episode, And Fans Are Frustrated With How It Was Handled
The episode seemingly boiled Mexican culture down to sombreros, maracas, tacos, and "Juan" jokes.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans are feeling fiendish for Namor’s feet after ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ trailer
All eyes are fixated not on the Black Panther reveal in the latest Wakanda Forever trailer, but instead on Namor’s delightful little tootie-foots. Marvel’s first mutant is making a splash online not for his built physique, his lovely bit of facial hair, or his incredible use of a spear; but for his feet. Staying true to his comic origins, he keeps his winged feet which he’s adorned since his first ever appearance. It’s somewhat of a surprise, but the fans are feeling frisky with the confirmation.
More Details Emerge About Universal Studios' Disney World Killer
Since Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal Studios added "The Wizarding World of Harry Potter" in 2007, it's become an actual competitor for Walt Disney's (DIS) Disney World. Before the boy wizard and his friends were brought to Islands of Adventure in 2010 and Universal Studios in 2014, it could be argued that the Comcast park was secondary to what Disney offered.
In a first, Netflix's 'Glass Onion' to play in major chains
NEW YORK — (AP) — For the first time, the major U.S. theater chains will play a Netflix release after exhibitors and the streaming service reached a deal for a nationwide sneak-peak run of Rian Johnson's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery." Netflix announced Thursday that AMC, Regal...
disneyfoodblog.com
Find Out WHEN Indiana Jones Adventure Is Closing for Refurb in Disneyland
There are some things that Disney fans can’t agree on (shocking — we know!). Who is the best princess? Mickey pretzel or Mickey Premium Bar? And the ultimate showdown — Disney World or Disneyland? For folks heading to Disneyland soon, there’s going to be one less attraction for you to ride, at least temporarily, because Indiana Jones Adventure is closing for refurbishment!
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Looks Like a Powerful Celebration of Women Warriors
It’s safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be an emotional watch. The follow-up to Marvel’s massively successful, most critically acclaimed movie of all time has been five years in the making. In that time, it was hit with an unprecedented setback: leading man Chadwick Boseman, aka Prince T’Challa (Black Panther) himself, died of cancer in 2020. Production on the sequel had not yet begun.Losing your star is never easy, especially when they have a role deeply entrenched in the biggest cinematic franchise ever. But director Ryan Coogler appears to have harnessed that deep sadness to create something...
WDW News Today
More Fantasyland Fight Drama – WDWNT Catches Star of Disney+ Marvel Series ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ in Theme Park Brawl
This summer, two families made national news when they got into hand-to-hand combat in the middle of Magic Kingdom’s Fantasyland over an alleged bump in a ride queue, but new records indicated an up-and-coming Disney actor and his family appear to be among those involved in the fight at Disney World. His mother was arrested.
ComicBook
Black Panther Double Feature: Marvel's Black Panther Returning to Theaters With Wakanda Forever
This November, return to the world of Wakanda with a back-to-back Black Panther double feature. AMC Theatres is hosting the one-night-only double feature fan event on Thursday, November 10th, making attendees among the first to see Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. With a total runtime of 5 hours and 25 minutes, witness King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) rise to the throne in 2018's Black Panther before the Wakandans — Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M'Baku (Winston Duke), and Okoye (Danai Gurira) — defend their nation from a rival king who surfaces years later in Wakanda Forever.
Quinta Brunson Once Corrected a Universal Studios Lot Tour Guide on a ‘Jaws’ Fact
'Abbott Elementary' star and creator Quinta Brunson told a story from her early days in Los Angeles. Learn how she schooled a Universal Studios lot tour guide.
wegotthiscovered.com
Minds worldwide prepare to combust, as Disney’s ‘Immersive Animation Experience’ tour is coming
Disney stans will go to tremendous lengths to immerse themselves in the legendary studio’s catalogue of animated classics, from taking week-long Disney cruises, to buying into timeshares that let them spend part of the year living on-site at Disney World and Tokyo Disney. But now, thanks to Toronto-based Lighthouse Immersive, Disney fans can literally enter the entertainment brand’s cartoon world of color-saturated whimsy.
Collider
'Lion King,' 'Moana,’ and 'Bambi' Now Have Indigenous Language Dubs on Disney+ [Exclusive]
Collider is proud to announce three of Disney's animated classics are getting indigenous language dubs on Disney+. Film dubs are essential tools for people who have difficulty reading subtitles to enjoy a film, making them especially relevant for children. So, with Disney+ increasing the scope of its indigenous languages dubbed movies, more people will be able to watch some of Disney’s most beloved animated classics.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Eight Crazy Night’s Director Almost Adapted ‘Kingdom Hearts’ as an Animated Series for Disney
There have been many theories that Disney has been trying to adapt Kingdom Hearts in some capacity beyond the games. Considering the series is based in the many worlds from their long-running IPs, it seemed like the perfect show for them to adapt that plays into nostalgia while also offering something new to draw an audience in.
Chadwick Boseman's death led 'Black Panther' director Ryan Coogler to consider quitting Hollywood
The August, 2020 death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman stunned friends and fans, who learned only then that he'd been suffering privately with terminal colon cancer. One of these was Boseman's friend and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, who tells Entertainment Weekly the unexpected tragedy shook him to the core. The 36-year-old had begun working on what would become the forthcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when he learned of Boseman's death.
