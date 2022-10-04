Read full article on original website
Related
Analysis: North Korean missile launches test Biden
A drumbeat of increasingly powerful North Korean missile launches. A U.S. aircraft carrier floating off the Korean Peninsula. Worldwide cries of condemnation and worry.It’s a pattern that has repeated many times over the years, and, as in the past, there are plenty of signs in the latest cycle that point to an eventual nuclear bomb detonation.Yes, this is part of North Korea’s dogged march toward building a viable arsenal of nuclear-tipped missiles able to target any city on the U.S. mainland. But the nation’s extraordinary run of missile tests this year — its most ever — is also meant...
After Joe Biden Accused N. Korea of Violating Sanctions, the Nation Will Release a New Sub That Fires Ballistic Missiles
Recently, reports have surfaced indicating that images have been revealed of the Sinpo South Shipyard on the east coast of North Korea. The images were taken on Sep. 18, 2022. The reports allege that there were "six barges and vessels gathered around the construction hall quay." The new vessel is a submarine that can purportedly carry missiles. [i]
americanmilitarynews.com
Top Chinese official quotes killing 1,000 men for 1 inch of land in tweet about Taiwan
A top Chinese official suggested in a tweet about Taiwan that China wouldn’t hesitate to “sacrifice one thousand soldiers” to “defend even an inch of land.” The official then urged the U.S. to adhere to the “one-China principle” and strongly oppose Taiwan independence.
AOL Corp
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea (Reuters) -A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CIA director Bill Burns says China's Xi has been 'sobered' by Russia's 'poor performance' in Ukraine - and hopes it will change his desire to invade Taiwan by 2027
Ukraine's fierce resistance to the Russian invasion will be a 'sobering' sight for Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to CIA chief Bill Burns, who said it could deter him from invading Taiwan. He spoke to CBS News to mark the 75th anniversary of the agency. Burns said Russian President Vladimir...
South Korea on alert after detecting signs of possible submarine missile launch
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- South Korean military and political officials said Saturday they are on alert for the possible firing of a submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea. The South Korean military confirmed it has detected signs that Pyongyang is readying a possible SLBM launch off its eastern coast, the...
China Already Expects U.S. Forces to Defend Taiwan—Think Tank
A majority of experts don't believe China has established a fixed timeline as part of its plan to one day control Taiwan.
EXCLUSIVE: China 'would not' invade Taiwan if Beijing believes it owns the island, Asian trade official says
Senior Cambodian minister Dr. Kao Kim Hourn discussed concerns over Russia's potential use of an atomic weapon and hopes that nations on the brink of conflict give diplomacy a chance.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kamala Harris Set To Visit North Korea's Demilitarized Zone, Where Trump Famously Met Kim Jong Un
U.S. vice president Kamala Harris will be visiting the de-militarised zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, where former President Donald Trump held talks with Kim Jong Un. What Happened: Harris will visit the Korean DMZ on Thursday to show solidarity with Seoul after North Korea fired a suspected ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, its first known test since June, Reuters reported.
Analysis-Kim Jong Un's 'decapitation' fears shine through in new N.Korea nuclear law
SEOUL, Sept 9 (Reuters) - A new North Korean law calls for "automatic" nuclear launches if the country's leadership or command and control systems are threatened, underscoring leader Kim Jong Un's fears of a so-called "decapitation" strike, experts said.
Post Register
North Korea fires missiles after Harris leaves South Korea
PANMUNJOM, Korea (AP) — In a show of defiance, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Thursday, hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris flew home from a visit to South Korea during which she traveled to the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas and emphasized the “ironclad” U.S. commitment to the security of its Asian allies.
China, Russia at odds with US over UN meeting on North Korea
UNITED NATIONS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The United States asked the U.N. Security Council to meet on North Korea on Wednesday after Pyongyang fired a ballistic missile over Japan, but diplomats said China and Russia are opposed to a public discussion by the 15-member body.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Biden hails IBM's $20 billion New York manufacturing deal
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y., Oct 6 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday championed his administration's push to subsidize U.S. semiconductor chip manufacturing and boost blue-collar jobs at a visit to an IBM Corp (IBM.N) facility in New York.
HuffPost
North Korea Launches More Missiles As U.S. Redeploys Carrier
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea launched two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters Thursday after the United States redeployed an aircraft carrier near the Korean Peninsula in response to Pyongyang’s previous launch of a nuclear-capable missile over Japan. The latest missile launches suggest North Korean...
Secretary of State Blinken offers 'congratulations' to people of China on Republic of China National Day
Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the people of China a “congratulations” as the country celebrates People's Republic of China National Day.
creators.com
Biden Commits US to War for Taiwan
If China invades Taiwan to unify it with the mainland, the United States will go to war to defend Taiwan and send U.S. troops to fight the invaders. That is the commitment made last week by President Joe Biden. Asked by CBS's Scott Pelley on "60 Minutes" if the U.S....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former cop attacks Thai day care center, kills at least 36
UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — A former police officer facing a drug charge burst into a day care center Thursday in Thailand, killing dozens of preschoolers and teachers and then shooting more people as he fled. At least 36 people were slain in the deadliest rampage in the nation’s history. The assailant, who was fired earlier this year, took his own life after killing his wife and child at home. Photos taken by first responders showed the school’s floor littered with the tiny bodies of children still on their blankets, where they had been taking an afternoon nap. The images showed slashes to their faces and gunshots to their heads and pools of blood. A teacher told public broadcaster Thai PBS that the assailant got out of a car and immediately shot a man eating lunch outside, then fired more shots. When the attacker paused to reload, the teacher had an opportunity to run inside.
S.Korea, U.S., Japan to stage anti-submarine drills amid N.Korea tension
SEOUL, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The naval forces of South Korea, the United States and Japan will stage their major trilateral anti-submarine exercises for the first time in five years on Friday, amid tension over North Korea's recent series of missile tests.
Seoul: N. Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the launch was made on Tuesday morning but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew.The launch is the latest weapons test by North Korea in an apparent response to military drills between South Korea and the United States. North Korea views such drills as an invasion rehearsal, though Seoul and Washington say they are defensive in nature.
nationalinterest.org
New Missile Tests in North Korea Following Harris Visit
Vice President Kamala Harris vowed that the United States maintained an “ironclad” commitment to South Korea’s defense and praised the alignment between the two countries with regard to North Korea’s nuclear and missile program. The South Korean government reported on Thursday night that North Korea had...
Comments / 0